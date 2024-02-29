First Friday Is Here: Mo’Print Explodes, Danielle SeeWalker at History Colorado and More!

Although Month of Printmaking 2024 exhibits started showing up in January, March is when the print-centric biennial really pops with activity. We’ve mixed some Mo'Print picks in with the rest of Art Attack this week, with more to come through the month. Find links for a complete schedule of shows, events and workshops here and here.
Beyond the prevalent printmaking events, there are co-op shows as well as a fine solo showcase for Húŋkpapȟa Lakȟóta artist Danielle SeeWalker at History Colorado that mixes modern art and museum artifacts. See more below:
Mo'Print: Taiko Chandler, Proving Grounds
Diane Cionni, Insight/Outsight
Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive
February 29 through April 6
Opening Reception: Thursday, February 29, 6 to 8 p.m.
Space Gallery squeezes in two second shows for Mo’Print 2024 for Taiko Chandler and Dianne Cionni, both exceptional artists who work with Master Printmaker Sue Oehme up in Steamboat Springs. Both are free with color, arranging shapes and textures throughout the surface; Chandler’s works are like organic explosions of color, while Cionni’s delve into abstracted views of nature or geometrics, sometimes with edges that poke out of the rectangular shape of each print.
Danielle SeeWalker: But We Have Something to Say
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
February 29 through September 15
Artist Talk and Exhibition Opening Celebration: Thursday, February 29, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; free, RSVP required here
Denver artist Danielle SeeWalker, a Húŋkpapȟa Lakȟóta member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe of North Dakota, represents the visionary rise of Indigenous artists inspired by cultural traditions and crafts but pushing forward with interdisciplinary, contemporary ideas. SeeWalker’s new exhibition at the History Colorado Center pairs her own modern imagery of Native iconography with beautiful beaded artifacts and documents unearthed from the museum’s collection in a new, culture-friendly context.
Sally Elliott, All About Eggs and More
Phillip Potter, (de)lusion (al)lusion (il)lusion
Kat Potter, Ageless Parables for Modern Times vol. B, in the North Gallery
Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
February 29 through March 24
Opening Reception: Saturday, March 2, 1 to 5 p.m.
At Spark, member Sally Elliott muses on how the egg engenders an essential hopefulness while touching on the egg as a shifting cultural marker in dense, decorative gouache paintings of chicken, turkey, emu and ostrich eggs; Phillip Potter experiments with shifting versions of human perception, reframing a composition of related shapes in different colors of gouache and colored pencil to evoke different planes of emotion or being; and Kat Potter shows work in the the North Gallery.
Black Ink: Mo'Print Fundraiser
TRVE Brewing Company, 227 Broadway
March 1 through March 31
Opening Reception: Friday, March 1, 6 p.m. to midnight
One advantage to taking a dive into art print collecting? Depending on a print’s size and level of technical difficulty, the finished product can be quite affordable. To make the point, Black Ink is a Mo’print essential for two reasons: It raises funds to fuel the biennial print showcase, and it gives you — the public — the opportunity to walk away with a $10 black-and-white linocut print, cash and carry.
Mo’Print: Feral Fantastic
Alto Gallery, 1900 35th Street, Suite B
March 1 through March 30
Opening Reception: Friday, March 1, 6 to 10 p.m.; free, RSVP here
It’s a zoo at Alto Gallery’s Feral Fantastic exhibition of animal art from a compact group of talented female printmakers, rendered in a variety of print techniques. Add some new species to the menagerie on your walls.
Tricia Waddell and ArtLab interns, The Moon in Her Mouth
PlatteForum A.I.R. Annex Gallery, 3575 Ringsby Court
March 1 through March 17
Opening Reception: Friday, March 1, 6 to 8 p.m.
The artist Tricia Waddell, who works in fiber and soft sculpture, mentored ArtLab interns during a six-week residency at PlatteForum touching on mental health and the art of exposing and confronting hidden emotions. The resulting exhibition, The Moon in Her Mouth, is a series of soft-sculpture beings and self-portraits marrying dye, cloth, texture and form.
Mo’Print: Red Delicious Press Member Exhibition
Red Delicious Press, 9901 East 16th Avenue, Aurora
March 1 through April 13
Opening Reception: Friday, March 1, 5 to 8 p.m.
The members of the Red Delicious Press printmaking cooperative — named for its central mascot, a bright-red large-format printing press — shine a light on what goes on in the studio they share with an exhibition of woodcut, serigraphy and monotype prints. It’s a unique view into the printmaking community at large.
Axel Leonhardt, Happy to Be Here
Studio 12B, 910 Santa Fe Drive
March 1 through April 26
Opening Reception: Friday, March 1, 6 to 9 p.m.
Axel Leonhardt, a young artist who goes by the handle @punkrocktoddler on Instagram, gets their first solo gallery exhibition at 910 Arts beginning this weekend, with help from the Post Residency, an experiential, experimental art residency for LGBTQ+, BIPOC and woman-identifying people. Leonhardt, an artist, comics enthusiast and zinester, based the work shown in Happy to Be Here on sketchbook self-portraits and journal entries. Artist/mentor Kenzie Sitterud curated Leonhardt's exhibition.
Dancing With Our Ancestors: An Indigenous Art Exhibit
CHAC 40 West, 7060 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
March 1 through March 29
Opening Reception: Friday, March 1, 5 to 9 p.m.
One of a string of shows produced by CHAC Gallery in rapid succession this month, Dancing With Our Ancestors relates to symbols from the Indigenous side of Mestizo culture. Curated by Rob and Tammy Yancey, the exhibition in Lakewood deals with traditions, spirituality and other aspects of Native culture that have integrated into the modern Chicano lifestyle.
Mo’Print: Women’s Caucus for Art Colorado, Pressing Matters
Mint & Serif, 1385 Carr Street, Lakewood
March 1 through March 30
Opening Reception: Friday, March 1, 6 to 8 p.m.
Artist Talk: Saturday, March 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anything goes when it comes to process in this printmaking exhibition by members of the Women’s Caucus for the Arts Colorado Chapter, a conglomeration that includes, but is not limited to, etching, gelatin printing and perhaps work pressed down by feet like grapes for wine. The show closes with a group artist talk on March 30, where you’ll learn more about the varied processes the women used to create original art.
Mo’Print: Carved Impressions
Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Drive
March 1 through March 31
First Friday Art Walk: Friday, March 1, 6 to 9 p.m.; free, RSVP at Eventbrite
Meet the Artists: Friday, March 15, 6 to 8 p.m.; free, RSVP at Eventbrite
Access Gallery’s mentees living with disabilities got their hands all inky by using a variety of techniques, from simple monoprinting to letterpress and different forms of linocut, under the tutelage of teaching artist Victoria Adams-Kotsch, who worked with the group last fall. See what the young artists did with her training sessions at the opening, and come back on March 15 to hear from the artists and try your own hand at letterpress with Adams-Kotsch on Access’s own vintage C&P Pilot platen press. An RSVP is requested for both events (see links above).
Small Works and Sculpture
FoolProof Contemporary Art, 3240 Larimer Street
March 1 through May 17
Opening Reception: Friday, March 1, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. (wine tasting at 5:30 p.m.); free, RSVP here
Saturday Open House: Saturday, March 2, 2 p.m.
The artists of FoolProof join together for a group show of more affordable small works and sculpture; the opportunities to browse are rich this weekend, with a First Friday opening followed by the gallery’s monthly Open House on Saturday.
The Ties That Bind Us
Marcus Fingerlin, Sober as Saint Peter on Sunday
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
March 1 through March 17
Opening Reception: Friday, March 1, 6 to 9 p.m.
Members of the CU Denver Art Practices Club, who count themselves as Pirate members, too, use their calendar slot for The Ties That Bind Us, an exhibition exploring the power of the liberating human connections we gain through community and collaboration. Meanwhile, Pirate Marcus Fingerlin shares new cartoon-inflected works in the Associate space, and promises that in spite of his show’s title, there will be booze.
Gregory Santos: There’s Been a Murder!
Claudia Borfiga, Virginia Diaz Saiki and Lucy Holtsnider, Home Away From Home
Bell Projects, 2822 East 17th Avenue
March 2 through April 28
Opening Reception: Saturday, March 2, 6 to 10 p.m.
Print Demonstration: Saturday, March 30, noon to 2 p.m.
Bell Projects rolls with a couple of Mo'Print shows this month, including a fun one in the Living Room space from Master Printer Gregory Santos, a giant in the local printmaking community who served in the past as Mo'Print's chair, and still serves as printmaking director at the Art Gym — and that's just the top of a long list of his accomplishments as an artist. There's Been a Murder! comprises 36 prints from his Whodunit? series of 36 monoprints depicting the familiar murder weapons from the Parker Brothers® board game Clue® in different color combinations corresponding to each possible murderer. In the main gallery, three printmakers show work under the banner of Home Away From Home, each reflecting on the meaning of home after leaving for new locations. The works by Claudia Borfiga, Lucy Holtsnider and Virginia Diaz Saiki were created using techniques mixing up monotype, collagraph, letterpress and ceramics.
Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to [email protected].