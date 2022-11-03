Art Attack: First Friday Coincides With the Start of Denver Arts Week

Denver Arts Week traditionally launches with First Friday in November, and galleries in local arts districts are loaded with new shows, Día de los Muertos celebrations (see our full Day of the Dead list here), and some extra oomph for this crowd-drawing occasion. Why? They hope you will come back — on First Fridays, Collectors Third Fridays, Saturdays and any other day of the week.
Denver Arts Week is showcasing six Denver-area districts on Friday, including two — Olde Town Arvada and 40 West — that lie beyond the Denver city limits. The rest — Denver's Art District on Santa Fe, the RiNo Art District, South Pearl Street and Tennyson-Berkeley — want to remind you that art is alive and well in our city. Take a deep breath and check out our enormous list of what to see this weekend, wherever you live.
Colorado Potters Fall 2022 Pottery Sale
First Plymouth Congregational Church, 3501 South Colorado Boulevard
Opening Reception: Thursday, November 3, 4 to 8 p.m.
Continues on Friday, November 4, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, November 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Colorado Potters are also throwing their ceramic art into the fray this weekend, if you’re looking for even more one-of-a-kind handmade work. It’s the kind of merch you can key to the person for whom you're buying, which makes for a thoughtful and enduring gift instead of a cookie-cutter item...even if you buy it for yourself.
2022 Handweavers Guild of Boulder Fiber Art Show and Sale
Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont
Thursday, November 3; Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, November 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The annual Handweavers Guild of Boulder's fall show is a delight for all who appreciate the fiber arts, which comprise a basketful of techniques, materials and uses, such as wearable art, woven baskets, beaded jewelry, knitted and crocheted items, and felted or embroidered cloth. All of that and more will be on display for a five-day extravaganza of handmade merchandise that you won’t ever see in one place again.
Castle Clay Artists, Fall Show and Sale
Hope United Methodist Church, 5101 South Dayton Street, Greenwood Village
Thursday, November 3, 3 to 7 p.m.; Friday, November 4, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, November 5, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, November 6, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As the holidays suddenly creep up, pottery cooperatives and guilds, like the Castle Clay studio, are rushing to sell their work while the market is hot. The gifting possibilities are endless, from the old standby — a pottery mug — to kitchen and serving wares, whimsical sculptures, teapots and vases. And Castle Clay goes a step further by including other mediums like wood, glass and jewelry. Get a leg up on that holiday shopping!
Jennifer Maravillas-Bell, Collected Perspectives: Cartography, Belonging, Place and Identity
PlatteForum, 3575 Ringsby Court #103
Friday, November 4, through November 26
Opening Reception: Friday, November 4, 6 to 8 p.m.
PlatteForum presents the results of resident artist Jennifer Maravillas-Bell's time there working with teen ArtLab interns. Maravillas-Bell’s own practice is immersed in cartography as a tool to expose social justice issues that divide and curtail power in neighborhoods, such as redlining and gerrymandering. For this project, she collected and impressed found objects and debris from the neighborhood around PlatteForum’s annex into concrete to create a map submerged in the area’s social history. The interns worked together and apart to make layered maps of their own neighborhoods, an audio map and a collaborative map-work.
Ceremonies in the Air: JayCee Beyale + Karma Leigh
Alto Gallery, RiNo ArtPark, 1900 35th Street, Suite B
Friday, November 4, through November 26.
Opening Reception: Friday, November 4, 6 to 10 p.m.
Artist/muralists JayCee Beyale, a founding member of the Creative Nations Arts Collective for Indigenous Artists at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder, and Karma Leigh, a Denver Chicana activist and self-taught painter, collaborated on Ceremonies in the Air, a visual celebration of new paintings for Native American Heritage Month at Alto Gallery. The show will also introduce a print made in collaboration with Anthony Garcia Sr. of the Birdseed Collective.
New Material: New Works by George Bangs
Dateline Gallery, 3004 Larimer Street
Friday, November 4, through November 30
Opening Reception: Friday, November 4, 5 to 11 p.m.
Versatile and design-savvy artist/illustrator George Bangs takes over Dateline Gallery, inside and out, for an exhibition of new and recent works, as well as a mural-in-progress on the building facilitated by the RiNo Mural Program.
Like Like, group exhibition by TANK Studios artists
Rotunda Gallery, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design, 1600 Pierce Street
Through February 3
Opening Reception: Friday, November 4, 4 to 7 p.m.
Tank Studios, a studio facility developed by artists for artists, opened ten years ago in the Overland neighborhood with the hope of developing into a community-minded workplace where conversations and collaborations would accompany the making of art. Tank has been home to more than 35 artists in varying career stages since then; twenty of them are participating in Like, Like, a Tank showcase opening at the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design. The roster includes Denver’s best and brightest: artists who’ve also been proactive as mentors, curators, teachers and activists. The First Friday reception in the heart of 40 West promises to be a meeting of minds, ideas and aesthetics.
Reassemble: Work inspired by our mentor and friend Marie Gibbons
Tenn Street Coffee & Books, 4418 Tennyson Street
Friday, November 4, through mid-January
Opening Reception: Friday, November 4, 6 to 9 p.m.
Self-taught ceramic artist and teacher Marie EvB Gibbons left this earth suddenly in September of 2019, leaving a gaping hole in Denver’s clay community. Recognized as a generous mentor with a witty aesthetic as an artist, Gibbons hosted MudClub gatherings and workshops in her studios for her friends in the business, who deeply miss her expert input and giving personality. Talented MudClub members, who continue to throw a show annually at Tenn Street Coffee & Books, just around the corner from Gibbons’s old studio by the Oriental Theater, dedicated this year’s show to her by creating works inspired by her legacy.
Colfax Art Crawl: Día de los Muertos
40 West Arts District, West Colfax Corridor, between Lamar Street and Wadsworth Boulevard
Friday, November 4, 6 to 9 p.m.
40 West will party with the dead throughout the district with special altar displays and other nods to Día de los Muertos, but Day of the Dead central occurs between gallery neighbors CHAC and Pirate, both touting decades-long DoD legacies and raising an ancestral ruckus in honor of lost loved ones. At CHAC, the exhibition Día de los Muertos Recuerdos 2022 opens, while Pirate chimes in with its traditional community altars and piñata parties for children and adults, and both join together for a Grand Fiesta Dia de los Muertos with Aztec dancers, vendors and a district-wide procession to the 40 West Hub, near Casa Bonita.
Cultural First Friday: Dia de Muertos
Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, November 11, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
The Art District on Santa Fe is no slouch when it comes to celebrating Día de los Muertos, with organizations like the Museo de las Americas serving old-school Mexican and Chicano culture on the Westside. This year, the Museo is taking the lead with a free evening of age-old traditions, beginning with a fabuloso altar by Cal Duran and additional artworks by Vince Benavidez and Arlette Lucero — all local artists.
uren Rosenthal McManus, Headwaters to Heartland
GOCA Downtown, 121 South Tejon Street, #100, Colorado Springs
Friday, November 4, through December 3
Opening Reception: Friday, November 4, 5 to 8 p.m.
Watershed-mapping artist Lauren Rosenthal McManus has been a resident with the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Female Emerging Artist Residency Series this fall, creating work for a show at UCCS’s downtown-based GOCA Gallery in Colorado Springs. Join the artist for the big reveal of Headwaters to Heartland on First Friday.
Lorelei Beckstrom, Full Circle
Bosky Studio, 17B East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs
Opening Reception: Friday, November 4, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Artist Talk: Friday, November 18, 6 p.m.
If you drive to Colorado Springs on First Friday, you might as well make a night of it: The Springs supports a thriving gallery community that takes the event seriously. Any exploration this First Friday should include Lorelei Beckstrom’s Full Circle at Bosky Studio, a fascinating show of mixed-media works that this world traveler and free spirit began working on in Eastern Europe during COVID lockdown. Inspired by her travels in fifteen countries, the artwork offers dreamlike views of people and places.
Other art to see? Try Hold: the Brutal and the Beautiful, at Surface Gallery; Ashley Andersen: view from my bed and Abigail Kreuser: Balance at G44; Jon Francis Art and Brian Tryon, Look Up Gallery; Tall City, Gina Pollock and L. Savas Razo, Garfield Gallery; and more (find a complete First Friday map here).
Megan Morgan, Turn
931 Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive
Through November 27
First Friday Reception: Friday, November 4, 5 to 9 p.m.
Closing: Sunday, November 27, 1 to 4 p.m.
Megan Morgan explores movement and dance in fun, swishy strokes of tusche washes and copier toner for her show Turn at 931 Gallery. New uses for new mediums.
Boxing Day: A Holiday Salon
Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street
Friday, November 4, through December 11
Opening Reception: Friday, November 4, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
It’s beginning to look like Christmas at ASLD, where league members answered an open call to create small works to fit in boxes for the holidays. It’s all about the joy of giving and a little bit like choosing a blind-box collectible. All works are priced at $250 and under.
Charlo, Viernesitos
People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora Friday, November 4, 5 to 7 p.m.
Opening Reception: Friday, November 4, 5 to 7 p.m.
Mexican street artist Charlo comes to Aurora’s People’s Building with a display of his dense black-and-white, maze-like drawings and paintings encompassing symbols, letters and secret messages, along with prints, stickers and merch.
Darrell Anderson Mediums
Magpie Arts Gallery, Larimer Square, 1428 Larimer Street
Through November 27
Opening Reception: Friday, November 4, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Free; RSVP here
Denver artist Darrell Anderson displays his versatility while switching between mediums as the first resident artist at Larimer Square’s new Magpie Arts Gallery. Anderson will show color-heavy work in oils, pen and ink, colored pencil and acrylics in the pop-up space; local guitarist and composer Vohn Erik Regensburger will play Brazilian music in the background at the opening.
Landscapes of a Lifetime: Pem Dunn and Joe Glasmire Retrospective
Center for the Arts Evergreen, 31880 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen
Friday, November 4, through November 26
Opening Reception: Friday, November 4, 4 to 7 p.m.
CAE give Colorado landscape artists Pem Dunn and Joe Glasmire a dual retrospective of work drawn from the state’s natural beauty and outdoorsy backcountry.
Holiday Arts Event
Glovinsky Gallery, 800 West Eighth Avenue, units 115 and 116
Friday, November 4, 6 p.m.
Janet Glovinsky, a longtime Denver painter and sculptor, opens her studio doors every year for a holiday show of bronze sculpture and unusual canvases that range from portraits of mental illness and human despair to personal comments.
Mixed Nuts: Artwork of the Swartz Bros!
Phil Lewis Art Studio & Gallery, 2034 Pearl Street, Boulder
Friday, November 4, 4 to 8 p.m.
Artist Phil Lewis shows pop works that are funny with a psychedelic edge from the Colorado-based Swartz Bros, who have a penchant for surreal portraits of animals, rock stars and naked ladies.
Eileen Roscina: Natura
Anythink Commerce City, 7185 Monaco Street, Commerce City
Through December 31
Opening Reception: Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Eileen Roscina, a filmmaker and artist who works with plant materials to create installations that remind viewers of a disappearing natural world, was commissioned by the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art to lead two community projects with Adams County’s Anythink Libraries. Natura, the second, was completed with help from Commerce City volunteers as a reminder that beyond its industrial identity, Commerce City can still connect with its prairie roots through the scattering of seeds. The mural, made of organic pressed flowers and seeds, will be unveiled on Saturday.
Vote NO Vote
Bell Projects, 2822 East 17th Avenue
Friday, November 4, through November 27
Opening Reception: Saturday, November 5, 2 to 6 p.m.
Artist Talk: Friday, November 11, 6 p.m.
The mid-term election is on the line, complicated by a divided country and the rise of legally supported voter suppression characterized by politicians as the “will of the people.” Bell Projects and curator Melody Epperson asked artists to speak out on the situation through art and imagery addressing the political disconnect that endangers democracy. Sham or bona fide? How do you think the election will play out? This powerful show will give you plenty to think about.
Daisy Patton, Like Two Drops of Water/Like Oil and Vinegar
Ashley Eliza Williams, Primordial Field Notes
K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee Street
Saturday, November 5, through December 17
Opening Reception: Saturday, November 5, 3 to 6 p.m.
Daisy Patton returns to K Contemporary with a lush new batch of her blown-up found photographs mounted on panels and over-painted in oils with patterns and flowers in pastel and jewel-toned colors. Laden with nostalgia and the mysteries of unknown lives being lived in another time, they tell stories from an America that’s passed us by. In the project space, Ashley Eliza Williams contributes paintings and photographs of surreal lichen-covered rocks floating in space.
Jeff Ross, Covered Uncovered
Bardo Coffeehouse, 238 South Broadway
Saturday, November 5, through December 31
Opening Reception: Saturday, November 5, 3:05 to 7:07 p.m.
Artist and musician Jeff Ross, who returns to Denver from a decade of travels and other pursuits, will share artworks from his long break in Covered Uncovered, a show promoted by anti-curators Richard Alden Peterson and Dave Seiler of Heads of Hydra that opens Saturday afternoon at Bardo Coffeehouse.
