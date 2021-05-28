Art Attack: Nine Ways to See Art Over Memorial Day Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

While everyone else is off grilling burgers, heading for the hills or hitting bar patios over the long weekend, why not focus on art-hopping, far, far away from the big crowds of First Friday? Galleries, after all, are always happy to see you, especially after a long, hard year of social distancing. Here are a few of your options.

"Abstract 5309,” acrylic on canvas. One of dozens of artworks to bid on at the Art Hub and Next Gallery. Tabetha Landt

Keep Kids Creating Art Benefit Exhibition and Silent Auction

Next Gallery and the Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue

May 28 through June 13

See, bid on or buy art online

40 West Arts, Edge Gallery and Pasternack’s Art Hub are ganging up to mount an exhibition and silent auction of more than ninety artworks created by local artists in all media and styles. The cause? To raise funds to pay forward to Lakewood schools in need of art supplies, including Rose Stein Elementary, Jefferson Jr. Sr. High School and Molholm Elementary. Looking for a deal? Stop by Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. or Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. for an in-person viewing of the merchandise, or see the works online; bidding closes at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12.

Selasee & the Fafa Family headlines at the Street Wise Arts in the Park JAM. Street Wise Arts

Street Wise Arts in the Park JAM

Glenn Huntington Bandshell, Central Park, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

Saturday, May 29, 3 to 7 p.m.

Tickets: Free to $50

The folks at Boulder’s favorite mural festival, Street Wise, know a thing or two about running a fundraiser that matches the ethos of its cause. The Arts in the Park Jam has it all: music by Selasee & the Fafa Family, Musa Starseed at the turntables, live painting by muralists, typewriter poet Citrine Ink, access to a virtual art auction, and great food and drink.

“Pre-Existing,” 2021, installation view. Brian Cavanaugh

Brian Cavanaugh, Pre-existing

Tim McKay, Social Fabric

Mark Nelson in the Treasure Chest

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

May 28 through June 13

Holiday, shmoliday. Pirate is bucking all trends to open its next member show over Memorial Day Weekend. But it’ll be worth any true art lover’s time: Brian Cavanaugh pitches in with his wild mixed-media sculptures, this time with four of them arranged in an installation with looping video or video projections, while Tim McKay offers acrylic canvases divided into grids and patterns and Chicago-based guest artist Michael Nelson brings detailed satirical etchings to Denver.

Black Book shows new work by the artist team Kefe. KeFe (Ferris Plock & Kelly Tunstall), Black Book Gallery

Ferris Plock & Kelly Tunstall (aka KeFe), Spirit Club

Black Book Gallery, 3878 South Jason Street, Englewood

Saturday, May 29, 7 to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8, 7 to 9 p.m.

Friday, June 11, 8 to 10 p.m.

Black Book pops up with a three-session show by KeFe, the combined name for collaborating Bay Area artists Ferris Plock and Kelly Tunstall, who share an interest in a visual heritage of psychedelic posters, lowbrow art, and manga and anime that is evident in their works. Visit the gallery on any of three openings or by appointment.

Bazaar Art Mrkt

Clayton Members Club, 233 Clayton Street

Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Denver’s small but mighty itinerant Bazaar Art Mrkt brings its revolving collection of local artists, makers and musicians to locations all over town. Though the latest, in Cherry Creek North, might carry some extra cachet, expect the Bazaar’s eclectic spirit to prevail.

A new mixed-media work from Elissa Eaton at ILA. Elissa Eaton, ILA Gallery

Elissa Eaton, Pop-up Exhibition

ILA Gallery, 209 Kalamath Street

Saturday, May 29, 1 to 6 p.m.

ILA’s all-woman exhibition Eat Your Vegetables, with work by Sandi Calistro, Sandra Fettingis, Olive Moya and Kaitlin Zeismer, is still on the wall if you haven’t seen it, but there’s plenty of room for Elissa Eaton’s pop-up of mixed-media and cut-paper animal silhouettes, too. Happy shopping.

The first cut is the hardest: Valerie Savarie demonstrates the art of book-sculpting. Courtesy of Balefire Goods

Valerie Savarie Art Live Demo/Warp Force Closing

Balefire Goods, 7513 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

Saturday, May 29, 1 to 4 p.m.

Famous around town for her beautiful, process-heavy book sculptures and featured this month in Balefire’s geek-worthy Warp Force exhibition, Valerie Savarie will be demonstrating her mad X-acto skills on Saturday afternoon to close out the show.

EXPAND Studio Colfax has new circle crops from Rivka. Come meet the maker on Saturday. Rivka

Studio Colfax Makers’ Market Pop-up

Studio Colfax, 2418 East Colfax Avenue

Saturday, May 29, at 3 to 6 p.m.

Studio Colfax brought back its Makers’ Market Pop-Up series showcasing local micro-businesses and creative entrepreneurs, and that's a good thing. Stop by Saturday to commune with and buy wares from To Hell & Back Vintage, Integrity Juices, jewelry-maker Dante Perozzi and fashion designer Rivka on Saturday.

Sundays on Santa Fe

Art District on Santa Fe

Sunday, May 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and every last Sunday of the month

The Art District on Santa Fe has retooled its monthly Art of Brunch series and replaced it with Sundays on Santa Fe, turning the focus on the art, wares, eateries and creative adventures in store for visitors on the street.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.