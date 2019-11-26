Denver's Gone Nuts With Nutcrackers

Callie Peterson as Clara and Keston Meyers as the Nutcracker Prince in Ballet Ariel's "Waltz of the Flowers."

Whether you view it as a holiday scourge or a lovely tradition, The Nutcracker's a multi-million-dollar business, and without the Christmas gift it adds to their budgets, ballet companies would disappear.

The biggest Nutcracker in Colorado is presented by the Colorado Ballet, which is in the middle of a $2.5 million campaign to build new costumes and sets for its production. But there are other versions in the area this season, including a circus-themed Nutcracker, a chorale Nutcracker and even a truncated Gentle Nutcracker for people with special needs. Here's the lineup:

Colorado Springs Philharmonic's The Nutcracker

November 29 to December 1

Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

190 South Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs

The Oklahoma City Ballet will perform with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Children's Chorale for this rendition of The Nutcracker. Tickets are $32 and up.

Boulder Ballet's The Nutcracker and The Gentle Nutcracker

November 29 to December 8

Various locations in Boulder and Longmont

The Boulder Ballet offers a traditional version of The Nutcracker from November 29 to December 8, along with The Gentle Nutcracker, a show for people with special needs, on December 7. Locations vary in Boulder and Longmont. Visit the Boulder Ballet website for details.

The Colorado Ballet's production of The Nutcracker is an annual tradition. Mike Watson

Colorado Ballet's The Nutcracker

November 30 to December 29

Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex

This is the superstar of Front Range Nutcrackers. Buy your tickets early, because it's sure to sell out. Tickets are $30 and up and available at the Colorado Ballet website.

The Nutcracker of Parker

December 12 to 21

PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker

Parker will be throwing its annual, traditional Nutcracker. Tickets are $26 to $32 and available at the Parker Arts website.

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker

December 13 to 14

Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place

Straight from Russia, the Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker promises a world-class production, with top-notch performers, sets and costumes. Tickets are $29 and up and available at the Paramount Theatre website.

EXPAND Paul Noel Fiorino as Drosselmeyer and Angela Fiorini as Clara in the Ballet Ariel Nutcracker. David Andrews / Ballet Ariel

Ballet Ariel Presents: The Nutcracker

December 14 to 23

Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway

Fly high when Ballet Ariel stages a traditional version of The Nutcracker in Lakewood. Tickets are $38, and available at the Ballet Ariel website.

MOTH Poetic Nutcracker Circus

December 20 to 22

Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue

If ballet's not your thing but The Nutcracker is, head to the Newman Center for the Performing Arts for this circus-themed Nutcracker. Tickets start at $34.65, and are available at the Newman Center Presents website.

Bonus: Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum

December 7 to 22

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Avenue West

Looking for a break from The Nutcracker? Check out Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum. This annual holiday production from Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is a global, multicultural take on the holidays and a true delight. For tickets, $30 to $40, go to the Cleo Parker Robinson dance website.

Do you know of a Nutcracker that belongs on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.