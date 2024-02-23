Gallery Highlights: Rough Gems 2, Mo’Print, Susan Wick at David B. Smith and More

February is closing out with the opening of new shows ranging from Andy Bauch’s LEGO masterpieces to a crowd of new exhibits at the Dairy Arts Center and a major coup — Photolucida’s Critical Mass Top 50 — at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center. And all you have to do to see Kathryn Batsel’s queer femme installation at the Storeroom is pass by.
What moves your artsy eye? Find a personal match here:
Arlo Panter, a world perceived
931 Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive
February 23 through March 24
Opening Reception: Friday, February 23, 6 to 9 p.m.
Painter Arlo Panter lets loose with a splash of color and gesture in abstracted paintings that suggest the shapes, mood and visuals of real places.
Spotlight On: Access Gallery
Stay Puft: New Work by Chinn Wang
Depths: Alissa Davies
a place/we may or may not/actually visit: A Grix
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
February 23 through March 30
Opening Reception: Friday, February 23, 5 to 8 p.m.
The Dairy unveils a series of new shows destined to carry the galleries into early spring, beginning with a Spotlight exhibition celebrating Denver’s Access Gallery art-mentoring program for young people with disabilities. The show doubles as a Mo’Print entry as well, displaying abstract self-portraits created during a screen-printing workshop with artist Chinn Wang, who encouraged students to delve into ways to personalize their images with individualized symbols. Chinn Wang also has a show of her own in the Polly Addison Gallery to accompany theirs; for Stay Puft, she dives into symbols from a cultural heritage hidden by her immigrant parents. Further explorations include an exhibition of acrylic paintings by Alissa Davies in the Locals Only Gallery, and a collaboration by ceramic artist A. Grix with sound designer Brook Vann and marble carver Ana González Barragán in the McMahon Gallery.
Kathryn Batsel, Void World
The Storeroom, 1700 Vine Street
Through June 30
Opening Reception: Friday, February 23, 7 to 9 p.m.
Fiber artist Kathryn Batsel, who also works in digital collage via 3-D printing, repurposed used ceramics by scanning,
altering digitally and reprinting them to create the installation Void World, a phantasmagoria of queer femme aesthetics, as characterized by a colorful group of pop-culture creatures. Given their toy-like appeal, all pieces will be for sale, with proceeds going directly to the artist.
Susan Wick, Through an Open Flame
David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 A Wazee Street
February 24 through March 30
Opening Reception: Saturday, February 24, 5 to 8 p.m.
Open Studio Tour at ZWick Place: 3601 Wazee Street, Friday, March 9, 5 to 8 p.m.
Art shows by Susan Wick are far and few between, but worth the wait; there’s nothing out there quite like Wick’s work, a fully integrated visual body inseparable from the woman and her expansive and lively personality. Co-curated by Adam Gildar, the exhibition Through an Open Flame begins in the Main Gallery space with new and recent works, each of them a snapshot into the artist’s creative mind, while the Project Space will house an installational shorthand retrospective, judiciously covering her artistic development over fifty years. The pièce de résistance? Wick will host a tour of her living studio at ZWick Place on the evening of March 9, an exhilarating and essential step toward understanding her oeuvre.
Alone Together: Critical Mass Top 50 Exhibit
Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1200 Lincoln Street
February 24 through April 13
Opening Reception: Saturday, February 24, 5 to 8 p.m.
CPAC puts its new space to the test with the major exhibition Alone Together, a compilation of the top fifty works selected in Photolucida’s annual Critical Mass 2023 juried photography competition. As the only U.S. photo center to host the show this year, CPAC has a chance to shine in the national spotlight, a personal goal of director Samantha Johnston since taking over the organization in 2015. And there's no doubt that this show, a distillation of the best of the best, all working on a central theme, is going to be an eye-opening view of the endless possibilities of photographic art.
Shalene Valenzuela, Feigned Utility
Plinth Gallery, 3520 Brighton Boulevard
Through March 30
Shalene Valenzuela’s cheeky Feigned Utility at Plinth Gallery includes a load of retro ceramic toasters, telephones, irons and other utilitarian objects painted with anachronistic ladies who channel more modern concerns. The show will be around through the end of March, leaving plenty of time to catch Valenzuela’s sociopolitical statements in clay.
Rough Gems: To Offer / To Leave
Union Hall, The Coloradan, 1750 Wewatta Street, Suite 144
Through March 16
The second Rough Gems curatorial showcase of 2024, To Offer / To Leave, takes cues from the odd couples of Shakespeare and Tchaikovsky, offering works inspired by tragic characters Ophelia (Hamlet) and Odette (Swan Lake). Artists Drew Austin, Robin Gammons, Lindsay Smith Gustave, Agnes Ma, Arthur Williams and Daphne Sweet, selected by curator Kiera McIntosh, offer works sharing elegiac outcomes informed by melancholic narrative trajectories.
Artie Sandstone and Andy Bauch, Multifaceted
Seidel City, 3205 Longhorn Road, Boulder
Through March 22
LEGO art is having its day in Colorado, between the LEGO art show that opened last weekend at the Par.a.dox Fine Art Gallery in Loveland and a more rarefied display by LEGO artist Andy Bauch, whose scenes fashioned from thousands of the popular plastic bricks will be paired with work molded simply by the cheerful pop sensibilities of Artie Sandstone. The show runs through March 22 on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment.
Art Gym Members Printmaking Exhibit
(in)equitable ecology Portfolio Exchange
Art Gym, 1460 Leyden Street
Through March 17
As a key player in the local Mo’Print itinerary, the Art Gym and its shared printmaking facility make for a must-see stop during the biennial citywide printmaking showcase. This weekend, an exhibition by Art Gym’s printmaking members debuts in the Main Gallery, along with a fifteen-artist invitational — (in)equitable ecology, focusing on prints inspired by subjects from the study of ecology — in the Leyden Jar Gallery. And pencil in Mo’Print’s Impressed 2024: National Juried Printmaking Exhibition, opening March 21, on your art calendar.
