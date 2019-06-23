Colorado Latino Festival Canceled Amid Threats of ICE Raids

The annual Colorado Latino Festival, which would have been held in Boulder on Sunday, June 23, has been canceled. The reasons organizers cited: poor weather conditions and the threat of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in immigrant communities.

"This combination of conditions has created a not-so-ideal scenario for everyone participating," the organizers wrote on Facebook. "We want to be sensible to our communities."

Over the past months, rumbles of massive Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps of undocumented immigrants have sent waves of fear through the community.

Last week, President Donald Trump put communities on high alert, tweeting, "Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States." On June 21, media outlets reported that ICE would be conducting sweeps in ten cities, including Denver, starting Sunday, June 23.

The president pulled back on the threat on Saturday, June 22, pledging "to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!"

The Colorado Latino Festival is looking to book a new date. The group's full statement about the cancellation is below: