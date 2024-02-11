Conor Hall on the "Big, Bold" Outside Festival Coming to Civic Center Park









On February 6, Polis and Johnston met Hall on the steps of the Colorado Capitol to announce plans for the inaugural Outside Festival, a big, bold event set for June 1-2 at Civic Center Park.



Hall, who grew up in the San Luis Valley, loves "anything that will get me outdoors," he says. "I'm a big snowboarder, hiker, camper, love to kayak, love to river SUP, truly anything. And we're so blessed in Colorado to have the incredible nature we have." Now 34, he joined Governor John Hickenlooper’s Office of Community Partnerships as the manager of special initiatives in 2015, then served as the director of Conservation Strategies, Policy and Advocacy in the West for the Trust for Public Land before returning to the state to continue advocating for the outdoors.



But the Outside Festival should bring Colorado plenty of attention from the start while costing "a couple million dollars to put the whole thing on," Hall says. "For what it is, it's very reasonable."



click to enlarge Conor Hall proposed the Outside Festival to Colorado's governor during his first week on the job. Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade

But Hall thinks of the Outside Festival as "more than just, 'Well, Outdoor Retailer is gone. Let's move on to the next thing,'" he says. Instead, the Outside Festival "was going to happen already, and it's a much bigger kind of vision that stands apart from Outdoor Retailer.

click to enlarge The Outside Festival will take over Civic Center Park June 1-2. Courtesy of the Outside Festival