DAM Spotlights Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Other Post-Mexican Revolution Artists

The Denver Art Museum will host a traveling blockbuster exhibition of more than 150 post-Mexican Revolution artworks by artists including Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, Lola Alvarez Bravo, Gunther Gerzso, María Izquierdo and Carlos Mérida.

The show, which will take place in the DAM's Anschutz and Martin & McCormick Galleries, will run from October 25, 2020, to January 17, 2021.

“With the centennial anniversary of the end of the Mexican Revolution upon us, we look forward to presenting an exhibition that highlights this vital period in history through a variety of artistic mediums,” said Christoph Heinrich, Frederick and Jan Mayer Director at the DAM, in a statement. “This is the first time we will showcase more than 20 artworks by the famous Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, which include paintings and drawings.”

The exhibition will focus on how indigenous culture and modern art and artists helped shape Mexican national identity after the revolution ended in 1920.

“I hope this exhibition increases the understanding and appreciation of artists such as Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and the iconic Mexican modernist artists of the 20th century,” said Rebecca Hart, the museum's curator of modern and contemporary art, in a statement. “It’s also my hope that visitors are able to draw connections with their personal experiences and the world around them through the artworks and narratives on display.”

Special ticketing will be required; more details will be announced closer to the opening date.