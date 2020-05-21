 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Denver Botanic Gardens blooms again.EXPAND
The Denver Botanic Gardens blooms again.
Amy Aletheia Cahill, Flickr

Back in Bloom: Denver Botanic Gardens Reopens May 22

Kyle Harris | May 21, 2020 | 9:39am
The Denver Botanic Gardens will reopen tomorrow, May 22, the first of Denver's large cultural organizations to do so.

A day after cancelling its entire summer concert series, the DBG announced that it will start letting visitors back into its location at 1007 York Street just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

But it will not be business as usual.

First, you have to buy tickets online before you arrive; they will be for a designated time and date. There will be a strict cap on how many visitors can come in, and they will arrive every thirty minutes. (If you're a member with a fob, that won't work for now.) 

Outside of restrooms, buildings will be closed to the public. Visitors older than two will be required to wear masks. Guests will need to social-distance and stay six feet apart.

Bring your own water, because drinking fountains will be shut off. If you need a wheelchair or a stroller, you'll need to bring that, too; for now, the DBG equipment is not available.

The Hive Garden Bistro will be open for online and in-person ordering, but the deck will be closed for seating. The indoor shop will also closed, but there will be outdoor shopping options — one person at a time. (The Gardens' online store is a better bet for shoppers.)

The DBG has worked out all these guidelines with the city and state, and been granted a variance to reopen, but fair warning: If guests don't follow the policies, the Gardens could conceivably be shut down again.

The date for reopening the DBG's Chatfield Farms location has not yet been determined. None of the city's other large-scale cultural institutions, from the Denver Zoo and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science to the Denver Art Museum, have yet announced their reopening plan.

For more information on ticketing and rules, go to the Denver Botanic Gardens website.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

