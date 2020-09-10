The Denver Film Festival Goes Virtual for 2020

The Denver Film Festival, which has shown tens of thousands of films to local movie lovers over the past 43 years, is migrating entirely online in 2020.

“This year, the Denver Film Festival comes to you,” says festival director Britta Erickson, in a statement announcing the move. “In terrific times, and in challenging ones, the Denver Film Festival has stood strong for 42 years — and this year will be no exception. Though we won’t be gathered in dark theaters together, the strong spirit, uncompromising programming, and, most importantly, the very best in cinema from around the world will be showcased in living rooms, on laptops, and wherever you find us. We are honored and excited to bring this world-class cinema experience to you.”

Denver Film, the nonprofit that throws the festival each year, was forced to shut down its brick-and-mortar operations after COVID-19 hit. While its Sie FilmCenter home is available for rentals, the venue has yet to reopen for movies. But all along, the organization has continued to offer programming by creating a Virtual Cinema platform and renting out new films to patrons weekly. Now festival audiences will be able to access more than 100 festival films from October 22 through November 8 through that platform and the Denver Film app on Roku TV or Apple TV.

In addition to screenings, the festival will present online panel discussions, tributes and awards, and showcase films from the U.K. and Ireland along with various sidebar series, including Women+Film, CinemaQ, CineLatinx, and Colorado Spotlight, along with Colorado Dragon and Spotlight on Social Justice.

Curious to know what movies are screening? The schedule will be released on September 30.

All-access passes are now on sale for $200 for Denver Film members and $225 for non-members until September 24, when prices go up; there are also ten-pack and four-pack ticket deals available. Individual tickets go on sale to Denver Film members on October 1 and to the general public later that month. For more information, go to the Denver Film website.