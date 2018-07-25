Review: New Territory: Landscape Photography Today Lives Up to (Half) Its Name

New Territory: Landscape Photography Today, the Denver Art Museum’s major group exhibit dedicated to contemporary evocations of the natural environment, has a somewhat misleading title. While there are photos in the show, New Territory also includes photo-based work, in which photography is merely a component, as well as pieces only vaguely associated with photography. Eric Paddock, the DAM’s curator of photography, who put the show together, tells me that he doesn’t make distinctions between photos versus photo-based techniques (or beyond), since artists today are moving freely between mediums, erasing boundaries. So if the second part of the title is wide of the mark, the first part, New Territory, is absolutely on it.

Paddock has been thinking about this show for several years and looked at the work of hundreds of artists before he selected the forty or so who made the final cut. New Territory does not focus on artists who depict familiar Western landscapes, as you might expect, but instead includes an international roster of participants, only a few of them genuinely famous, who capture scenes from around the world. Most of the works represent varied musings on neo-pictorialism, with the photos taking a page from painting in different ways, but typically by softening the forms. But there’s also a neo-new topographic interlude, and conceptual photos that resemble abstractions are displayed throughout. Regardless of the stylistic signature of a particular piece, Paddock is interested in unusual techniques; since everyone has a cell phone, pretty much everyone is now a photographer, he notes, and he wanted to include work clearly outside that current craze.

"Wood Wave XLIX" by Clifford Ross, UV cured inkjet on maple. Courtesy of the Denver Art Museum

Unusual methods and the tilt toward neo-pictorialism are evident from the start. Clifford Ross’s gigantic triptych “Wood Wave XLIX” hangs facing the entrance to the Anschutz Gallery on the Hamilton’s second floor; it depicts a storm-driven ocean wave that’s splayed across three vertical panels covered in maple veneers. The grain of the maple shows through the image, pushing it out of focus. Ross developed special equipment to print these images digitally onto the wood, and the result is absolutely majestic. Around the corner, a similar painterliness is seen in the Abelardo Morell photos of national parks. To create these, Morell constructed a dome-like camera obscura surmounted by a prism, so that not only is the surrounding view brought in to the image, but so is the reflection of the ground on which the camera was erected. The photos record the famous views, but they’ve been pocked by the gravel on the ground, so they look sort of impressionistic.