This Week in Galleries: Terrific Trios, Stevon and Arlette Lucero, Phillips Collection at the DAM

click to enlarge Sherry Wiggins and Luis Branco, “The Death of Cleopatra (for Regnault),” 2023. Sherry Wiggins and Luis Branco

click to enlarge Chris DeKnikker, “Burst,” walnut. Chris DeKnikker

click to enlarge Ed Natan, “Tom’s,” watercolor. Ed Natan

click to enlarge Julie Buffalohead, “Intrigue,” 2023, monotype. Julie Buffalohead, courtesy Visions West Contemporary

click to enlarge Joyce Coco, “Lots of Lemons,” tryptych, 2023, oil on canvas. Joyce Coco

click to enlarge Chloe Hedden, “Quartz Universe,” 2023, oil on canvas. Chloe Hedden, courtesy Walker fine Art

click to enlarge Stevon Lucero, [Stevon's] "Grandpa." Courtesy Arlette Lucero

An element from Autumn Rose and Talia G da Silva's installation at Understudy. Autumn Rose and Talia G da Silva

Bruce Price, "Volcano." Bruce Price

click to enlarge Artwork by REACH Project artist Mateo Christian. Mateo Christian

click to enlarge Prism Workspaces is bringing out the art. Prism

click to enlarge A sampler of work from the Aurora Potters' Guild. Aurora Potters' Guild

click to enlarge A detail from Jackie Barry's Home at Leon. Jackie Barry

click to enlarge Artwork by Arlette Lucero. Courtesy Arlette Lucero

click to enlarge Arthur G. Dove, “Me and the Moon,” 1937, wax emulsion on canvas. Courtesy The Phillips Collection

As the holidays draw near, galleries and museums are preparing with grand shows on every level — and a lot of them —all opening before Black Friday. Find interesting trios at the O’Sullivan Art Gallery at Regis University and Lane Meyer Projects; a tribute to the late Stevon Lucero’s Metarealism series at the BRDG Project; and a solo show by his widow, Arlette Lucero, at BuCu West in Westwood, as well as installations at Understudy and Leon Gallery that will pull on your heartstrings. You can also check out fall pottery sales or take a deep dive into American fine art from the Phillips collection.Check your options below and then make your way to some of these great November shows:The group show, curated by gallery founder Todd Edward Herman, premieres at Boulder’s East Window as a fascinating breakdown of the social purview of our elders, who do not fit into any generally perceived mold. Whether forever young or imprisoned by physical breakdown, older artists and subjects alike are represented visually through the eyes of a diverse group of critical thinkers.At Regis University’s O’Sullivan Art Gallery,showcases a trio of out-of-the box local artists who produce singular work with mediums ranging from snail trails to found organic materials, and felted mystery configurations from nature to wood that’s been reconstituted into unexpected shapes. Sarah McCormick, Chris DeKnikker and Lauri Lynnxe Murphy all work in sculptural forms. Curated by Regis graduate and instructor Maeve Eichelberger, whose own work diversifies collage into 3-D parts, this show is a little bit science, a little bit way out, and incredibly imaginative.Ed Natan, known for his plein-air watercolor paintings of local landmarks painted on the fly, will pop up, courtesy of Bell Projects, off-site at one of them: Tom’s Starlight, the reinvented Tom’s Diner on East Colfax Avenue, just one familiar spot that turns up in. Presented in a topsy-turvy sort of cityscape imagery, some of Natan’s other locales include the Bluebird Theater and Civic Center Park.Julie Buffalohead, a member of the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma, mines the rich storytelling of Indigenous mythology, with a transformational quest in mind. Using razor-sharp messaging, she cuts through stereotypical and commercial misrepresentations in search of authentic narratives. Her pleasant animal characters serve her well, adding sweetness to social investigations.Front Range pottery guild members are bringing their best to seasonal markets aimed at holiday shoppers; more than fifty Boulder potters will be waiting for the crowds over four days at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont, offering a wide selection of functional and decorative pieces for the home.Spark veteran Joyce Coco exercises her love for lemons in sensory terms: their color, their brightness, their fragrance and the fresh, cleansing effect of the citrus fruit. When life gives you lemons, paint them! Also on view in the main gallery, fellow member Kim Putnam shows no interest in labeling herself in terms of subject matter and materials. After a move to the Western Slope, she looked up to the sky and painted what she saw — shifting clouds, colors and light expressed in airy oil paint. In the North Gallery, Madeleine Dodge and Fred Pichon share collaborative works they compare to a game of chess.In a season when darkness rules, Walker Fine Art’s newest show,, focuses on the power of light and choosing artists whose work depends on it. Visuals range from Chloe Hedden’s floral and mineral paintings, both defined by opposing bright reflections and deep shadows, to Eileen Roscina’s teleidoscopic installation that filters organic materials through glass and mirrors, creating random fractal-like structures. Highly recommended for all SAD sufferers.The titlegives an inkling of what this exhibition is all about. Three Colorado-based artists — Vlada Benedetti, Dmitri Obergfell and Chloe Wilwerding — working with digital technologies, AI, 3D printing, laser engraving and other interfaces invite viewers into the art of machine collaboration.The BRDG Project refills its three gallery spaces with diverse exhibitions, including Illumination by spare landscape artist Mark Johnson;, a sampling of early examples of the late Stevon Lucero’s Metarealism paintings lent by his wife, Arlette Lucero; and, a group show by students in artist Tobias Fike’s Professional Practices class at RMCAD.In their installation, Autumn Rose and Talia G da Silva have reclaimed the Understudy artist incubator gallery in a way similar to how the always-breathing natural world supersedes humankind in the end. The feeling of loss that stays behind is amplified by the sound of nostalgic music on a radio that makes a point: What will be will be. Understudy will be open to the public on Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 6 p.m., through December 3.Bruce Price continues to open his studio for small exhibitions of his own work, curated by artist friends — or, in the case of, by Yale-educated volcanologist Helene Grall-Johnson, who is now a French professor at the University of Denver. It’s probably safe to assume that the show has something to do with volcanoes. But even if it doesn’t, Price always delivers.RedLine’s REACH Program isn’t the center’s best-known initiative, but it holds the power to be a lifesaver for people who identify as artists but can’t afford even the most basic art supplies., curated by current resident artists Scottie Burgess and Autumn T. Thomas, shows how REACH artists, many of whom are on the streets or in recovery, gather for safe, inclusive, bi-weekly open-studio sessions at RedLine and perhaps find redemption and a leg up. The companion exhibition,, brings the story that begins with REACH full circle by introducing the journey of Gonzo, who joined the REACH Program in 2008 and has been engaged in it as a participant and ambassador ever since. It follows Gonzo’s development as an artist in three stages, from its beginnings during a prison stay in 2006 to the present.More than fifty artists and creative professionals open their doors to the public twice a year, and this weekend is one of those times when folks can come in to gawk at art, then watch and chat with artists at work outside of a formal gallery setting. Prism is actually four connected spaces with plenty to see, including paintings, pottery, sculpture, photography, fiber works and textiles, jewelry and more.Dive into the second half of the MIX Co-op’s double-showcase at Niza Knoll Gallery, where members Nancy Enyart, Victoria Eubanks, Mark Friday and Aliki McCain move in just in time for serious holiday shoppers.Kym Bloom, known for her Chiclet pixilations and photos of Denver neon and other cool sights, has been taking on new technology and not having fun, which she dealt with by imagining swear words, quotes and funny sayings in word bubbles or on signs. Now they’ve gone live, bringing back such memories as “More cowbell!” and the like. A piece here could be the perfect gag gift for your nerdy friends.You’re in luck if you live out east. There’s another fine pottery show this weekend in Aurora, loaded with a whole different batch of clay and ceramic gifties.Jackie Barry — forester and wildland firefighter, printmaker and book artist — makes art that lights a fire in your heart, using a visual shorthand of shapes, words, objects and painted stones and tree slices to suggest, not tell, stories of home. Not home as in a house, but the home that’s inside you and feels like home, leaving you comfortable in your own skin. Barry’s world has no room for rugged individualism, but is large enough to bring communities together — not in a groupthink, but as a vessel for collaboration, give and take, and sharing, passing it around. Jackie Barry is groovy. What are *you* doing Saturday night?A quintessential Chicana artist in her own right, Arlette Lucero has long cultivated a beautiful art practice, occupied by cultural icons from Aztec lore, family and religion, as well as strong women characters connected to the earth, the landscape and the community. Lucero will share new and old original works, mixed-media pieces and prints during the exhibition. The reception happens to be on Lucero’s birthday; there will also be appetizers, drinks and music by Jon Romero.The Phillips Collection, founded in 1921 by shrewd collector, critic and museum director Duncan Phillips, is heavy on work by the icons of American modern art, the collective focus of. More than fifty artists are represented in the show —which carries the development of twentieth-century art, from its modernist roots to present topical work — in its DNA.