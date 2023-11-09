This Week in Galleries: Terrific Trios, Stevon and Arlette Lucero, Phillips Collection at the DAM

As the holidays draw near, galleries and museums are preparing with grand shows on every level — and a lot of them —all opening before Black Friday. Find interesting trios at the O’Sullivan Art Gallery at Regis University and Lane Meyer Projects; a tribute to the late Stevon Lucero’s Metarealism series at the BRDG Project; and a solo show by his widow, Arlette Lucero, at BuCu West in Westwood, as well as installations at Understudy and Leon Gallery that will pull on your heartstrings. You can also check out fall pottery sales or take a deep dive into American fine art from the Phillips collection.
Aging Bodies, Myths and Heroines
East Window Gallery, 4550 Broadway, Suite C-3B2, Boulder
November 9 through February 28
Opening Reception: Thursday, November 9, 7 to 9 p.m
The group show Aging Bodies, Myths and Heroines, curated by gallery founder Todd Edward Herman, premieres at Boulder’s East Window as a fascinating breakdown of the social purview of our elders, who do not fit into any generally perceived mold. Whether forever young or imprisoned by physical breakdown, older artists and subjects alike are represented visually through the eyes of a diverse group of critical thinkers.
Sarah McCormick, Chris DeKnikker, Lauri Lynnxe Murphy, Ar-got: Super-Natural Conversations
O’Sullivan Art Gallery, 3333 Regis Boulevard
November 9 through January 20
Opening Reception: Thursday, November 9, 5 to 7 p.m.
Artist Talk: Thursday, November 16, 6 to 8 p.m.
At Regis University’s O’Sullivan Art Gallery, Ar-got: Super-Natural Conversations showcases a trio of out-of-the box local artists who produce singular work with mediums ranging from snail trails to found organic materials, and felted mystery configurations from nature to wood that’s been reconstituted into unexpected shapes. Sarah McCormick, Chris DeKnikker and Lauri Lynnxe Murphy all work in sculptural forms. Curated by Regis graduate and instructor Maeve Eichelberger, whose own work diversifies collage into 3-D parts, this show is a little bit science, a little bit way out, and incredibly imaginative.
Ed Natan, Feel the City
Tom’s Starlight, 601 East Colfax Avenue
Thursday, November 9, 4 to 7 p.m.
Ed Natan, known for his plein-air watercolor paintings of local landmarks painted on the fly, will pop up, courtesy of Bell Projects, off-site at one of them: Tom’s Starlight, the reinvented Tom’s Diner on East Colfax Avenue, just one familiar spot that turns up in Feel the City. Presented in a topsy-turvy sort of cityscape imagery, some of Natan’s other locales include the Bluebird Theater and Civic Center Park.
Julie Buffalohead, Decolonize Indigenize
George Rodriguez, Embellished Creature: New Ceramics
Visions West, 2605 Walnut Street
November 9 through December 22
Opening Reception: Thursday, November 9, 6 to 8 p.m.
Julie Buffalohead, a member of the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma, mines the rich storytelling of Indigenous mythology, with a transformational quest in mind. Using razor-sharp messaging, she cuts through stereotypical and commercial misrepresentations in search of authentic narratives. Her pleasant animal characters serve her well, adding sweetness to social investigations.
Boulder Potters’ Guild Fall Show and Sale
Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont
Thursday, November 9, and Friday, November 10, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, November 11, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, November 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Front Range pottery guild members are bringing their best to seasonal markets aimed at holiday shoppers; more than fifty Boulder potters will be waiting for the crowds over four days at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont, offering a wide selection of functional and decorative pieces for the home.
Joyce Coco, Lemons
Kim Putnam, Wide Open Spaces
Madeleine Dodge and Fred Pichon, Checkmate, North Gallery
Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
November 9 through December 10
Artist Reception: Saturday, November 11, 1 to 5 p.m.
Last Look: Sunday, December 10, 1 to 4 p.m.
Spark veteran Joyce Coco exercises her love for lemons in sensory terms: their color, their brightness, their fragrance and the fresh, cleansing effect of the citrus fruit. When life gives you lemons, paint them! Also on view in the main gallery, fellow member Kim Putnam shows no interest in labeling herself in terms of subject matter and materials. After a move to the Western Slope, she looked up to the sky and painted what she saw — shifting clouds, colors and light expressed in airy oil paint. In the North Gallery, Madeleine Dodge and Fred Pichon share collaborative works they compare to a game of chess.
Revealing Radiance
Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue, Unit A
November 10 through January 6
Opening Reception: Friday, November 10, 5 to 8 p.m.
In a season when darkness rules, Walker Fine Art’s newest show, Revealing Radiance, focuses on the power of light and choosing artists whose work depends on it. Visuals range from Chloe Hedden’s floral and mineral paintings, both defined by opposing bright reflections and deep shadows, to Eileen Roscina’s teleidoscopic installation that filters organic materials through glass and mirrors, creating random fractal-like structures. Highly recommended for all SAD sufferers.
User Network: Vlada Benedetti, Dmitri Obergfell and Chloe Wilwerding
Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street
November 10 through January 7
Opening Reception: Friday, November 10, 8 p.m. to late
The title User Network gives an inkling of what this exhibition is all about. Three Colorado-based artists — Vlada Benedetti, Dmitri Obergfell and Chloe Wilwerding — working with digital technologies, AI, 3D printing, laser engraving and other interfaces invite viewers into the art of machine collaboration.
Mark Johnson, Illumination, Main West Gallery
Stevon Lucero, Metarealismo y La Familia Eterna, Central Gallery
So Fresh and So New, East Stage Gallery
BRDG Project, 3300 Tejon Street
November 10 through December 4
Opening Reception: Friday, November 10, 6 to 10 p.m.
The BRDG Project refills its three gallery spaces with diverse exhibitions, including Illumination by spare landscape artist Mark Johnson; Metarealismo y La Familia Eterna, a sampling of early examples of the late Stevon Lucero’s Metarealism paintings lent by his wife, Arlette Lucero; and So Fresh and So New, a group show by students in artist Tobias Fike’s Professional Practices class at RMCAD.
Autumn Rose and Talia G da Silva, The Inevitable
Understudy, 890 C 14th Street, near the Shantell Martin art bench
Through December 3
Opening Celebration: Friday, November 10, 6 to 9 p.m.
In their installation, Autumn Rose and Talia G da Silva have reclaimed the Understudy artist incubator gallery in a way similar to how the always-breathing natural world supersedes humankind in the end. The feeling of loss that stays behind is amplified by the sound of nostalgic music on a radio that makes a point: What will be will be. Understudy will be open to the public on Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 6 p.m., through December 3.
Geological Abstractions: New and Historic Works From Bruce Price
Tejon Art Studios, 2890 South Tejon Street
Opening Reception: Friday, November 10, 4 to 7 p.m.
Gallery Hours: Saturdays, November 11 and 18, 1 to 4 p.m., or by appointment at [email protected].
Bruce Price continues to open his studio for small exhibitions of his own work, curated by artist friends — or, in the case of Geological Abstractions, by Yale-educated volcanologist Helene Grall-Johnson, who is now a French professor at the University of Denver. It’s probably safe to assume that the show has something to do with volcanoes. But even if it doesn’t, Price always delivers.
Tracing Threads: Embracing the Present, Weaving the Future
Gonzo Retrospective: Parallel Evolution
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
November 10 through December 3 (Threads); November 10 through January 7 (Gonzo)
Opening Reception: Friday, November 10, 6 to 9 p.m., $5 donation, members free
Free Community Dinner/Artist Talk: Tuesday, November 28, 5 to 8 p.m.
RedLine’s REACH Program isn’t the center’s best-known initiative, but it holds the power to be a lifesaver for people who identify as artists but can’t afford even the most basic art supplies. Tracing Threads, curated by current resident artists Scottie Burgess and Autumn T. Thomas, shows how REACH artists, many of whom are on the streets or in recovery, gather for safe, inclusive, bi-weekly open-studio sessions at RedLine and perhaps find redemption and a leg up. The companion exhibition, Parallel Evolution, brings the story that begins with REACH full circle by introducing the journey of Gonzo, who joined the REACH Program in 2008 and has been engaged in it as a participant and ambassador ever since. It follows Gonzo’s development as an artist in three stages, from its beginnings during a prison stay in 2006 to the present.
Open Studios Pop-Up
Prism Workspaces, 999 Vallejo Street
Friday, November 10, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
More than fifty artists and creative professionals open their doors to the public twice a year, and this weekend is one of those times when folks can come in to gawk at art, then watch and chat with artists at work outside of a formal gallery setting. Prism is actually four connected spaces with plenty to see, including paintings, pottery, sculpture, photography, fiber works and textiles, jewelry and more.
The MIX #2
Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Drive
November 10 through December 16
Artist Reception: Friday, November 17, 4 to 8 p.m.
Dive into the second half of the MIX Co-op’s double-showcase at Niza Knoll Gallery, where members Nancy Enyart, Victoria Eubanks, Mark Friday and Aliki McCain move in just in time for serious holiday shoppers.
@!#?@!: New Works by Kym Bloom
Kanon Collective, 40 West Art Hub, 6501 West Colfax
November 10 through November 30
Kym Bloom, known for her Chiclet pixilations and photos of Denver neon and other cool sights, has been taking on new technology and not having fun, which she dealt with by imagining swear words, quotes and funny sayings in word bubbles or on signs. Now they’ve gone live, bringing back such memories as “More cowbell!” and the like. A piece here could be the perfect gag gift for your nerdy friends.
Aurora Potters' Guild Fall Sale
Student Center Rotunda, Community College of Aurora
16000 East Centretech Parkway, Aurora
Friday, November 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, November 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You’re in luck if you live out east. There’s another fine pottery show this weekend in Aurora, loaded with a whole different batch of clay and ceramic gifties.
Jackie Barry, Home
Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue
November 11 through December 16
Opening Reception: Saturday, November 11, 6 to 10 p.m.
Jackie Barry — forester and wildland firefighter, printmaker and book artist — makes art that lights a fire in your heart, using a visual shorthand of shapes, words, objects and painted stones and tree slices to suggest, not tell, stories of home. Not home as in a house, but the home that’s inside you and feels like home, leaving you comfortable in your own skin. Barry’s world has no room for rugged individualism, but is large enough to bring communities together — not in a groupthink, but as a vessel for collaboration, give and take, and sharing, passing it around. Jackie Barry is groovy. What are *you* doing Saturday night?
Lucero’s Luz
BuCu West, 4200 Morrison Road, Unit 3
Saturday, November 11, 1 to 4 p.m.
A quintessential Chicana artist in her own right, Arlette Lucero has long cultivated a beautiful art practice, occupied by cultural icons from Aztec lore, family and religion, as well as strong women characters connected to the earth, the landscape and the community. Lucero will share new and old original works, mixed-media pieces and prints during the exhibition. The reception happens to be on Lucero’s birthday; there will also be appetizers, drinks and music by Jon Romero.
All Stars: American Artists From The Phillips Collection
Hamilton Building, Level 2, Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Sunday, November 12, through March 3
Tickets: Free to $27, by timed entry, here
The Phillips Collection, founded in 1921 by shrewd collector, critic and museum director Duncan Phillips, is heavy on work by the icons of American modern art, the collective focus of All Stars. More than fifty artists are represented in the show —which carries the development of twentieth-century art, from its modernist roots to present topical work — in its DNA.
