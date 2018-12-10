Visitor Attacks Art at the Denver Art Museum

A Denver Art Museum visitor reportedly attempted to destroy pieces of art around 2 p.m. Sunday, December 9. The incident took place on level four of the museum's Hamilton Building, where the Stampede exhibit holds more than 300 objects that "explore the presence of animals in art throughout centuries and across cultures," according to denverartmuseum.org.

"Artworks were compromised," museum spokesperson Shadia Lemus told Westword. "The individual was arrested at the museum and taken into police custody."

Whether the destruction of the works was some sort of artistic statement or just "a teenager on drugs," as one museum visitor suggested, has not been determined.