Denver Arts & Venues Gears Up for World Art Drop Day

Denver Arts & Venues is calling for local artists and businesses to commit to participate in World Art Drop Day on Tuesday, September 7.

The annual Art Drop Day was conceived by Utah artist Jake Parker with the goal of connecting people to one another and generating random bonds between strangers through the act of creating and giving.

“Especially now, people need a vehicle for connection, and Art Drop Day is a simple way to spread joy and encourage community,” says Brooke Dilling, Denver Arts & Venues strategic partnerships and community programming specialist, in a statement. “Since Arts & Venues started promoting Art Drop Day in 2015, we have seen participation grow dramatically, with people not only dropping art on the first Tuesday of September, but also throughout the year. The Facebook group has grown from 900 members in 2018 to almost 3600 now.”

Artists and business who want to get involved can commit to participate by filling out the online form and creating a small, inexpensive piece or two to share on Art Drop Day. Businesses can support local artists by purchasing artwork or art supplies, or they can or host an art-making party with their staff.

On September 7, artists and other participants hide art around town. Next, they drop hints and clues on social media so people can find their creations, and finally the artists and participants watch and wait for someone to discover the hidden works. The public can participate in the fun and search for art by following #artdropday and #artdropdenver on social media, or by joining the Art Drop Denver Facebook group.

In 2018 and ’19, art was hidden by Denver City Council members and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, and over the past several years, more than 1,500 pieces of art are estimated to have been "dropped." Past art pieces have included sculpture, music, pottery, fiber arts, metal works, jewelry, photography, prints, books, paintings, and concert and theater tickets.

There is no deadline for artists who wish to participate in Art Drop Denver. More information and FAQs can be found at ArtsandVenues.com.