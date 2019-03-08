Denver-Born Actor Jan-Michael Vincent Dies at 74

Denver-born actor Jan-Michael Vincent, a film and television star who had his heyday in the ’70s and ’80s, has died at 74, according to a March 8 report from the BBC.

The news broke nearly a month after his death by heart attack on February 10.

Known for his hunkish good looks, Vincent first starred in a made-for-TV movie, The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Chinese Junk. He also performed in Dragnet, Lassie, Bonanza, The Winds of War, Big Wednesday, White Line Fever and Airwolf.