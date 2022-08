Something's Funny: The Winners of Our Comics Contest!

click to enlarge Jeffrey Kingston and Dave Tell

click to enlarge Cori Redford

click to enlarge Kyle Drayton

click to enlarge John Cotter and Kevin Caron

click to enlarge Ron Ruelle

click to enlarge Mario Acevedo/Hex Publishers

click to enlarge Nonny Mouse

Does something seem funny around here? That's because theComics Contest has returned!We asked cartoonists — and would-be cartoonists — to create work inspired by life in Colorado, and they responded with comics referencing Blucifer, Casa Bonita and life during the pandemic. You'll find the results below. Welcome to Smile High Denver!Jeffrey Kingston and Dave Tell didn't horse around with their submission:Cori Redford made a grim discovery about a Colorado landmark:Kyle Drayton took a walk on the mild side:John Cotter and Kevin Caron burst some Mile High bubbles:Ron Ruelle shared his story about leaving Colorado:Mario Acevedo shared several cartoons that have been collected into be published October 25 by Hex Publishers Nonny Mouse cartooned his concerns about asking artists to enter contests for free. Not to worry, Nonny: All of those who entered will be compensated, and your award will be donated to Urban Peak, as requested.