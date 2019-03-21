Reading List: The Colorado Book Awards Finalists Are...

BookBar will host a series of finalist readings for the Colorado Book Awards.

The Colorado Book Awards just dropped its list of finalists in its 28th annual contest: 42 books in thirteen separate categories. Colorado Humanities and the Center for the Book will host the awards ceremony at the Arvada Center on May 18, when the winners will be revealed and celebrated.

Before that, though, the awards program will partner with BookBar for another round of weekly Friday night finalist readings, starting with the mystery/sci-fi/fantasy/thriller category on April 5 and continuing through a grand finale of readings from general fiction, literary fiction and poetry on May 3 (see the complete schedule on the Colorado Book Awards website). Food and drink specials will be created by the BookBar’s staff to complement the readings’ themes.

“We hope the list of 2019 Colorado Book Award finalists is a call to action to Colorado readers,” says program coordinator Bess Maher. “Let’s all read a book by a Colorado writer or editor this spring…preferably several!”