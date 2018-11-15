Head for the Hills: All the Events On and Off the Slopes This Ski Season

This ski season is off to a very, very fast start, with many mountains opening in advance of their scheduled start dates. It all speaks to a big winter on the slopes; keep reading for hundreds of reasons to head to the hills in the months to come, in chronological order. For updates on conditions, check coloradoski.com.

November 15-January 11: Warren Miller's Face of Winter: The latest installment from Warren Miller Entertainment pays homage to the late, great man himself by visiting some of his favorite spots for adventure. Various locations, warrenmiller.com.

November 16-17: Copper Mountain Opening Day and Welcome Home Weekend: The season opens on November 16 with live music, gifts for the first people on the chairs and giveaways, followed by the Welcome Home Weekend, with raffles, scavenger hunts and a party at Woodward Copper Barn. 888-760-7561, coppercolorado.com.

November 16: Vail Opening Day: 970-754-0015, vail.com.

November 16-18: Colorado Ski and Snowboard Expo: Explore the goods from over eighty ski, snowboard and accessories vendors, resorts and travel companies. $15, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street, Denver, skisnowexpo.com.

November 17: Christy Sports Demo Day: Check-in starts at the Rathskeller Bar before a full day of demos in the Basin parking lot; cap off the day with drink specials and raffles at the Rathskeller. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., free, Loveland Ski Area, 720-903-1798, skiloveland.com.

November 17: Mountain Dew Snow Dance: Start the season in Breckenridge with mountain activities hosted by Olympians Julia Marino and Red Gerard, free Gramatik concert and screening of the documentary film Above Treeline. Free, various locations, Breckenridge, breckenridge.com.

November 17: Purgatory Opening Day: 9 a.m., 1 Skier Place, Durango, 970-247-9000, purgatoryresort.com.

November 17: Snow Mountain Ranch Opening Day: 8 a.m., 1101 County Road 53, Granby, 970-887-2152, snowmountainranch.org.

November 17-18: Get Stoked Winter Film Series: The Get Stoked Winter Film Series closes out with a screening of Level 1 films Zig Zag (November 17) and Habit (November 18). 6 p.m., $10-$12, Warren Station at Keystone, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone, 970-423-8997, warrenstation.com.

November 18: Never Summer Demo Day: Try out all of the snowboard vendor's new models. 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., free with driver's license, valid lift ticket and credit card for deposit, Loveland Ski Area, 720-903-1798, skiloveland.com.

November 20: Thanksgiving Family Crafts: Celebrate (and decorate!) Turkey Day with kids' craft hour. 3:30-5 p.m., free, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, 5263 Owl Creek Road, Snowmass, 970-923-3181, gosnowmass.com.

November 21: Beaver Creek Opening Day: At 2 p.m., gather in the village to sample chocolate chip cookies and vote for the one you want served for the ski season. 970-754-0200, beavercreek.com.

November 21: Crested Butte Donation Day: All proceeds will benefit Crested Butte Snowsports Foundation. $15 adult lift ticket, 877-547-5143, skicb.com.

November 21: Monarch Mountain Opening Day: Tentative. 719-530-5000, skimonarch.com.

November 21: Steamboat Opening Day: 2305 Mt. Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs, 877-783-2628, steamboat.com.

November 21: Telluride Donation Day: Donate to Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club to hit the slopes before opening day. Noon-4 p.m., 877-935-5021, tellurideskiresort.com.

November 22: Snowmass and Aspen Mountain Opening Day: 9 a.m., 800-525-6200, aspensnowmass.com.

Crested Butte opens November 22. Taylor Ahearn

November 22: Crested Butte Opening Day: 877-547-5143, skicb.com.

November 22: Silverton Community Thanksgiving Potluck: If you're in town for Turkey Day, bring a dish to this annual tradition. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free, Brown Bear Cafe, 1129 Greene Street, Silverton, 970-387-5654, silvertoncolorado.com.

November 22: Telluride Opening Day: 9 a.m., 877-935-5021, tellurideskiresort.com.

November 23: Cooper Opening Day: 9 a.m., 800-707-6114, skicooper.com.

November 23: Echo Mountain Opening Day: 11 a.m., 19285 Highway 103, Idaho Springs, echomountainresort.com.

November 23: Snowcat Santa and Fireworks: Santa, the Missus and Rudolph are coming to Copper Mountain in style (on a Snowcat), followed by the town's tree-lighting ceremony and fireworks. 6:30 p.m., free, Center Village, coppercolorado.com.

November 23: Thanksjibbing Rail Jam: Skiers and snowboarders take to the urban-inspired terrain features on Fanny Hill. Free, 2-3 p.m., Snowmass, aspensnowmass.com.

November 23: Tree Lighting Ceremony: Start opening weekend with a seasonal tree-lighting ceremony. 5-8 p.m., free, Beaver Creek, 970-754-0200, beavercreek.com.

November 24: Howelsen Hill Ski Area Opening Day: 10 a.m., 970-879-8499, steamboatsprings.net.

November 24: Lighting of River Run: The holiday season gets off and running with a kids' parade, hot cocoa and cookies, a visit with Santa, a tree lighting and fireworks. 3:30-7 p.m., free, River Run Village, Keystone, 970-423-8994, keystonefestivals.com.

November 24: Silverton Mountain Heli Ski Season Opening Day: 6226 Highway 110, Silverton, 970-387-5706, silvertonmountain.com.

November 24-25: Holiday Market and Tree Lighting: Winter Park's Village Plaza will be taken over by local artisans before the holiday tree is lit up. Noon-5 p.m., free admission, 85 Parsenn Road, Winter Park, 970-726-5514, winterparkresort.com.

November 24-25: Weston Snowboards Demo Days: Check out boards from the Minturn-based manufacturer. Free, Loveland Ski Area, 720-903-1798, skiloveland.com.

November 24-December 24: Kidtopia Holiday Spectacular: Keystone welcomes families with a month-long calendar of holiday events, with everything from parades, hot cocoa and coloring to sleigh rides and snow forts. Free, various locations, 970-754-0001, keystoneresort.com.

November 26: Welcome Winter Family Carnival: This kid-friendly carnival with a bounce house and face painting for little ones (plus beer for parents) precedes the appearance of Santa and carolers at River Run Village. 3-6 p.m., free, Warren Station at Keystone, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone, 970-423-8997, warrenstation.com.

November 26 and 28: Local Appreciation Day: Nab a $50 adult lift ticket with no proof of residency required. Wolf Creek Ski Area, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

November 27: Rise and Shine Rando Series #2: Start bright and early at Mountain Goat Plaza before ascending over 1,500 vertical feet in a race that's sure to get your blood pumping for the rest of the day. 7-9 a.m., $25, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

November 29: Winter Stoke Film Festival: In the first of a three-part series, three short films by Colorado adventurers will be screened, with the audience voting on the winner. Vaudeville Theatre, 915 Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs, winterstoke.org.

Beaver Creek hosts the Audi FIS Ski Birds of Prey World Cup. Jon Resnick

November 29-December 2: Audi FIS Ski Birds of Prey World Cup: The weekend includes an ’80s ski party, a screening of Warren Miller's Face of Winter, a beer festival, and downhill, super G and giant slalom races. Free-$35, various locations, Beaver Creek, 970-754-0200, beavercreek.com.

November 30-December 2: Holiday Arts Bazaar: Free admission, Telluride Elks Lodge, 472 West Pacific Avenue, Telluride, telluridearts.org.

December 1: Caldera Holiday Hafla and Bazaar: Celebrate the holidays with belly-dancing at this unique holiday market that includes dance performances, refreshments and door prizes. 7-10 p.m., free admission, Kendall Mountain Community Center, 1 Kendall Place, Silverton, silvertoncolorado.com.

December 1: Gilson Snowboards Demo Day: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free with driver's license, valid lift ticket and credit card for deposit, Loveland Ski Area, 720-903-1798, skiloveland.com.

December 1: Moonlight Dinner Series: Taste of Africa: Snowshoe up the slopes for a multi-course African meal. 6-10 p.m., $85, Black Mountain Lodge, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

December 2: College Day: Get an adult lift ticket for $50 with a valid college photo ID and a current printed class schedule. Wolf Creek Ski Area, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

December 3-8: Toyota U.S. Grand Prix: Freeskiers and snowboaorders hit the halfpipe at Copper Mountain. Free for spectators, usskiandsnowboard.org.

December 3-9: Hartford Ski Spectacular: Disabled Sports USA presents the 31st year of this winter sports fest for people with disabilities. The event includes ski, snowboard, ice skating, curling and sled hockey lessons; a race camp; and continuing education for National Adaptive Academy instructors. Free-$300, various locations, Breckenridge, 301-217-0960, disabledsportsusa.org.

December 4: Rise and Shine Rando Series #3: Start bright and early at Mountain Goat Plaza before ascending over 1,500 vertical feet in a race that's sure to get your blood pumping for the rest of the day. 7-9 a.m., $25, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

December 5: Noel Night: Watch Telluride's Ski Tree light up, then spend the evening enjoying food, drink and shopping specials around town. 5:30-9 p.m., free, Elks Park, South Oak Street, Telluride, tellurideskiresort.com.

December 5 and 12: Local Appreciation Day: Nab a $50 adult lift ticket with no proof of residency required. Wolf Creek Ski Area, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

December 6: Outdoor Divas Women's Demo Day: Kastle, Rossignol and K2 are just a few of the brands that will be at this women's-only demo day. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free with driver's license, valid lift ticket and credit card for deposit, Loveland Ski Area, 720-903-1798, skiloveland.com.

December 6: Winter Stoke Film Festival: In the second of a three-part festival, three short films by Colorado adventurers will be screened, with the audience voting on the winner. Third Street Center, 520 South Third Street, Carbondale, winterstoke.org.

December 7: Kendall Mountain Opening Day: 1 Kendall Place, Silverton, 970-387-5522, skikendall.com.

December 7-9: Fire Festival: Think Burning Man in the mountains, with nightly free art performances, a marching band, fire spinners, aerial dancers, a gala celebration in an old mine shaft, and welding and fire-dancing workshops. Free-$125, various locations, Telluride, 970-708-1059, telluridefirefestival.org.

December 8: Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk Opening Day: 9 a.m., 800-525-6200, aspensnowmass.com.

The base of Winter Park Resort started as a Denver Mountain Park. Courtesy Winter Park Resorts

December 8: Demo Day: A variety of ski and board vendors will be on hand to let you try before you buy. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free, 85 Parsenn Road, Winter Park, winterparkresort.com.

December 8: Light Up Night on the Mountain: Kris Kringle will sprinkle magic dust to light up the holiday tree, then takes gift requests from good kids. 5-7 p.m., free, The Lodge at Mountaineer Square, 620 Gothic Road, Crested Butte, 877-547-5143, skicb.com.

December 8: Light Up the Night at Snowmass Chapel: Gather round the tree for cookies, hot cocoa, a visit with Santa and holiday lights galore. 5:30-6:30 p.m., free, 5307 Owl Creek Road, Snowmass, gosnowmass.com.

December 8: Lighting of Breckenridge and Race of the Santas: A full afternoon and evening of festivities includes a holiday dog parade (all dogs get on Santa's "nice" list), a 3/4-mile running of the Santas down Main Street, and caroling karaoke. 3-9 p.m., free-$15, various locations, gobreck.com.

December 8: The Nutcracker Suite: This performance of the holiday dance classic includes a sing-along and jingle-bell parade for children. 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., $7-$15, Warren Station at Keystone, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone, 970-423-8997, warrenstation.com.

December 8: Silverton Community Christmas Potluck: Bring a side dish or holiday dessert to this community Christmas dinner. 5 p.m., free, Kendall Mountain Community Center, 1 Kendall Place, Silverton, 970-387-5654, silvertoncolorado.com.

December 8: Summit for Life: Benefit the Chris Klug Foundation and raise awareness for organ and tissue donation by racing from the base to the summit of Aspen Mountain — almost 3,300 vertical feet — at night. 5:30 p.m., $150-$175, Aspen Mountain, summitforlife.org.

EXPAND Sunlight Mountain Resort opens December 8. Courtesy Sunlight Mountain Resort Facebook page

December 8: Sunlight Mountain Resort Opening Day: Tentative. 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs, 970-945-7491, sunlightmtn.com.

December 8: Tommelfest: The Nordic ski festival offers free ski lessons, glögg, keg-tossing and a holiday market. 8 a.m.-4 p.m., free, Devil's Thumb Ranch, 3530 County Road 83, Tabernash, 970-726-7000, devilsthumbranch.com.

December 9: Bent Gate Mountaineering Demo Day: Alpine touring, telemark, avalanche and splitboard gear will be on demo. Pre-register to receive a discounted lift ticket. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free with driver's license, valid lift ticket and credit card for deposit, Loveland Ski Area, 720-903-1798, skiloveland.com.

December 9: Demo Day: Get unlimited demos all day. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., $10 cash only, Purgatory, 1 Skier Place, Durango, 970-247-9000, purgatoryresort.com.

December 10: Ms. Monday: Female skiers of all levels get discounted lift tickets and a two-hour lesson taught by a woman. $50 adult lift ticket, $43 lesson, Wolf Creek Ski Area, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

December 10-14: U.S. Revolution Tour: This stepping stone between local and elite junior competitions promises lots of snowboard and free-ski action in the halfpipe. Free, 888-760-7561, coppercolorado.com.

December 12 and 19: SkiMo Series: Attend all-levels ski mountaineering workshops with demos and coaching before hitting the uphill and downhill short course. 4-6 p.m., free, Buttermilk, aspensnowmass.com.

December 13: Powderhorn Mountain Resort Opening Day: 9 a.m., 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, 970-268-5700, powderhorn.com.

EXPAND Dew Tour 2016's men's pro skiing. Brandon Marshall

December 13-16: Dew Tour: Five days of ski and snowboard Olympic qualifiers are free to the public and capped off with a concert by the Motet. Tickets start at $40, Peak 8, Breckenridge Ski Resort, dewtour.com.

December 13-16: Vail Snow Days: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Shakey Graves headline this four-day fest that includes a pub crawl, village festival, Bloodies and Bluegrass event and free concerts. Free-$150, Ford Park, 646 Vail Valley Drive, Vail, 970-754-8245, vail.com.

December 14: Granby Ranch Opening Day: 888-850-4615, granbyranch.com.

December 14-16: Snowmass Base Village Grand Opening: Celebrations around the village (including a concert, fireworks and the opening of a climbing wall and skating rink) mark the Village's debut. Free, 120 Carriage Way, Snowmass, gosnowmass.com.

December 14-16: Vail Skating Festival: Test your triple axel at ice skating clinics (or just watch Olympic medal winners perform the jump) over three days at Dobson Ice Arena. $20-$185, 321 East Lionshead Circle, Vail, 303-947-6113, vailskatefest.com.

December 15: BLAM!: Experience the best of beer, local art and music in Keystone while you chat with artists, sip New Belgium beer and listen to the Frisco Funk Collective and Glenda Luck. $5, 5-9 p.m., Warren Station at Keystone, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone, 970-423-8997, warrenstation.com.

December 15: Fun Races: Skiers and boarders ages 3 to 73 can compete in this modified giant slalom dual-format race at Wolf Creek Ski Area. 11:15 a.m., free with valid lift ticket, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

December 15: Haymeadow Park Grand Opening: Beaver Creek's newest beginner ski area has its ribbon-cutting; ski novices will be treated to a beginner-friendly lift, gentle terrain and magic carpets. 10 a.m., 970-754-0200, beavercreek.com.

December 15: Nordic Season Opener: Nordic skiers will enjoy a social ski, demos and a barbecue. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Snow Mountain Ranch, 1101 County Road 53, Granby, 970-887-2152, snowmountainranch.org.

December 16-17: Holiday Pop-Up Market: Free admission, 11 a.m., Sheridan Opera House, 110 North Oak Street, Telluride, 970-728-6363, tellurideskiresort.com.

December 17-20: Rock on Ice: Ice sculptors strut their stuff at this three-day fest that includes ice-carving demos and larger-than-life animal and holiday sculptures. Free, The Lodge at Mountaineer Square, 620 Gothic Road, Crested Butte, 877-547-5143, skicb.com.

December 18: Holiday Open House: Take a tour of an artist-in-residence studio, attend an art opening and make some crafts before enjoying a community holiday dinner. 4:30-7p.m., free, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, 5263 Owl Creek Road, Snowmass, 970-923-3181, gosnowmass.com.

December 18-31: NYE Après at the Umbrella Bar: Earn your drinks with an after-dark trek up Ten Peaks, where appetizers and bottomless champagne are waiting for you while you watch Crested Butte's fireworks displays. 5-8 p.m., Umbrella Bar at Ten Peaks, 877-547-5143, skicb.com.

December 20: Holiday Family Crafts: Celebrate (and decorate!) for the holidays with this kids' craft hour; hot chocolate and cookies are included. 3:30-5 p.m., free, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, 5263 Owl Creek Road, Snowmass, 970-923-3181, gosnowmass.com.

December 20: Winter Stoke Film Festival: In the series' third and final installment, three short films by Colorado adventurers will be screened, with the audience voting on the winner. Ute Theater and Events Center, 132 East 4th Street, Rifle, winterstoke.org.

December 21: Demo Day and Skiing With Santa: Try out gear, then see if you can keep up with Kris Kringle. Sunlight Mountain Resort, 970-945-7491, sunlightmtn.com.

December 21: Hesperus Ski Area Opening Day: 970-385-2199, ski-hesperus.com.

December 21-24: Santa's Village: Santa Claus will pose for pics with good girls and boys while carolers roam the Snowmass Mall and Base Village. 2-4 p.m., free, gosnowmass.com.

December 22: Moonlit Trek and Dinner: A naturalist leads a 1.2-mile trek around Snowmass Golf Course before capping off the evening with dinner at Black Saddle Bar & Grill. 5:30-9 p.m., $15-$25, Snowmass Cross Country Center, 446 Clubhouse Drive, Snowmass, 970-923-0979, gosnowmass.com.

December 22-23: A Christmas Carol: No one, not even mountain denizens, can escape Scrooge come Christmastime. 6:30 p.m., $45-$75, Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek, 970-845-8497, vilarpac.org.

December 22: Santa Claus on the Mountain: Santa Claus and the ol' ball and chain will find out who's been naughty and who's been nice. 2-3:30 p.m., free, Purgatory, 1 Skier Place, Durango, 970-247-9000, purgatoryresort.com.

December 22-23: Weston Snowboards Demo Days: Check out boards from the Minturn-based manufacturer. Free, Loveland Ski Area, 720-903-1798, skiloveland.com.

December 22 and 29: Mountaintop Yurt Dinners: Snag a seat on a Snowcat for a trip up the mountain that ends in dinner, wine and dessert in a yurt. 5-8 p.m., $129, Ski Cooper, 232 County Road 29, Leadville, 800-707-6114, skicooper.com.

December 23: Holiday Festival: Bring the whole family for an afternoon of cookie decorating, cupcake eating, reindeer petting, Santa visiting and more. 2-5:30 p.m., free, Steamboat, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs, 877-783-2628, steamboat.com.

December 23: Vail Winterfest Ice Theater: Bundle up for an outdoor night of cinema while you lounge on seats sculpted from ice; How the Grinch Stole Christmas shows nightly until the ice melts. 5-10 p.m., free, Gore Creek Promenade, Vail, 970-479-2344, artinvail.com.

December 24: Christmas Eve at Snowmass Chapel: The 5 p.m. service is geared toward families with children, and the 7 and 9 p.m. services at this non-denominational chapel will have a chamber orchestra, choir and bells. Free, 5307 Owl Creek Road, Snowmass, gosnowmass.com.

December 24: Santa at A-Basin: The Summit County Choral Society will join Santa at the Plaza before he heads up the slopes to Black Mountain Lodge. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

December 24: Santa Claus Comes to Silverton: St. Nick will hand out candy to little ones and pose for photos in front of Silverton's Christmas tree. 1 p.m., free, Greene and 13th streets, silvertoncolorado.com.

December 24: Torchlight Parade: Carolers will sing around a bonfire while skiers and riders bearing torches head down the mountain; fireworks cap the parade and light up the slopes. Free, 1-6:30 p.m., 85 Parsenn Road, Winter Park, winterparkresort.com.

December 24: Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade: Resort employees illuminate the mountain as they meander down the slope. 6:30 p.m., Telluride, 970-728-6900, tellurideskiresort.com.

December 26-29: Snow Sculptures in the Plaza: Artist Keith Martin will create unique snow sculptures to decorate the resort. Purgatory, 1 Skier Place, Durango, 970-247-9000, purgatoryresort.com.

December 27: Santa's Circus: Jugglers, tightrope and trapeze artists, contortionists and magicians take the stage in this circus-inspired tale of a young girl who has stopped believing in Christmas. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., $75, Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek, 970-845-8497, vilarpac.org.

December 27: Silverton Mountain Guided Ski Season Opening Day: 6226 Highway 110, Silverton, 970-387-5706, silvertonmountain.com.

Aspen lifts. Jeremy Swanson, courtesy of Aspen Snowmass

December 30: Audi Ajax Cup: Pro-led teams compete in head-to-head giant slalom races down Little Nell to benefit Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club; watch the action and enjoy the après party at Shlomo's on Aspen Mountain. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., $500, 501 East Dean Street, Aspen, 970-205-5101, audiajaxcup.com.

December 31: Beaver Creek New Year's Eve Celebration: The whole family can celebrate an East Coast New Year (the ball drops at 10 p.m.) with plentiful food, three open bars, a movie room, dancing and arcade games. Prices increase November 26. 7-10:30 p.m., $125-$275, Park Hyatt, 136 East Thomas Place, Beaver Creek, beavercreek.com.

December 31: Community New Year's Eve Party: Families (or just those who want to hit the slopes early on New Year's Day) will appreciate this celebration with a buffet dinner, DJ and photo booth in the Viceroy Hotel's ballroom. $45-$95, 6-10:30 p.m.130 Wood Road, Snowmass, viceroyhotelsandresorts.com.

December 31: Moonlight Dinner Series: New Year's Eve in the Mountains: Ride the lift to Black Mountain Lodge and indulge in a luxe surf-and-turf dinner and champagne toast. 7-10:30 p.m., $125, Black Mountain Lodge, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

December 31: New Year's Eve Celebration: Ring in the New Year with live music from 3 to 6 p.m. and a torchlight parade down the mountain at 6 p.m. Free, Ski Cooper, 232 County Road 29, Leadville, 800-707-6114, skicooper.com.

December 31: NYE Moonlight Dine and Ski: Send 2018 out in style with a lift ride to drinks and an expansive spread, then ski back to the village. 5-9 p.m., Camp Hale Outfitters, 0184 Copper Road, Copper Mountain, 888-760-7561, coppercolorado.com.

December 31: Ski Down Torchlight Parade: New Year's Eve starts off with a glow as skiers head down Golden Peak in a light parade. Fireworks follow the the procession. Free, 6:15 p.m., Golden Peak, Vail, vail.com.

December 31: Torchlight Parade and Fireworks: Watch from Snowmass Base Village or join in the procession down the slope before fireworks go off at 10 p.m. 5:30 p.m., free, gosnowmass.com.

December 31: Torchlight Parade and Night Rail Jam: Start your NYE celebration with a torchlight parade and pyrotechnics at the Ski Beach, followed by a rail jam at the DC Terrain Park. 6-8 p.m., free-$10, Purgatory, 1 Skier Place, Durango, 970-247-9000, purgatoryresort.com.

Steamboat's annual torchlight parade. File photo

December 31: Torchlight Parade and NYE Party: Torches and fireworks light up the slopes and the night sky at this annual tradition. Later, take the gondola up to Thunderhead Lodge for dancing, dessert and a champagne toast at midnight. 5:30 p.m., free-$50, Steamboat, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs, 877-783-2628, steamboat.com.

December 31: Viceroy Snowmass New Year's Eve Gala: Ring in the new year with a four-course dinner at Toro Kitchen & Lounge, dancing and Dom Perignon toast. 7 p.m.-1 a.m., $375, 130 Wood Road, Snowmass, viceroyhotelsandresorts.com.

January 3: Outdoor Divas Women's Demo Day: Kastle, Rossignol and K2 are just a few of the brands that will be at this women's-only demo day. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free with driver's license, valid lift ticket and credit card for deposit, Loveland Ski Area, 720-903-1798, skiloveland.com.

January 5: Classic Race: Enjoy the scenery and the challenge of the 7.5K or 15K routes at this Snow Mountain Ranch race. 10 a.m., 1101 County Road 53, Granby, 970-887-2152, snowmountainranch.org.

January 5-6: Heathen Challenge: This backcountry race is a qualifier for the U.S. Ski Mountaineering Association's World Team. 8:30 a.m., Sunlight Mountain Resort, cosmicski.com.

January 6 and 27: Fun Races: Skiers and boarders ages 3 to 73 can compete in this modified giant slalom dual-format race at Wolf Creek Ski Area. 11:15 a.m., free with valid lift ticket, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

January 8: Rise and Shine Rando Series #4: Start bright and early at Mountain Goat Plaza before ascending over 1,500 vertical feet in a race that's sure to get your blood pumping for the rest of the day. 7-9 a.m., $25, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

January 9, 16, 23 and 30: Twilight Race Series: Skiers, snowshoers and fat-bikers will battle each other — and the darkness — at this nighttime short-track race series. 6 p.m., $10, Purgatory, 1 Skier Place, Durango, 970-247-9000, purgatoryresort.com.

January 9-12: Ullr Fest: Don your horned helmet for Breckenridge's raucous winter party that includes the world's longest shot ski, a bonfire, ice plunge, comedy night and more. Various locations, gobreck.com.

It's not all skiing in Breckenridge; there's beer, too. Sarah Cowell

January 10-12: Big Beers, Belgians & Barleywines Festival: The marquee event is the Commercial Tasting (January 12, 2:30-6 p.m.), but the weekend will be packed with seminars, pairing events, home-brew competitions and even a yoga class or two. $75 and up, Beaver Run Conference Center, 620 Village Road, Breckenridge, bigbeersfestival.com.

January 10-13: Wintersköl: Aspen's 67-year-old tradition celebrates winter with snow sculptures, fireworks, bike races on snow, a dog fashion show and more. Various locations, aspenchamber.org.

January 11: Skier Appreciation Day: Lift tickets are a steal at just $20; proceeds benefit United Way. Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs, 970-945-7491, sunlightmtn.com.

January 12: Backcountry and Bourbon: This combination lecture and bourbon tasting will have speakers enlightening you on backcountry safety and educating you about Jim Beam. 7 p.m., $15-$18, Warren Station at Keystone, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone, 970-423-8997, warrenstation.com.

January 12-13: NSAA Safety Village: Meet the cutest members of A-Basin's avalanche rescue dog team while learning about mountain safety. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., free, Mountain Goat Plaza, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

January 13: Bent Gate Mountaineering Demo Day: Alpine touring, telemark, avalanche and splitboard gear will be on demo. Pre-register to receive a discounted lift ticket. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free with driver's license, valid lift ticket and credit card for deposit, Loveland Ski Area, 720-903-1798, skiloveland.com.

January 13-20: Aspen Gay Ski Week: LGBTQ+ folks will enjoy the mountain with club nights, pool and après-ski parties, a comedy night and fashion events in addition to all the skiing and boarding. Various locations, Aspen, 970-925-4123, gayskiweek.com.

January 14: Ms. Monday: Female skiers of all levels get discounted lift tickets and a two-hour lesson taught by a woman. $50 adult lift ticket, $43 lesson, Wolf Creek Ski Area, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

January 18-20: Women's Ski & Ride Camp: The no-frills weekend camp offers instruction to intermediate to advanced skiers looking to improve stance, steering, edging and pressure. $625-$775, Telluride, 970-728-0885, tellurideskiresort.com.

January 19: Butte Banked Slalom: Snowboarders of all ages can compete for prizes from Burton Snowboards. 11:30 a.m., Crested Butte, 877-547-5143, skicb.com.

January 19: Moonlight Dine and Ski: Catch a lift ride to margs and Mexican food on the mountain, then ski back to the village. 3:45-8:30 p.m., Camp Hale Outfitters, 0184 Copper Road, Copper Mountain, 888-760-7561, coppercolorado.com.

January 19: Moonlight Dinner Series: Taste of Italy: Catch the lift (or snowshoe up the slopes if you're feeling energetic) for a multi-course Italian meal. 7-10 p.m., $95, Black Mountain Lodge, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

January 19: Moonlit Trek and Dinner: A naturalist leads a 1.2-mile trek around Snowmass Golf Course before capping off the evening with dinner at Black Saddle Bar & Grill. 5:30-9 p.m., $15-$25, Snowmass Cross Country Center, 446 Clubhouse Drive, Snowmass, 970-923-0979, gosnowmass.com.

January 19: Mountaintop Yurt Dinners: Snag a seat on a Snowcat for a trip up the mountain that ends in dinner, wine and dessert in a yurt. 5-8 p.m., $129, Ski Cooper, 232 County Road 29, Leadville, 800-707-6114, skicooper.com.

January 19: TP Night Jam: The first race in the 2019 Winter Bike Series takes riders through the trees at Ski Cooper. 6 p.m., $20, Tennessee Pass Nordic Center, Ski Cooper, 232 County Road 29, Leadville, 719-486-5533, colbikes.com.

January 19-20: National Safety Awareness Week: Bring the family along for kid-friendly snow, terrain park and sun safety education with ski patrol demos and a Know the Code Challenge with prizes. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free, Loveland Ski Area, 720-903-1798, skiloveland.com.

January 19-20: Estes Park Winter Fest: Enjoy beer, barbecue and shopping. 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park Events Complex, estesparkeventscomplex.com.

January 21: Cowboy Downhill: Cowboys in Denver for the National Western Stock Show head to the mountains (Stetsons, skis and all) for a day of racing, plus a petting zoo, free concert and roping clinic. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Steamboat, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs, 877-783-2628, steamboat.com.

Watch out for the Mongol horde at the International Snow Sculpture Championships. Carl Scofield.

January 21-January 30: International Snow Sculpture Championships: Sixteen teams tackle 25-ton mountains of snow to create enormous, intricate and temporary sculptures with nothing but hand tools and their own creativity. Free, Riverwalk Center, 150 West Adams Avenue, Breckenridge, gobreck.com.

January 22: Rise and Shine Rando Series #5: Start bright and early at Mountain Goat Plaza before ascending over 1,500 vertical feet in a race that's sure to get your blood pumping for the rest of the day. 7-9 a.m., $25, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

January 24-27: Fat Bike World Championships: Go for the demo day and vendor showcase, stay for the free beer, burgers and biking. $69 and up registration fee, various locations, Crested Butte, cbchamber.com.

January 24-27: Ouray Ice Festival: Ice-climbing fest, with demos, clinics, music and more. Ouray Ice Park, 280 County Road 361, Ouray, ourayicepark.com.

January 24-27: Winter Culinary Weekend: Beaver Creek busts out bites and booze to go along with backcountry as showshoeing and skiing expeditions are paired with gourmet meals. $150 and up, various locations, beavercreek.com.

January 24-27: X Games: The Chainsmokers and Lil Wayne take the stage, while elite skiers, boarders and snow bikers take to the slopes at this famed event. Individual events $20 and up, passes $120 and up, various locations, Buttermilk Mountain, Aspen, xgames.com/aspen.

January 25-27: Rio Frio Ice Fest: Ice sculpting, moonlight hikes and polar plunge. Alamosa, riofrioice.com.

January 26: Women's Quest Winter Wonderfest: Nordic ski instructors will teach you the basics or help improve your form; there will also be a ski wax clinic, nutrition talk, gourmet lunch and motivational speech at this women-only event. 8 a.m.-6 p.m., $120, Snow Mountain Ranch, 1101 County Road 53, Granby, 970-887-2152, snowmountainranch.org.

January 27: Demo Day: Get unlimited demos all day. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., $10 cash only, Purgatory, 1 Skier Place, Durango, 970-247-9000, purgatoryresort.com.

You don't need to live near Wolf Creek to get the same deal the locals co. Courtesy Wolf Creek Ski Area

January 27: Local Appreciation Day: Nab a $50 adult lift ticket with no proof of residency required. Wolf Creek Ski Area, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

January 27-February 3: Ski for Light: The week-long program pairs blind skiers with sighted guides so that all can enjoy Nordic skiing. $650 and up for skiers, volunteer guides apply online, Snow Mountain Ranch, 1101 County Road 53, Granby, 612-827-3232, sfl.org.

February 2-3: Colorado Biathlon State Championships: Yes, biathlon is a real sport, and its athletes compete outside the Winter Olympics; catch a glimpse of the skiing and shooting event in Granby. Snow Mountain Ranch, 1101 County Road 53, Granby, coloradobiathlon.org.

February 2-4: Pagosa Springs Winterfest: A family-friendly fest with hot-air balloons, ice skating, sledding and fat-bike demos. Pagosa Springs, pagosachamber.com.

February 2 and 16: Mountaintop Yurt Dinners: Snag a seat on a Snowcat for a trip up the mountain that ends in dinner, wine and dessert in a yurt. 5-8 p.m., $129, Ski Cooper, 232 County Road 29, Leadville, 800-707-6114, skicooper.com.

February 3-7: Women's Ski & Ride Camp: This five-day camp offers instruction for intermediate to advanced skiers looking to improve stance, steering, edging and pressure, along with complementary yoga classes and après activities. $1,525-$1,775, Telluride, 970-728-0885, tellurideskiresort.com.

February 3 and 6: Local Appreciation Day: Nab a $50 adult lift ticket with no proof of residency required. Wolf Creek Ski Area, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

February 4: Ms. Monday: Female skiers of all levels get discounted lift tickets and a two-hour lesson taught by a woman. $50 adult lift ticket, $43 lesson, Wolf Creek Ski Area, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

February 6-10: Winter Carnival: Steamboat Springs's winter tradition is entering its 106th year and promises skijoring, ski jumping, snow bike races and residents being pulled down snow-covered Main Street by animals and vehicles alike. $10, various locations, 970-879-0880, steamboatchamber.com.

February 8-15: Kidtopia Culinary Festival: Keystone's second food festival for kids promises food and family-friendly fun, with tastings and classes for all ages. Free, various locations, 970-754-0001, keystoneresort.com.

EXPAND Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Tripp Fay, courtesy of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

February 9: Beacon Bowl and Après Party: A-Basin Ski Patrol presents a beacon search competition, avalanche dog demos and a free party to benefit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

February 9: Winterbike: The second race in the 2019 Winter Bike Series is a moonlit jaunt around Copper Mountain's Center Village. $20, 719-486-5533, colbikes.com.

February 9-10: Big Mountain Betty Weekend: Advanced intermediate and above female skiers and riders get two guided lift tickets, a heli drop, and après parties for the weekend. $565, Silverton Mountain, 6226 Highway 110, Silverton, 970-387-5706, silvertonmountain.com.

February 9-10: Ski Spree: The mountain treasure hunt stashes giant dollar bills across the mountain that can be redeemed for prizes. Sunlight Mountain Resort, 970-945-7491, sunlightmtn.com.

February 10: Moonlight Dine and Ski: Snuggle up on a lift ridge with your favorite ski buddy as you head to a romantic Valentine's-themed dinner on the mountain, then ski back to the village. 3:45-8:30 p.m., Camp Hale Outfitters, 0184 Copper Road, Copper Mountain, 888-760-7561, coppercolorado.com.

February 10: Owl Creek Chase: Strap on your skis in Snowmass, then speed down the Owl Creek Trail for 21K to the Aspen Golf Course in this cross-country race. $45-$60, 970-429-2093, aspenspecialevents.com.

February 10 and 24: Fun Races: Skiers and boarders ages 3 to 73 can compete in this modified giant slalom dual-format race at Wolf Creek Ski Area. 11:15 a.m., free with valid lift ticket, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

EXPAND Loveland Ski Area hosts Mountaintop Matrimony every Valentine's Day. Brandon Marshall

February 14: Mountaintop Matrimony: Tie the knot with your favorite ski bunny at the top of Ptarmigan Lift before skiing down the slopes to the Honeymooner's Après Party, where wedding cake and a best-dressed contest await. Lovebirds getting hitched also get two-for-one lift tickets. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $79 for Marry Me Ski lift ticket special, Loveland Ski Area, 720-903-1798, skiloveland.com.

February 15-18: Telluride Comedy Festival: This event (now in year twenty) always sells out, so get your tickets early. Lineup to be announced mid-January. 8 p.m., $35-$125, Sheridan Opera House, 110 North Oak Street, Telluride, telluride.com.

February 16: Free Family Race Day: Loveland Race Club hosts a free race from Ptarmigan Lift for all levels of skiers and riders. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free, Loveland Ski Area, 720-903-1798, skiloveland.com.

February 16: Keystone Winter Wine Tasting: Cozy up with wine, bites and live music at this mountain wine-pairing fest. 7-9 p.m., $40-45, Warren Station at Keystone, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone, 970-423-8997, warrenstation.com.

February 16: Moonlit Trek and Dinner: A naturalist leads a 1.2-mile trek around Snowmass Golf Course, before capping off the evening with dinner at Black Saddle Bar & Grill. 5:30-9 p.m., $15-$25, Snowmass Cross Country Center, 446 Clubhouse Drive, Snowmass, 970-923-0979, gosnowmass.com.

February 16-17: Subaru Winterfest: Skiers and snowboarders come together for demos, giveaways, music and more. Copper Mountain, coppercolorado.com.

February 19: Outdoor Divas Women's Demo Day: Kastle, Rossignol and K2 are just a few of the brands that will be at this women's-only demo day. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free with driver's license, valid lift ticket and credit card for deposit, Loveland Ski Area, 720-903-1798, skiloveland.com.

February 21-24: Prater Cup: Over 200 young alpine skiers (ages 12 and 13) will hit the slopes to try to qualify for the Junior Olympic team. Free, Crested Butte, 877-547-5143, skicb.com.

February 22: Fireman's Firehose Relay: Teams of firefighters from across the state don full gear and race down a slalom course with a fifty-foot-long hose in this fundraiser for the Children's Hospital Burn Camps Program. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

February 22-24: WinterWonderGrass: Got the late winter blahs? Kick the blues with a bluegrass and brews fest that includes over 25 bands and twenty local breweries. 1:45-10 p.m., $189 and up, Steamboat, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs, winterwondergrass.com.

February 23: Gothic Mountain Tour: Slap on your black eyeliner and compete in this 22-mile, 5,000-vertical-foot backcountry ski race. $49-$70, Crested Butte, 970-349-1707, cbnordic.org.

February 23: Moonlight Dinner Series: Taste of Spain: Catch the lift (or snowshoe up the slopes if you're feeling energetic) for a multi-course Spanish meal. 7-10 p.m., $95, Black Mountain Lodge, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

February 23: Talons Challenge: Compete to see if you can complete over 26,000 vertical feet of black and double-black runs at this event benefiting SOS Outreach, then celebrate with an après party at Talons Restaurant. Beaver Creek, beavercreek.com.

February 24: College Day: Get an adult lift ticket for $50 with a valid college photo ID and a current printed class schedule. Wolf Creek Ski Area, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

February 24: Demo Day: Get unlimited demos all day. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., $10 cash only, Purgatory, 1 Skier Place, Durango, 970-247-9000, purgatoryresort.com.

EXPAND 2017's Burton U.S. Open Brandon Marshall

February 25-March 2: Burton U.S. Open: Snowboarders including Kelly Clark and Mark McMorris will compete in slopestyle and halfpipe at this elite event; off the snow, nightly concerts and a broomball tournament will hold your attention. Vail Mountain, 970-754-0015, vail.com.

March 1-3: Women's Ski & Ride Camp: This no-frills weekend camp offers instruction to intermediate to advanced skiers looking to improve stance, steering, edging and pressure. $625-$775, Telluride, 970-728-0885, tellurideskiresort.com.

March 1-10: Kidtopia Music Experience: Santa's long gone, but that doesn't mean your kids can't have fun at Keystone, even if they're not on the slopes. Outdoor concerts, a snow fort, musical activities and parades fill the first week of March. Free, various locations, 970-754-0001, keystoneresort.com.

EXPAND The start of the Power of Four race. Courtesy Aspen Snowmass

March 2: Audi Power of Four Ski Mountaineering Race: Teams of two race 24 miles across all four Aspen-Snowmass mountains in this endurance event. Not quite ready for the big time? The Power of Two recreational course covers just two peaks. 6 or 8 a.m., aspensnowmass.com.

March 2: Crafted Tasting Event: Do après-ski Colorado style with this local beer and spirits fest; local restaurants will also be on hand to help you keep up your strength after a day of skiing and drinking. 2-6 p.m., $25 and up, 855-681-0941, cbchamber.com.

March 2: Defiance Challenge: After an unexpected cancellation in 2018, the Defiance Challenge is back to see how many runs you can complete in ten hours. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs, 970-945-7491, sunlightmtn.com.

March 2: Mardi Gras: Just because you're not in New Orleans doesn't mean you can't celebrate Fat Tuesday, as a parade, concert and crawfish boil with face painters and buskers take over the mountain. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Steamboat, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs, 877-783-2628, steamboat.com.

March 2: Mineral Belt Mayhem: The 2019 Winter Bike Series continues with an 11-mile moonlit race on Leadville's Mineral Belt Trail. 6 p.m., $20, Cycles of Life, 309 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, 719-486-5533, colbikes.com.

March 2: Sunlight Safety Day: Get a free lift ticket with donations to the Melanoma Research Foundation in honor of longtime Sunlight skier Brad Lanpher, who lost his life to skin cancer. Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs, 970-945-7491, sunlightmtn.com.

March 2-3: Colorado Special Olympics Winter Games: Support athletes as they compete in snowboarding, alpine and cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing. Various locations, Copper Mountain, 888-760-7561, coppercolorado.com.

March 5: Mardi Gras: Gumbo is on the menu at this Mardi Gras celebration, where guests will get unlimited tastes of the dish and vote for People's Choice; Chris Daniels and the Kings perform. 2:30-5 p.m., $12-$15, River Run Village, Keystone, keystonefestivals.com.

March 5: Mardi Gras: Kick off the day with the Mother of All Ascensions, a 2,072-vertical-foot uphill race, then celebrate with king cake, beads, a concert and fireworks. Snowmass, gosnowmass.com.

March 6, 27 and 31: Local Appreciation Day: Nab a $50 adult lift ticket with no proof of residency required. Wolf Creek Ski Area, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

March 7: Outdoor Divas Women's Demo Day: Kastle, Rossignol and K2 are just a few of the brands that will be at this women's-only demo day. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free with driver's license, valid lift ticket and credit card for deposit, Loveland Ski Area, 720-903-1798, skiloveland.com.

March 8-10: Frozen Dead Guy Days: This unique annual event honors Bredo Morstoel, who is frozen in a Tuff Shed above Nederland. Coffin races, Polar Plunge and bowling with frozen turkeys are just the tip of the event iceberg. Nederland, frozendeadguydays.org.

March 9-10: Stampede Races: Compete in a variety of disciplines: freestyle, classic, a 25K tour, even a 2K race for little ones. Snow Mountain Ranch, 1101 County Road 53, Granby, 970-887-2152, snowmountainranch.org.

March 9 and 16: Mountaintop Yurt Dinners: Snag a seat on a Snowcat for a trip up the mountain that ends in dinner, wine and dessert in a yurt. 5-8 p.m., $129, Ski Cooper, 232 County Road 29, Leadville, 800-707-6114, skicooper.com.

March 14-17: Après Ski Cocktail Classic: If you think the best part of skiing is the après-ing, this four-day cocktail event with tastings, seminars and food pairings is for you. Many free events, The Little Nell, 675 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, apresskicocktailclassic.com.

EXPAND Aspen Highlands is one of the sites in the Helly Hansen 4 MTN Mission. Courtesy Aspen Skiing Company

March 15-25: Bud Light Spring Jam: Ten days of competitions, concerts and parties take over Snowmass, including Kick Aspen Big Air, a free Terrain Park Boot Camp and the debut of Helly Hansen 4 MTN Mission, a scavenger hunt race across Snowmass, Buttermilk, Aspen Highlands and Aspen Mountain. Various locations,

800-525-6200, aspensnowmass.com.

March 16: Copper Uncorked: Chefs go head to head in a wings competition and festival that also includes wine. Copper Mountain, coppercolorado.com.

March 16: Fatty Patty 50K: The second year of this race promises challenging climbs and thrilling descents. $20, Cycles of Life, 309 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, 719-486-5533, colbikes.com.

March 16: Free Family Race Day: Loveland Race Club hosts a free race from Ptarmigan Lift for all levels of skiers and riders. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free, Loveland Ski Area, 720-903-1798, skiloveland.com.

March 16: Moonlit Trek and Dinner: A naturalist leads a 1.2-mile trek around Snowmass Golf Course, before capping off the evening with dinner at Black Saddle Bar & Grill. 5:30-9 p.m., $15-$25, Snowmass Cross Country Center, 446 Clubhouse Drive, Snowmass, 970-923-0979, gosnowmass.com.

March 16: Pink Vail: Every cent of donations and registration fees for this ski day benefit Shaw Cancer Center. Not a skier? No worries: Live music, a costume contest and parties are open to all. Golden Peak, Vail, pinkvail.com.

March 16-17, 23 and 29-31: Yard Sale and Spring Music Series: Live music starts at 2 p.m.; there will also be deep discounts on end-of-year gear and apparel. Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs, 970-945-7491, sunlightmtn.com.

March 17: St. Patrick's Day: Mark the day St. Patrick drove the snakes off the slopes — er, out of Ireland — with live music, green beer and corned beef and cabbage. Snowmass, gosnowmass.com.

March 21: Silverton Mountain Unguided Ski Season Opening Day: 6226 Highway 110, Silverton, 970-387-5706, silvertonmountain.com.

March 22-24: Spring Festival: Free demos for all ages of snowshoes, skin skis, fat bikes and backcountry skis. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Snow Mountain Ranch, 1101 County Road 53, Granby, 970-887-2152, snowmountainranch.org.

March 23: Moonlight Dine and Ski: Catch a lift ride to an expansive spread and delicious cocktails on the mountain, then ski back to the village. 5-8:45 p.m., Camp Hale Outfitters, 0184 Copper Road, Copper Mountain, 888-760-7561, coppercolorado.com.

March 23: Moonlight Dinner Series: Taste of France: Catch the lift (or snowshoe up the slopes if you're feeling energetic) for a multi-course French meal. 7-10 p.m., $95, Black Mountain Lodge, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

March 23 and 30: Fun Races: Skiers and boarders ages 3 to 73 can compete in this modified giant slalom dual-format race at Wolf Creek Ski Area. 11:15 a.m., free with valid lift ticket, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

March 24: Cardboard Sled Derby: The old-fashioned soapbox derby takes to the snow in a fundraiser for One to One Mentoring. Nastar Race Hill, Telluride, 970-728-0885, telluride.com.

March 24: College Day: Get an adult lift ticket for $50 with a valid college photo ID and a current printed class schedule. Wolf Creek Ski Area, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

March 24: Demo Day: Get unlimited demos all day. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., $10 cash only, Purgatory, 1 Skier Place, Durango, 970-247-9000, purgatoryresort.com.

March 25: Ms. Monday: Female skiers of all levels get discounted lift tickets and a two-hour lesson taught by a woman. $50 adult lift ticket, $43 lesson, Wolf Creek Ski Area, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

March 29-April 11: USASA National Championship: Copper Mountain hosts the USASA snowboarding and freeskiing nationals with nine days of competition. Various locations, usasa.org.

March 30: Save Our Snow and Demo Day: A donation to the High Country Conservation Summit allows you to demo equipment all day. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $10, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

March 28-30: The Grand Traverse: Only the fittest of the species will survive this 40-mile backcountry ski race from Crested Butte to Aspen. Registration opens December 1, $420, thegrandtraverse.org.

April 6-7: Yard Sale and Spring Music Series: Live music starts at 2 p.m.; there will also be deep discounts on end-of-year gear and apparel. Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs, 970-945-7491, sunlightmtn.com.

April 10: Enduro and Après Party: Team up with a friend and see how many laps you can do in ten hours. 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

