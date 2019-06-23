 


4
Pink Hawks were slated to headline the Colorado Latino Festival.EXPAND
Pink Hawks were slated to headline the Colorado Latino Festival.
Gisele Jara

Colorado Latino Festival Canceled Amid Threats of ICE Raids

Kyle Harris | June 23, 2019 | 9:19am
AA

The annual Colorado Latino Festival, which would have been held in Boulder on Sunday, June 23, has been canceled. The reasons organizers cited: poor weather conditions and the threat of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in immigrant communities.

"This combination of conditions has created a not-so-ideal scenario for everyone participating," the organizers wrote on Facebook. "We want to be sensible to our communities."

Over the past months, rumbles of massive Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps of undocumented immigrants have sent waves of fear through the community.

Last week, President Donald Trump put communities on high alert, tweeting, "Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States." On June 21, media outlets reported that ICE would be conducting sweeps in ten cities, including Denver, starting Sunday, June 23.

The president pulled back on the threat on Saturday, June 22, pledging "to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!"

The Colorado Latino Festival is looking to book a new date. The group's full statement about the cancellation is below:

Dear Colorado Latino Festival attendees,

Due to poor weather conditions and very real and announced threats of Immigration raids by the White House, the Colorado Latino Festival has taken the hard decision to postpone its event scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, June 23rd in Boulder, CO. This combination of conditions has created a not-so-ideal scenario for everyone participating. We want to be sensible to our communities.

As vendors, artists, sponsors, volunteers, staff, contractors and attendees we want you to have a great experience while providing you the highest positive impact.

We apologize for any inconvenience this date change may bring. We are working with the City of Boulder on a new tentative date. STAY TUNED!

Gracias,

Colorado Latino Festival

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

