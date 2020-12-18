Take a Hike! Denver's Ten Best Urban Trails This Winter

Your need for fresh air is growing faster than the traffic jams on westbound Interstate 70. Fortunately, the Denver area has plenty of hiking trails, whether you're looking for a quick escape in the middle of your workday, an epic weekend trek in town, a toe-dip into the wild or a culture-rich excursion.

So bundle up, and then head out into the urban jungle:

EXPAND Bluff Lake in warmer weather. Kyle Harris

Bluff Lake Nature Center

Distances vary

If you want to spy ducks, owls, beavers, wild turkeys, deer, coyote, hawks and more, take a trip to the Bluff Lake Nature Center, where you can wander trails around the lake, read the educational signs and enjoy what feels like a journey deep into nature. (It's actually between a residential area in the newly named Central Park neighborhood, a shopping center and a jail.) Go to the Bluff Lake website for information about self-guided tours and other educational opportunities.

EXPAND A mural by Nigel Penhale near 11th Avenue. Kenzie Bruce

Cherry Creek Trail

12.7 miles

Beginning at Confluence Park, the Cherry Creek Trail takes users from downtown Denver through the Golden Triangle and Cherry Creek neighborhoods all the way to the Cherry Creek Reservoir. Along the way, you'll see public murals and go through Four Mile Park, Denver Sisters City Park, the Cherry Creek Country Club and more. In the summer, the trail is often clogged with bikers, but on a cold winter day, walkers can enjoy it without the dangers of so many cyclists zipping by.

EXPAND Geese at City Park. Kyle Harris

City Park Mile High Loop

3.1 miles

If you're looking for a short walk with plenty of cultural offerings, playgrounds, tennis courts, a golf course, ponds,and glorious views of downtown and the mountains, nothing beats City Park. A popular spot for 5K races, the park has a host of trails, and if you want to incorporate other activities in your walk, head to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and the Denver Zoo, or walk a few blocks south to Colfax Avenue and pick up a coffee or to-go snack and bring it back to the park for a picnic.

EXPAND Looking toward the city from Green Mountain. Kyle Harris

William F. Hayden Green Mountain Park

Distances vary

With wide-open vistas of downtown and glorious views of the Front Range, this Lakewood park offers miles of intersecting trails on an exposed mountain. It's a popular spot for mountain bikers, but don't let that deter you: If you hike any of the offshoots of the main Green Mountain loop, there's a good chance you'll have a few moments of peace and quiet. Summertime is more crowded and you have to watch for rattlesnakes, so winter is an ideal time to experience this area.

EXPAND Enjoy a stroll on the High Line Canal Trail. Flickr/James Paull

High Line Canal Trail

71 miles

Cutting through Arapahoe, Denver and Douglas counties, the High Line Canal Trail, one of the nation's longest urban trails, includes everything from public art to ponds, forests, residential areas, golf courses and industrial zones. Bikers, horseriders, rollerbladers and joggers are often out and about, but considering that 350,000 residents live within a mile of the trail, many stretches still feel very remote. Find more information on highlinecanal.org.

Red Rocks Park

Distance varies

While Red Rocks Park is best known for its world-famous amphitheater nestled between 300-foot-high rock formations, the 640-acre Denver mountain park also offers two hiking trails: the 1.4 mile Trading Post Trail and the six-mile Red Rocks Trail, which leads to Matthew Winters Park. During concert season, these trails are packed, and the roads to them can be clogged with traffic. In winter, they're considerably less crowded, and offer the same stunning views of the plains and the rock formations.

Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge

9 miles

Ten miles northeast of downtown, Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge has nine miles of trails where you can check out more than 300 species of animals, from bald eagles to bison. If it's open, head to the visitors center for information about educational opportunities and more; otherwise, just enjoy the wide-open spaces.

EXPAND Sometimes you see wild animals; other times you see grocery carts. Kyle Harris

Sand Creek Regional Greenway

12.4 miles

Stretching from Commerce City into Aurora, the Sand Creek Trail offers views of everything from a jail and smoke-spewing industrial buildings to suburbs, secluded wooded areas, meadows and more. You might see deer, coyotes, foxes and prairie dogs, and while the trail cuts through Central Park and other residential neighborhoods, it's often less trafficked than many other Denver trails. You can even extend your walk with a detour to the Bluff Lake Nature Center.

The South Platte River Trail has fewer bikers in the winter months. Tim Cigelske / Flickr

South Platte River Trail

36-plus miles

Starting in Brighton and stretching through rural, industrial and residential areas along the South Platte River, this path takes you through downtown Denver and Littleton all the way to Chatfield State Park, if you tack on the Mary Carter Greenway Trail. While this jaunt cuts through industrial and residential areas and is entirely paved (though there are dirt footpaths alongside much of it), it was used by Native Americans long before European settlers came to this region. Along the way, you'll pass iconic spots like Riverside Cemetery, Ruby Hill Park, Elitch Gardens, Broncos Stadium, Hudson Gardens and Confluence Park.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

EXPAND Give your dog an off-leash romp at the Westminster Dog Park. Kyle Harris

Westminster Dog Park

Distance varies

With 420 acres of open space and plenty of trails where your dogs can wander off-leash, the Westminster Dog Park, adjacent to the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge, is a dog-owner's dream destination for hiking (if you don't think about the plutonium processing that took place nearby). The dog park has long been a popular spot, but during the pandemic, throngs are flocking here. While it's easy to keep your social distance while enjoying epic views of the Front Range, don't expect seclusion. And while you won't see any wildlife, but you're bound to be sniffed by the cutest dogs you've ever seen.

What are your favorite urban walks and hikes around Denver? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.