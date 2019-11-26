 


4
Callie Peterson as Clara and Keston Meyers as the Nutcracker Prince in Ballet Ariel's "Waltz of the Flowers."
Callie Peterson as Clara and Keston Meyers as the Nutcracker Prince in Ballet Ariel's "Waltz of the Flowers."
David Andrews / Ballet Ariel

Denver's Gone Nuts With Nutcrackers

Westword Staff | November 26, 2019 | 9:44am
AA

Whether you view it as a holiday scourge or a lovely tradition, The Nutcracker's a multi-million-dollar business, and without the Christmas gift it adds to their budgets, ballet companies would disappear.

The biggest Nutcracker in Colorado is presented by the Colorado Ballet, which is in the middle of a $2.5 million campaign to build new costumes and sets for its production. But there are other versions in the area this season, including a circus-themed Nutcracker, a chorale Nutcracker and even a truncated Gentle Nutcracker for people with special needs. Here's the lineup:

Colorado Springs Philharmonic's The Nutcracker
November 29 to December 1
Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
190 South Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs
The Oklahoma City Ballet will perform with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Children's Chorale for this rendition of The Nutcracker. Tickets are $32 and up.

Boulder Ballet's The Nutcracker and The Gentle Nutcracker
November 29 to December 8
Various locations in Boulder and Longmont
The Boulder Ballet offers a traditional version of The Nutcracker from November 29 to December 8, along with The Gentle Nutcracker, a show for people with special needs, on December 7. Locations vary in Boulder and Longmont. Visit the Boulder Ballet website for details.

The Colorado Ballet's production of The Nutcracker is an annual tradition.
The Colorado Ballet's production of The Nutcracker is an annual tradition.
Mike Watson

Colorado Ballet's The Nutcracker
November 30 to December 29
Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex
This is the superstar of Front Range Nutcrackers. Buy your tickets early, because it's sure to sell out. Tickets are $30 and up and available at the Colorado Ballet website.

The Nutcracker of Parker
December 12 to 21
PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker
Parker will be throwing its annual, traditional Nutcracker. Tickets are $26 to $32 and available at the Parker Arts website.

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker
December 13 to 14
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
Straight from Russia, the Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker promises a world-class production, with top-notch performers, sets and costumes. Tickets are $29 and up and available at the Paramount Theatre website.

Paul Noel Fiorino as Drosselmeyer and Angela Fiorini as Clara in the Ballet Ariel Nutcracker.
Paul Noel Fiorino as Drosselmeyer and Angela Fiorini as Clara in the Ballet Ariel Nutcracker.
David Andrews / Ballet Ariel

Ballet Ariel Presents: The Nutcracker
December 14 to 23
Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway
Fly high when Ballet Ariel stages a traditional version of The Nutcracker in Lakewood. Tickets are $38, and available at the Ballet Ariel website

MOTH Poetic Nutcracker Circus
December 20 to 22
Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue
If ballet's not your thing but The Nutcracker is, head to the Newman Center for the Performing Arts for this circus-themed Nutcracker. Tickets start at $34.65, and are available at the Newman Center Presents website.

Bonus: Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum
December 7 to 22
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Avenue West
Looking for a break from The Nutcracker? Check out Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum. This annual holiday production from Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is a global, multicultural take on the holidays and a true delight. For tickets, $30 to $40, go to the Cleo Parker Robinson dance website.

Do you know of a Nutcracker that belongs on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

