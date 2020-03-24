 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
RedLine in better times.EXPAND
RedLine in better times.
Michael Emery Hecker

Resources for Denver Artists During the Coronavirus Shutdown

Kyle Harris | March 24, 2020 | 10:54am
AA

Artists are scrambling as they hunt for ways to get through the COVID-19 crisis. Closures have rattled the arts industry, shutting down shows and snatching away the gig-economy jobs that so many creatives depend on. Many artists are broke, or close enough.

And now artists, art lovers, funders and nonprofits are rallying to find a fix. Some have created jobs lists or online resources, others are offering direct support. Whether you want to lend a hand to struggling artists or are looking for aid yourself, here are some of the resources available in the Denver areaL

Black Cube Video Art Contest
After the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation split $125,000 in emergency grants between 43 organizations it was already funding, including Black Cube, the nomadic museum's executive director, Cortney Stell, decided to take the $2,000 that her group had received and throw a video-art competition. The ten winners will each receive $200 (enough for groceries, she says) and a spot on the organization's Vimeo feed. The call for submissions is open through Friday, April 10.

Amber Blais is running a database where artists looking for work can connect with people looking to hire.EXPAND
Amber Blais is running a database where artists looking for work can connect with people looking to hire.
Nicholas Caputo

Colorado Artist Talent Share
Amber Blais of Rainbow Militia was inspired by Bay Area organizers who created a database where artists could share their less obvious skills (think childcare, accounting, editing, etc...) with people looking to hire. On a Google survey, local artists are letting people know what services they can offer; the Denver database includes more than 125 artists available for hire.

Colorado Attorneys for the Arts
Colorado Attorneys for the Arts offers free consultations and pro-bono services for artists, creative groups and nonprofits facing legal issues. The group also runs webinars about various business topics of interest to creatives, from intellectual property rights to maximizing earnings. Contact CAFTA@cbca.org for more information.

Colorado Business Committee for the Arts Resource List
The Colorado Business Committee for the Arts has compiled a list of national resources, including funding and grant opportunities, professional organizations, webinars, and ways to support the creative community.

Kelsey Cook performs at a Goldfish Entertainment comedy night at the Irish Snug.EXPAND
Kelsey Cook performs at a Goldfish Entertainment comedy night at the Irish Snug.
Andrew Bray

Colorado Comedy Relief Fund
Comedy producer Josue Flores is raising $20,000 on GoFundMe to support out-of-work comedians; so far, the campaign has surpassed $2,000. You can both donate and apply for funds on the GoFundMe site.

Denver Metro Area Artist COVID-19 Relief Fund
Denver area artists have already raised over $10,000 on GoFundMe for a relief fund that will help artists from historically marginalized groups. (The artists organizing this effort will not be recipients of the grants). Applications are frozen until more money is raised, but you can find updates as well as make donations on the GoFundMe page. The Relief Fund has also published a list of additional resources that artists — and others — might find helpful in the meantime.

Imagine 2020 Artist Assistance Fund
When the City and County of Denver announced that Arts & Venues would be providing emergency grants through the Imagine 2020 Artist Assistance Fund, staffers were  unprepared for the onslaught of applications. With $130,000 to divvy out and artists clamoring for help, the city has temporarily closed the application process in order to sort through what's already come in.  Keep checking the website for updates.

Detour's 5 Pointers installation at RedLine Contemporary.EXPAND
Detour's 5 Pointers installation at RedLine Contemporary.
Michael Emery Hecker

RedLine Contemporary's Artist Resource Guide and Survey
RedLine Contemporary, which is closed for now, has put a treasure trove of resources online for artists looking for funding opportunities, both local and beyond. The nonprofit is also surveying artists, trying to figure out exactly what the creative community needs.

RiNo Art District Emergency Grants
The River North Art District has made $200,000 in grants available to creatives and small businesses within its boundaries. The microgrants will range from $500 to $2,500.

Do you know of projects supporting local artists and the creative community? Let us know at editorial@westword.com; we'll continue to update this list.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >