Esther Hernandez Explores Coincidence in Acausal

he made a long list of all the coincidences she could remember ever occurring in her life.

After almost two years of a pandemic and social justice actions, she wanted her next project to "

bring people back to 'Hey, life can be magical.' Things can feel really good sometimes. Let's not forget about that," she says.





Acausal, an interactive installation opening Friday, November 5, at Understudy



Hernandez chose a living room design because she's "obsessed with abandon core: these spaces that have a defunct couch and still have pictures on the wall and peeling wallpaper. There's something mysterious that draws me into those images," she says. "I wanted to see if I could make something that feels like that."

All of the stories are told by the people who experienced them.

go on about this one night he had where all of these coincidences layered on top of each other throughout the night. He's a talker and a thinker, and he processes by talking. It's kind of like talking to your friend on the phone as they tell you this really long story," she explains. There's even a taxidermied fox named Ginger to complement the Victorian-era vibe.



should have started sooner, probably," Hernandez admits. "I started in the summer, but with certain things, I feel like it can take years to collect stories. All of the physical stuff comes later. We only have two days to install."





Ginger the taxidermied fox.





"I grew up Christian, so I attributed [coincidences] to God, and now I'm not really Christian, so I don't think that way," Hernandez continues. "I do feel like these kinds of stories and moments make you feel like you're part of something greater, even if you can't explain it or you don't have any specific beliefs that you attribute it to. It feels like there is meaning behind life. But then I have my moments where I'm like, 'Life has no meaning.' So I'm all over the place, but I do love these kinds of stories. They make me feel really good." click to enlarge Some of the stories are represented through photographs rather than interactive objects. Alexander Elmore "If you consider coincidence from a scientific perspective, you'd think, yes these things are coincidental. If you believe in precognition or ghosts, then some of these stories are explained that way, too, by the people who are telling them," she elaborates. "But they're also on the fence, so coincidence versus ghosts versus psychic. The topic envelops all of these different experiences.





