Did You Resolve to Write for Westword This Year?

January 4, 2023 12:42PM

Denver's arts scene is booming, and we need some help covering the cultural explosion.

We're not looking for rewritten press releases, but stories that inform, entertain and enlighten. Did you just spot a new street mural...or an old street mural newly defaced? Did you discover that your local barista is starring in a new play...one written by the owner of that coffeehouse?

There are great stories all over town just waiting for someone to tell them.

If you're interested in joining our roster of culture contributors, send a note to [email protected], along with a résumé (if you have one), writing samples (if you have them) and, most important, a couple of ideas for things you'd like to cover.

We'll get back to you with the fine print. In the meantime, happy new year!
