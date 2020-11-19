Art Attack: Eight Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Week

As it’s your last-minute opportunity to enjoy art before the holiday season starts in earnest, here’s where to go (possibly virtually) to clear your mind with holiday group shows, a feel-good photographic exhibition of beautiful Black faces at the Arvada Center and even a Santa-palooza of photographs and stories at Gallery MFC. Mask up or stay safer at home for an art weekend on the town. Keep in mind that COVID safety rules might be subject to change depending on health regulations in our state and counties.



Lois Lupica, "Dusk Into Night." Lois Lupica

Jean Herman, Lois Lupica and Helene Strebel, Explorations

Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive

November 19 through December 12

Sync presents three interlinked member shows, including Jean Herman’s mixed-media works incorporating collage and fiber arts, Lois Lupica’s bold encaustics and Helene Strebel’s acrylic abstract paintings. While Sync isn't hosting a reception, you can see a virtual show walk-through on Friday, November 21, on the Art District of Santa Fe's Facebook page. Or visit Sync Gallery's website for a virtual view of each artist's work. In the meantime, Sync will still be keeping regular hours with protocols.

EXPAND A taste of Narkita Gold's Black in Denver at the Arvada Center. Narkita Gold

Narkita Gold, Black in Denver

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

November 19 through December 26

Free, reservations for timed-entry slots required in advance

Photographer Narkita Gold brings her ongoing portrait series Black in Denver to the Arvada Center for the holiday season, presenting work that gently smashes racial stereotypes by focusing on diversity and individuality within the Black community—showing, not telling, just how much Black lives really do matter. Reservations for gallery visits are currently suspended while the Arvada Center works to comply with new state health restrictions. Check back for news online.

Xenia Sease, “Crossing Summer.” Xenia Sease

Pastel Society of Colorado, Taking Chances

Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Drive

November 20 through January 14

Members of the Pastel Society of Colorado have a tendency to blur the edges of their works, simply because of the creamy nature of a medium that’s gently rubbed onto the surface in thickly drawn opaque patches. See what members of the society have been up to in 2020, but check with Bitfactory for changes because of changing health regulations.

Winter Art Market

Next Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

November 20 through January 3, Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.

This is the time of year when artist co-op members band together for group art sales usually focused on small and affordable works. Next Gallery follows suit, for in-person visits, with an option to buy work remotely. The gallery will be closed on Christmas and New Year's days. Next Gallery is remaining open with strict compliance to new health guidelines.

Tony Ortega, “Sábado por la Tarde,” 2019, pastel. © Tony Ortega. Tony Ortega

Tony Ortega, Raíces y Ramas | Roots and Branches

Freyer-Newman Center, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street

November 21 through February 28

If you happened to catch his artist talk for History Colorado, you might want to get a closer look at the work of Tony Ortega, which runs the gamut from colorful groupings of everyday figures to satirical cross-cultural posters making fun of Chicano stereotypes. Unfortunately, the Freyer-Newman Center galleries are currently closed due to COVID health restrictions, but here’s a good place to start learning about Ortega: Tune in for a virtual studio tour and talk with the artist on Thursday, December 3, at 6:30 p.m. Register in advance online.

EXPAND Claire Sherman, "Tree and Night." Claire Sherman, Robischon Gallery

Trine Bumiller, Allison Gildersleeve, Claire Sherman and David Zimmer, Root + Branch

Ian Fisher, Cloud Study

Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street

Opens Saturday, November 21

Robischon Gallery finishes the year with a pair of beautiful shows: A display grouping textural, abstracted views from the natural world by Trine Bumiller, Allison Gildersleeve and Claire Sherman, with David Zimmer’s futuristic, three-dimensional video sculptures of tweeting birds, and a solo by painter Ian Fisher, whose sensitive views of clouds are always astonishing. Check with the gallery first before dropping by.

EXPAND Trey Duvall, “Do, Do, Do, Do, Do" (still), 2019, looped digital video, 76 films. Trey Duvall, Rule Gallery

Sasha Alexandra, Laura Arteaga Charlton, Tara Donovan, Trey Duvall and Darby Hillman, One by One

Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive

November 21 through December 26

Rule also closes 2020 with a group show, this one including video by Sasha Alexandra and Trey Duvall, fine black-and-white prints by Laura Arteaga Charlton, mixed media by Darby Hillman and small works by Tara Donovan — just plain good art that might make a lovely gift for someone special. Expect to wear a mask and comply with public-health rules when you visit.

Ron Cooper, We Are Santa: Portraits and Profiles

Gallery MFC, 424 Broadway

November 23 through December 31

Meet the Artist: Monday, November 23, noon to 6 p.m.

Until you page through Colorado photographer Ron Cooper’s new book, We Are Santa: Portraits and Profiles, reserve your opinion: Cooper, an already excellent portrait-taker, traveled the country interviewing and snapping Santas in every setting for the project, which really does give insight into what it means to actually become Santa every holiday season. Meet Cooper on November 23 at Metropolitan Frame Company, where he’ll introduce an exhibition of large-print images from the books. Start your holiday with a huge ho-ho-ho. Proceeds from all book sales benefit Colorado Children’s Hospital.

