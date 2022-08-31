Something's Funny: The Winners of Our Comics Contest!

Does something seem funny around here? That's because the Westword
Comics Contest has returned!
We asked cartoonists — and would-be cartoonists — to create work inspired by life in Colorado, and they responded with comics referencing Blucifer, Casa Bonita and life during the pandemic. You'll find the results below. Welcome to Smile High Denver!
Jeffrey Kingston and Dave Tell didn't horse around with their submission:
Jeffrey Kingston and Dave Tell
Cori Redford made a grim discovery about a Colorado landmark:
Kyle Drayton took a walk on the mild side:
John Cotter and Kevin Caron burst some Mile High bubbles:
John Cotter and Kevin Caron
Ron Ruelle shared his story about leaving Colorado:
Mario Acevedo shared several cartoons that have been collected in Cats In Quarantine: A Cartoon Memoir of the COVID-19 Pandemic,
to be published October 25 by Hex Publishers
:
Mario Acevedo/Hex Publishers
Nonny Mouse cartooned his concerns about asking artists to enter contests for free. Not to worry, Nonny: All of those who entered will be compensated, and your award will be donated to Urban Peak, as requested.