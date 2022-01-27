DAM's Disruption Is Both Obvious and Evocative

When curators are tasked with creating an innovative new show out of a permanent collection, it can sometimes be a struggle to find a unique way to connect the artworks. However, the theme and intention for the Denver Art Museum's Disruption: Works From the Vicki and Kent Logan Collection, is immediately obvious, in both its title and its content. “The works in this exhibition are questioning our world today, the social spaces that we navigate, and the past,” says Laura Almeida, curatorial fellow for the museum's Modern and Contemporary Art department. "A lot of these artists and the artworks are subverting or disrupting cultural tropes.”
The exhibit, drawn from more than 300 pieces in the vast Vicki and Kent Logan collection as well as a few from the donors' private collection, is engaging from the start, with over fifty paintings, drawings and sculptures that rattle conventional views of media consumption, capitalism, activism, globalism and colonialism. Working with a wide array of both subject matter and mediums, Almeida and senior curatorial assistant Caitlin Swindell prove their own talent with how well the pieces mesh and flow through varying themes.
“While the museum has done permanent-collection shows before, this brings different thematic approaches that invigorate the collection,” says Swindell. “This dives into so many pertinent topics of today.”
“I think people will be very excited about Steers’s piece,” Swindell says. “It’s talking about surveillance, and that’s a theme that runs through other pieces in the exhibit, as well.”
Many of the works confront colonialism. A giant pack of American Spirits by Chippewa/Lakota artist David P. Bradley would come across as simply playful pop art if it weren’t for its message about capitalizing on stereotypes: The cigarette company has no fundamental relationship to American Indians, despite its stamp of a silhouetted Indian in a headdress smoking a long pipe on the pack’s facade.
That theme is echoed in an array of sculptures by Michael Joo titled "Headless." The umber foam sculptures are replicated from traditional sculptures of the Buddha, but with the heads chopped off. Instead, floating above are heads from dolls of Western pop culture: Alfred E. Neuman, Pee-wee Herman, a Madame Alexander doll and Bert from Sesame Street are among the many recognizable faces. The sculptures reference the persecution of Buddhists throughout history, who saw the heads of Buddha sculptures chopped off by imperialist regimes, colonizers and traders.
“It’s about colonialism and global markets, and how that’s inundating our everyday lives,” Swindell explains. “These are challenging topics and challenging objects for viewers, but that’s what makes it ‘of the now.’”
Although at times these additional references can be overkill, in some cases they are necessary. A large oil painting of newlyweds, “The Wedding Picture,” by Bo Bartlett, would seem oddly out of place in the exhibit if it weren’t for its neighbor: a small photograph of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries after they tied the knot (the marriage lasted 72 days). “We want visitors to think about how these artworks speak to today’s events,” Almeida says of the pop-culture placards.
The exhibit would still be impressive without such curatorial hand-holding; most works speak for themselves, especially in the context of the medium. Rachel Lachowicz, for example, sculpted three miniature urinals out of red lipstick. "There’s a juxtaposition of gender that she’s commenting on,” Almeida explains. Other mediums in the exhibit range from bronze sculptures to the pelts of stuffed animals.
There's definitely a lot to look at here, as Disruption is a wonderful feat of curatorial creativity. Through it, Almeida says, she hopes visitors will “gain a deeper understanding of how these artists are challenging subjects and pushing boundaries, and also how the disruptive elements are part of their daily lives.”
Disruption: Works from the Vicki and Kent Logan Collection, at the Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, through January 23, 2023. Find out more here.