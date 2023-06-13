Ten Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth in Metro Denver

Juneteenth is our newest federal holiday, commemorating June 19, 1865 — the day when enslaved people in Texas discovered they were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation, a full two and a half years after it was issued. For many years it was celebrated primarily in Texas, where it became an official holiday in 1980, and it is a day of both celebrating the African-American community and honoring its struggles.
Denver also has a long history with the holiday, with much of it centered around the historic Five Points neighborhood, which has hosted a Juneteenth parade since the 1950s. This year is another great opportunity to experience all the Black excellence the Mile High has to offer, with festivals, parties, art, dancing, food and fun for the whole family. Here are ten ways to enjoy the holiday week:
The Watermelon Woman
Opens Friday, June 16
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Ave
Cheryl Dunye's debut feature, The Watermelon Woman, is an underseen gem of New Queer Cinema, back in a new restoration and playing exclusively at the Sie FilmCenter. The first American feature directed by a Black lesbian, it charts a path through the complexities of cinema, race and history, following a video store clerk and budding filmmaker (played by Dunye) as she discovers the history of the Watermelon Woman, a forgotten actress relegated to stereotypical "mammy" roles from the 1930s, and uncovers surprising parallels with her own story. It's a great way to celebrate and explore Black film for Juneteenth, and during the Black Pride Block Party at the Sie on Saturday, June 17, the first screening of the day will be free. Tickets are available here.
Inspired by the Culture: A Juneteenth Kickoff
Friday, June 16, 6 p.m.
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Avenue West
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance and Dream Create Inspire Tour collaborated to open the holiday weekend with an interactive musical performance that honors Black history while imagining Black futures in Denver. Participants will learn about the history of Juneteenth, enjoy performances from local musicians and get the chance to be part of the creative process themselves with a songwriting experience that draws input from the audience. Working with artists from DCI Tour, the night will result in the creation of an inspiring live mixtape. Tickets are on a sliding scale, from $5 to $20.
Juneteenth Music Festival
Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18
Welton and 27th streets
The Juneteenth Music Festival fills Welton Street in Five Points every summer with culture, arts, music and entertainment. Events kick off with the Juneteenth Parade, which marches from Manual High down to the festival grounds starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The parade and the holiday have a long association with the area: Five Points was a destination for African Americans during the Great Migration, and the parade has been running since the 1950s. Attendees this year will enjoy a performance on the main stage Sunday night by Def Jam recording artist and neo-soul pioneer Musiq Soulchild, as well as several blocks of local vendors stretching down Welton. Admission is free, but there are VIP tickets available starting at $50, which provide prime real estate close to the stage and lounge access.
Generation Wild Pop-Up
Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Welton and 27th streets
Generation Wild wants to connect the current generation of kids to the outside world. The research-led initiative from Great Outdoors Colorado aims to promote fun, health and environmental stewardship with a summer campaign called "Share This Wonder-full World." It will be operating a pop-up at the Juneteenth Music Festival for that cause, introducing young festival-goers to Wilder the mascot (who's part goat, part Yeti) and hosting a variety of activities including Kid Zone Hopscotch and Outdoor Jenga. Black Pride Block Party
Saturday, June 17, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sie Film Center, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
Another standout way to celebrate on Saturday is at Black Pride Colorado's annual Block Party, held at Denver Film's Sie FilmCenter. One of the busiest Denver organizations during Pride month and the Juneteenth holiday, Black Pride Colorado is led by Dr. tara jae and was created to "celebrate, liberate and engage our Black LGBTQIA2+ community" while offering a wide range of activities and enrichment. The free, family-friendly event will take over the Sie/Tattered Cover parking lot at Colfax and fill it with dancing, live music, good food and drag performances from some of Denver's most talented queens. During the party, the Sie will also offer free films for its first set, including the aforementioned classic The Watermelon Woman. RSVP here. Theo Wilson Presents "History of Juneteenth"
Saturday, June 17, 3 to 5 p.m.
Lafayette Public Library, 775 West Baseline Road, Lafayette
Theo Wilson has a great voice, and the Denver poet and activist has made a career of putting it to good use, first as a member of Denver's award-winning Slam Nuba poetry team, and now as host of the History Channel's popular series I Was There. He also comes from a family with intimate connections to Black history: His grandfather was a Tuskegee airman and his father is a historian who's worked with Denver's Black American West Museum. This is an excellent opportunity to learn about the fascinating and often overlooked history of the holiday while enjoying the talents of one of the area's most accomplished speakers.
Unlimited Vibes: Afro Rave Juneteenth Edition
Saturday, June 17, 9 p.m.
The Summit, 1902 Blake Street
Unlimited Vibes is throwing the official Juneteenth Festival after-party on Saturday night with an edition of Afro Rave, the longest-running Afrobeats showcase in Denver and one of the best places in town to catch DJs from around the world spinning a globally focused selection of beats and sounds. The parties have a distinct African and Caribbean spin, showcasing such genres as Afrobeat, amapiano, dancehall, hip-hop and more. The headliner set is by Tampa's Afro-house duo Skratch Cartel, which will be supported by the region's best DJs throughout the night. Tickets to the Afro Rave are $20.
Film on the Rocks: Black Panther With Aquile
Monday, June 19, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Ampitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
Film on the Rocks is a Denver summer staple, entering its 24th season this year. For the Monday holiday, the program caps a weekend of Juneteenth events from producer Denver Film with a screening of the barrier-breaking blockbuster Black Panther. Starring the late Chadwick Boseman, the mega-hit tells the tale of Marvel superhero Black Panther, who leads the futuristic African nation of Wakanda while defending it from villain Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Black Panther is the first comic-book hero of African descent, and the film has been similarly influential, becoming the first superhero flick to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. The feature is accompanied by an opening performance from The Voice contestant Aquile, and is also presented by Black Pride Colorado. Tickets to Black Panther at Red Rocks are $20.
The Power of Pride, Juneteenth and Thriving From a Coach's View
Wednesday, June 21, 2 p.m.
Pauline Robinson Branch Library, 5575 East 33rd Avenue
As head coach of the University of Denver's women's Pioneers basketball team, Doshia Woods knows a few things about hard work and winning. A native of Topeka, Kansas, she spent ten years on the Tulane women's basketball staff before landing the top spot for the Division One DU team. She's also an in-demand podcast guest for such topics as leadership and team culture, and she'll be visiting the Pauline Robinson library branch to discuss her coaching journey as well as its intersections with Pride and Juneteenth. Reserve your seat here.
Celebrating Black Joy: Film Screening and Discussion
Thursday, June 22, 5:30 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 North Broadway
History Colorado's Blaxplanation program, which seeks to unearth stories and perspectives from Colorado's Black diaspora, has partnered with PBS12 for an evening celebrating Black joy. It will screen an episode of Henry Louis Gates Jr.'s Making Black America, which focuses on the same theme, followed by a panel of experts discussing the topic. These academics and community leaders will break down the ideas and history behind Black celebrations and joy; light refreshments and beverages will be served. Free tickets can be found here.