Something's Funny: The Winners of Our Comics Contest!

August 31, 2022 8:26AM

Karl Christian Krumpholz
Does something seem funny around here? That's because the Westword Comics Contest has returned!

We asked cartoonists — and would-be cartoonists — to create work inspired by life in Colorado, and they responded with comics referencing Blucifer, Casa Bonita and life during the pandemic. You'll find the results below. Welcome to Smile High Denver!

Jeffrey Kingston and Dave Tell didn't horse around with their submission:
click to enlarge
Jeffrey Kingston and Dave Tell
Cori Redford made a grim discovery about a Colorado landmark:
click to enlarge
Cori Redford
Kyle Drayton took a walk on the mild side:
click to enlarge
Kyle Drayton
John Cotter and Kevin Caron burst some Mile High bubbles:
click to enlarge
John Cotter and Kevin Caron
Ron Ruelle shared his story about leaving Colorado:
click to enlarge
Ron Ruelle
Mario Acevedo shared several cartoons that have been collected in Cats In Quarantine: A Cartoon Memoir of the COVID-19 Pandemic, to be published October 25 by Hex Publishers:
click to enlarge
Mario Acevedo/Hex Publishers
Nonny Mouse cartooned his concerns about asking artists to enter contests for free. Not to worry, Nonny: All of those who entered will be compensated, and your award will be donated to Urban Peak, as requested.
click to enlarge
Nonny Mouse
