Denver-Born Actor Jan-Michael Vincent Dies at 74

Denver-born actor Jan-Michael Vincent, a film and television star who had his heyday in the ’70s and ’80s, has died at 74, according to a March 8 report from the BBC.
The news broke nearly a month after his death by heart attack on February 10.
Known for his hunkish good looks, Vincent first starred in a made-for-TV movie, The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Chinese Junk. He also performed in Dragnet, Lassie, Bonanza, The Winds of War, Big Wednesday, White Line Fever and Airwolf.
By the early ’80s, his career had taken a hit from his drug and alcohol abuse. Vincent's last film, White Boy, came out in 2002, before he officially retired.
While his fame has waned in subsequent years, he has consistently made lists of the most famous people born in Denver.
Vincent is survived by his wife, Patricia Anna Christ.
