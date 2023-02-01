Kodi Delaney Uses Art as a Tool to Heal From Childhood Trauma

my twenties, I had pretty severe depression because of this experience, and I had a hard time adjusting,” Delaney recalls. “My friends didn’t have complicated relationships with their parents, and I couldn’t get doctors or professors to take me seriously at the time. I learned quickly that the world doesn’t want to take care of vulnerable people. If I talked negatively about my dad to strangers, people would say, 'Why would you say that about your dead dad?' or 'I’d kill myself, too, if my kid spoke about me like that' — which was very hard to hear and made processing the situation even more difficult.”

As Kodi Delaney prepares for her first Denver gallery show, she's taking nothing for granted. “Growing up, I would have appreciated seeing art that supported and validated what I was feeling when I was at my lowest,” says Delaney, a queer, neurodivergent survivor of childhood abuse whose work reflects the mental and physical effects of domestic violence.“I often felt like I was alone on an island," she says of growing up in Greeley. "Most people had happy childhoods, and I felt like I was alone because of my traumatic relationship with my family. I hope this gallery connects people who have survived or need help. If telling my story can make people feel less alone or take steps toward recovery, I will have done my job as an artist and advocate.”Delaney’sopens February 3 at RemainReal Fine Art. The show is a passionate and unapologetic take on mental health and the artist's experience navigating family dynamics while recovering from childhood trauma.“My dad was an abusive alcoholic, and my mother had been in a car accident in her twenties and had untreated mental health issues that prevented her from escaping the abuse. It was incredibly isolating as a child,” she says. And when she and her mother told the police about their situation in 2012, her father committed suicide.“In