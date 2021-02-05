The Colorado Authors Hall of Fame Asking for Nominations

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Have a favorite local author who deserves some recognition? The Colorado Authors Hall of Fame wants to know. A dozen new inductees will be ushered into the club on September 18, 2021, and nominations are being accepted online through February 28.

The inaugural class of the CAHOF was inducted in September 2019, celebrating the best in Colorado’s literary past. Among the first authors included were Stephen King, Madeline Albright, Margaret Coel, Helen Thorpe and eighteen other notables. The pandemic canceled any induction for 2020, but now the Hall is ready to add another group of authors.

Nominees for the Hall of Fame must meet the following criteria:



Must have been born, currently live, or created one of his or her published works in Colorado.

Write about Colorado or include a location or event in Colorado as part of their published work.

Made significant and enduring contributions to their fields of work.

Helped open new frontiers for writing styles, ideas and concepts.

Inspired others by the breadth of their writing and work.

Advanced the status of authors.

In an announcement, organizer Judith Briles notes, “The Hall strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity.”

Colorado Authors Hall of Fame organizer Judith Briles. Judith Briles

Below are a few modest suggestions, pulled from Colorado writers that we’ve included in literary interviews of the recent past:

Nick Arvin, a Denver novelist who hit big with his 2006 novel Articles of War, winner of the Colorado Book Award and chosen as the fourth One Book, One Denver selection. He’s written several well-respected novels since, most recently Mad Boy, which was awarded the Colorado Book Award in 2019.

Gary Reilly is a late Denver writer whose books only began to see print posthumously with the Denver cabbie opus The Asphalt Warrior. Thanks to the work of friend and colleague Mark Stevens, we can enjoy a plethora of titles from Reilly, most recently his 2019 book Legend of Carl Draco and 2020's Varmint Rumble. More are yet to come.

Kali Fajardo-Anstine may be a young luminary, but she's shining bright. She made a stratospheric debut with her Denver-set collection Sabrina & Corina, which went on to make the short list for the National Book Award and then to win the American Book Award. A Denver native, she writes about the Mile High City in a way that reveals a true understanding of the region and the hearts of its people. Exactly what you want in a Hall of Fame writer.

Have an idea for a nomination? Check out the Hall of Fame's website to suggest a nomination and for more information. And let us know who your favorite authors are at editorial@westword.com.