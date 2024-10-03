 Denver Cherry Creek Arts Festival Named Best in the World | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

This Denver Arts Festival Has Been Named the Best in the World

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival has been honored with the title six times.
October 3, 2024
The Cherry Creek Arts Festival fills Cherry Creek North with art, music and more.
The Cherry Creek Arts Festival fills Cherry Creek North with art, music and more. Liz Levy
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival has again been honored by the International Festivals & Events Association with the Gold Grand Pinnacle award, the highest accolade provided by the world's largest association of festival and event producers.

The mammoth festival has won the award six times now, but this is its first victory since 2013. The Grand Pinnacle award is defined as "recognizing festivals and events that excel in balancing all key elements essential for a successful event."

The annual arts festival, which is put on by the CherryArts nonprofit, will celebrate its 35th anniversary next summer, when it runs from July 4 to July 6. Artist applications are open now through December 1 on the festival's website.

At the most recent iteration last July, Cherry Creek Arts Festival's artist sales topped $4.6 million. But while the event is CherryArts' largest by far, the nonprofit also works year-round to fundraise for the arts in Colorado schools. Last year, CherryArts provided mobile outreach programs to more than 40,000 students.

"We're incredibly honored to receive this award, solidifying Denver's position as home to one of the world's best festivals," says Tara Brickell, executive director of the nonprofit CherryArts, which produces the festival. "We produce our annual festival for an international audience of more than 150,000 visitors, and we do so while promoting artists and raising funds to help bring art to Colorado schools all year long. Seeing the efforts of our hard-working team recognized on this scale is fulfilling and motivating, especially as we launch our call for artists this week for the 2025 event!"
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
Contact: Emily Ferguson
Ten Haunted Hikes in Colorado for Ghost Hunting

Hiking & Outdoors

Ten Haunted Hikes in Colorado for Ghost Hunting

By Abigail Bliss
Museum of Sex Now Open in the Sexploratorium

Education

Museum of Sex Now Open in the Sexploratorium

By Teague Bohlen
All the Best Shows to See in Denver on First Friday

Art Attack

All the Best Shows to See in Denver on First Friday

By Susan Froyd
Our Favorite Places to Go in Aurora

Aurora

Our Favorite Places to Go in Aurora

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation