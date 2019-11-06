 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
A screen capture from Atlantics.
A screen capture from Atlantics.
YouTube

Denver Film Festival 2019 Must-See Pick for November 6: Atlantics

Michael Roberts | November 6, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Matt Campbell, who was named interim artistic director of the Denver Film Festival after the death of his predecessor, Brit Withey, earlier this year, is our guide to the cinematic event's 42nd edition, which continues through November 10. Campbell has chosen a must-see film for each day of the fest. Keep reading to get his take on his selection for November 6: Atlantics.

Atlantics
Directed by Mati Diop
Wednesday, November 6, 6:45 p.m.,
Sunday, November 10, 6:30 p.m.
Sie FilmCenter
At the most recent Cannes Film Festival, Atlantics scored a first that should have happened a long time ago. According to Campbell, "The director, Mati Diop, was the first black female filmmaker to be in competition for the Palme d'Or. She's from Senegal, and her uncle [Djibril Diop Mambéty] is a well-known Senegalese director as well. And her film is incredible. It really blew me away."

Here's the trailer for Atlantics:

Related Stories

Campbell calls the film "a bit of a love story, but there are supernatural elements, as well. The young female lead [played by Mame Bineta Sane] has a boyfriend, but her father wants her to go through with an arranged marriage to a rich older man."

Meanwhile, the young woman's out-of-work boyfriend "decides to try to find work in Europe, and he goes in one of those small, rickety boats that people use to traverse the Mediterranean. The boat capsizes, and all the people on board perish at sea. But then they come back to the town as these spirits — jinn in the Muslim tradition. They're not at peace, and they need a resolution."

The spirits aren't portrayed in a stereotypical visual manner. "They have otherworldly eyes," Campbell points out, "but otherwise, they look just like people. It's very subtly done, and really beautifully shot. The cinematography will really grab you, but so will the whole film. It's excellent."

Click to get tickets for this film and to learn more about the 42nd annual Denver Film Festival.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >