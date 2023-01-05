Art Attack: Welcome the First First Friday of 2023

click to enlarge ArtSource Colorado teaching artists have mounted a group show at Next Gallery. Courtesy of ArtSource Colorado

click to enlarge Kirstie Connon poses with her work. Courtesy of The Art Social

click to enlarge Brady Dollyhigh, "Beauty Lounging,” 2022, oil and spray paint on found object. Brady Dollyhigh, courtesy of Bell Projects

click to enlarge Stephanie Spindler molds paper to her face as part of Paperface-Interface at Pirate: Contemporary Art. Pirate

click to enlarge Core member artists muse on Colfax Avenue. Courtesy of Core New Art Space

click to enlarge Edge members show old and new works to start the year. Courtesy of Edge Gallery

click to enlarge Artists play with Western memes and characters for Memento Mori's Once Upon a Time in the West. Courtesy of Memento Mori Gallery

click to enlarge Heads of Hydra give painter Elena Gunderson a show at Bardo Coffee. Elena Gunderson

click to enlarge Coors Western Art Exhibit 2023 featured artist Dan Chen, “Gaze and Graze,” bronze, wood and parchment. Dan Chen, Courtesy of Coors Western Art Exhibit

The year is new, and so are the shows on First Friday. There are impressive displays at galleries and co-ops, with nods to the National Western Stock Show as well as more serious subjects. At the BRDG Project’s pop-up at Next Gallery, R. Matthew Bollinger offers political visions of social justice for the disappeared; Brady Dollyhigh and Cassandra Chalfant take on interesting projects at Bell Projects.Here are more First Friday offerings:It’s a busy start to the year at the Next Gallery co-op, which is sharing space with the homeless BRDG Project and hosting two member shows of its own. BRDG Project gets topical with R. Matthew Bollinger’s, a series of complex mixed-media works providing restorative justice to victims of specific violent, race-related crimes, from the disappearance of countless young Indigenous women to anonymous murders of Black men displayed over social media. The German-born artist teaches art at the Diné College of the Navajo Nation. In addition, the collective Next Gallery member ArtSource Colorado, an organization for teaching artists, shares a group show, and the gallery is also hosting a group exhibition on the theme of elements, in every sense of the word.At Public Offering, there’s no time like the present to launch a new rotating local artist series, with shows changing every other month throughout the year. Works by the trio of Kirstie Connon, Jessica Mahan and John Gay will decorate the walls of the taproom and greet art lovers at a very Public opening. We’ll drink to that!Self-taught Denver painter Brady Dollyhigh explores the conflicting highs and lows of the artist’s life and the disappointment of the inner perfectionist in, opening this week at Bell Projects. The visual allegory represents the symbolic cycle of chasing beauty, hunting her down and unleashing a sense of falling below one’s expectations. In the Living Room Gallery, Cassandra Chalfant debuts, an exhibition of paintings of photographs, TV screens and other media suggesting the shorthand imagery of memories, essentially turning the gallery walls into a photo album.CHAC members unleash fantastic dreams through art in the gallery’s January show curated by Damaris M. Santos, who is also a participant. Expect a mixture of carved alebrije creatures, the supernatural, cultural references and imaginary inner realms in a variety of mediums.What are your hopes and dreams for the new year? Explore the future with artist Cal Duran, who will spend First Friday at the Museo, facilitating a “limpia,” or flower cleanse, to clear any mental blocks, and then offering readings with oracle and crystal cards for a fee. Admission is free for the evening, so plan to take in the exhibitionandif you haven’t already. Card readings are priced at $10 for fifteen minutes or $20 for thirty minutes.Pirate gets back to business in a hurry with a couple of member shows. Abby Gregg shows bright, gloppy mixed-media and clay works depicting the world in abstracted swirls in the Main Gallery, while Stephanie Spindler brings performative paper works to the Associate Space. Art by Mel Sokolow occupies the Treasure Chest with figures and portraits painted on newspaper.Core members celebrate Colfax Avenue with, a visual paean to the “longest, wickedest street in America,” which also happens to be the core of the 40 West Arts District in Lakewood and Core’s address.Edge Gallery also starts 2023 with a member show, this one a catch-all for new and old works, while the gallery prepares for new directions in the near future.Memento Mori, just off a holiday Krampus show, switches gears to a Western-themed group show with a tongue-in-cheek pop-art personality, including work by gallery owner Jesse Neumann.In Olde Town Arvada, First Friday is all fun and games, with a monthly art-drop scavenger hunt kick-starting 2023. This month’s artist is Colorado wildlife artist Jade LaVarta, who sketches beautiful portraits of foxes, birds and other wild creatures, and paints on deer mandibles, to boot. See what’s new in LaVarta's arsenal of nature art...but first you have to find it. Pieces have been hidden around Olde Town by the artist; get clues on your phone in the stories at @artdroparvada on Instagram, beginning at 6 p.m.The Art Social pops up in the Art District on Santa Fe at Candidly Created, where you’ll find a four-artist show of works in mixed media, Asian ink and wash by Grier Rhodes, Chan Yu Kuo, Raphael Maximo Sanchez and Roger Carver, along with wine and music.The anti-curators at Heads of Hydra are back at the Bardo Coffee House with a delightful show by Elena Gunderson, who’s known for flippant pop-surreal portraits framed in thrift-store rejects or swaddled with fake roses. Drop, have a cuppa and enjoy the art.Not everyone goes to the Stock Show to see art, but the thirtieth annual Coors Western Art Exhibit is an impressive display, mixing Western-themed fine art with rodeo and the ubiquitous smell of manure. Seriously, this is the top of the crop in the genre, and it’s free to visit once you’ve paid the basic grounds fee.