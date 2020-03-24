Resources for Denver Artists During the Coronavirus Shutdown

Artists are scrambling as they hunt for ways to get through the COVID-19 crisis. Closures have rattled the arts industry, shutting down shows and snatching away the gig-economy jobs that so many creatives depend on. Many artists are broke, or close enough.

And now artists, art lovers, funders and nonprofits are rallying to find a fix. Some have created jobs lists or online resources, others are offering direct support. Whether you want to lend a hand to struggling artists or are looking for aid yourself, here are some of the resources available in the Denver areaL

Black Cube Video Art Contest

After the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation split $125,000 in emergency grants between 43 organizations it was already funding, including Black Cube, the nomadic museum's executive director, Cortney Stell, decided to take the $2,000 that her group had received and throw a video-art competition. The ten winners will each receive $200 (enough for groceries, she says) and a spot on the organization's Vimeo feed. The call for submissions is open through Friday, April 10.

EXPAND Amber Blais is running a database where artists looking for work can connect with people looking to hire. Nicholas Caputo

Colorado Artist Talent Share

Amber Blais of Rainbow Militia was inspired by Bay Area organizers who created a database where artists could share their less obvious skills (think childcare, accounting, editing, etc...) with people looking to hire. On a Google survey, local artists are letting people know what services they can offer; the Denver database includes more than 125 artists available for hire.

Colorado Attorneys for the Arts

Colorado Attorneys for the Arts offers free consultations and pro-bono services for artists, creative groups and nonprofits facing legal issues. The group also runs webinars about various business topics of interest to creatives, from intellectual property rights to maximizing earnings. Contact CAFTA@cbca.org for more information.

Colorado Business Committee for the Arts Resource List

The Colorado Business Committee for the Arts has compiled a list of national resources, including funding and grant opportunities, professional organizations, webinars, and ways to support the creative community.

EXPAND Kelsey Cook performs at a Goldfish Entertainment comedy night at the Irish Snug. Andrew Bray

Colorado Comedy Relief Fund

Comedy producer Josue Flores is raising $20,000 on GoFundMe to support out-of-work comedians; so far, the campaign has surpassed $2,000. You can both donate and apply for funds on the GoFundMe site.

Denver Metro Area Artist COVID-19 Relief Fund

Denver area artists have already raised over $10,000 on GoFundMe for a relief fund that will help artists from historically marginalized groups. (The artists organizing this effort will not be recipients of the grants). Applications are frozen until more money is raised, but you can find updates as well as make donations on the GoFundMe page. The Relief Fund has also published a list of additional resources that artists — and others — might find helpful in the meantime.

Imagine 2020 Artist Assistance Fund

When the City and County of Denver announced that Arts & Venues would be providing emergency grants through the Imagine 2020 Artist Assistance Fund, staffers were unprepared for the onslaught of applications. With $130,000 to divvy out and artists clamoring for help, the city has temporarily closed the application process in order to sort through what's already come in. Keep checking the website for updates.

EXPAND Detour's 5 Pointers installation at RedLine Contemporary. Michael Emery Hecker

RedLine Contemporary's Artist Resource Guide and Survey

RedLine Contemporary, which is closed for now, has put a treasure trove of resources online for artists looking for funding opportunities, both local and beyond. The nonprofit is also surveying artists, trying to figure out exactly what the creative community needs.

RiNo Art District Emergency Grants

The River North Art District has made $200,000 in grants available to creatives and small businesses within its boundaries. The microgrants will range from $500 to $2,500.



Do you know of projects supporting local artists and the creative community? Let us know at editorial@westword.com; we'll continue to update this list.