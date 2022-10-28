Día De Los Muertos Events in Denver

Escucha, Denver: You know the drill. El Día De Los Muertos means something in this town, and the first rule to remember is that it’s not Halloween. It’s a wonderful time of the year when Latino families commune with their dead ancestors, who are said to check in with the living for a short visit. They’ll be hungry, so you must leave them an altar with delicious bites and things that they loved in life, and then everyone will dance in the streets in calavera makeup, cherishing this time with the loved ones they’ve lost.
Haven’t heard of it? Stream Coco.
Now, here’s how to celebrate the dead in Denver in 2022.
Noches de Catrinas
Friday, October 28, 6 to 9 p.m.
Muertos en Westwood
Saturday, October 29, noon to 6 p.m.
Rise Westwood, 3742 Morrison Road
Free
The community group Hecho en Westwood has two days of Día de los Muertos celebrations planned this year on Morrison Road, beginning with Noches de Catrinas, a program by Julio García’s Ballet Folklorico Sangre de México that celebrates traditions through dance, crafts and the sharing of the history behind Día de los Muertos. Muertos en Westwood follows on Saturday afternoon, inviting the community to gather for a full afternoon festival, with a vendor market, live Mexican dancers, activities for kids, a community feast and all the usual Muertos-inspired accoutrements.
Día De Los Muertos Art Show
Reception: Friday, October 28, 6 to 9 p.m., on view through November 18
The Armory, 300 Strong Street, Brighton
Free
The Chicano Humanities and Arts Council (CHAC) is spreading itself — along with the art and culture of Día de los Muertos — around town, even as far away as Brighton, where CHAC’s artists hung a Muertos show earlier this fall. But the Armory in Brighton saved the reception for the Día de los Muertos season, turning it into a free celebration with entertainment, refreshments, face-painting and sugar-cookie decorating.
Catrina Ball and Catrina Art Auction
Friday, October 28, 7 to 10 p.m.
380 Main Street, Longmont
$15 in advance at Eventbrite, $20 at the door
Online Auction: Through 10 p.m. October 28
Longmont’s participation in el Día De Los Muertos is really a month-long affair with citywide celebrations, workshops, art exhibitions and special events dually powered by collaborators from the town’s Longmont Museum and Firehouse Art Center. But the Catrina Ball and auction is all Firehouse-driven, beginning early in the month with a show of community artworks picturing printmaker José Posada Aguilar’s satirical print, “La Calavera Catrina,” a female skeleton character dressed in the latest fashion to hide her Indigenous roots. The likenesses are now being auctioned off to raise funds for Firehouse’s free art education for marginalized communities, and the art facility hosts a gala ball to celebrate the end of the online auction. You still have time to bid, through 10 p.m. October 28, and dance the night away in your Día De Los Muertos-best.
Noche de Museo: Celebrating Day of the Dead: A Multigenerational Evening of Music and Dance
Saturday, October 29, 7 p.m.
Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont
Tickets: $5 to $10 online in advance, or call 303-651-8374
Like Firehouse, the Longmont Museum has its own last-hurrah celebration for the Day of the Dead. Saturday’s Noche de Museo: Celebrating Day of the Dead also brings out the community for one final evening of live mariachi bands, song and dance at the museum, with a focus on multigenerational performances.
Día De Los Muertos at Olinger Highland
Saturday, October 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Olinger Highland Mortuary and Cemetery, 10201 Grant Street, Thornton
Free
What better place to celebrate los muertos than a cemetery? Olinger Highland in Thornton welcomes families for live dancing and music, face-painting, sugar-skull decorating, food-truck fare, bounce houses (who knew the ancestors love to bounce?) and vendor booths.
El Centro Amistad, Día de Muertos
Saturday, October 29, 4 to 7 p.m.
El Centro Amistad, Remembering our Dead
Saturday, November 2, 4 to 7 p.m., RSVP online
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
All free
The El Centro AMISTAD nonprofit resource organization for Latinx families in Boulder County steps up to host a traditional Remembering our Dead Día De Muertos celebration with all the trimmings: an altar exhibition, raffle prizes, pan de muerto, lotería, a catrina contest, face painting, Folklórico dance and food truck fare, to name a few. But there’s more, including a Catrina and Catrin costume contest with cash prizes. On November 2, the organization will be back with live music and a “Matachines” dance, and film screenings about Day of the Dead art and traditions, followed by a discussion.
Día de los Muertos
Saturday, October 29, noon to 3 p.m.
The LGBTQ Center, 1301 East Colfax Avenue
Free
Denver’s Latinx LGBTQ+ community will have its own day with the beloved dead, courtesy of The Center, where the celebration will honor LGBTQ victims of violence and other Colorado friends who’ve been lost in the past year with a giant illuminated altar in the window and a video series about their contributions to the community. That will be on view through November 8, but Saturday will be devoted to Día de los Muertos fun, including tamales and buñuelos (fritters) to snack on, arts and crafts, storytelling, Ballet Folklorico Baile Caliente and some very cool drag performers.
Sunday, October 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary and Cemetery, 7777 West 29th Avenue
Olinger Crown Hill’s annual family Day of the Dead gets underway Sunday with live dancers and mariachi music, face-painting, kids’ crafts, sugar-skull decorating and food trucks. If your ancestors lie there, bring some marigolds or other muertos gifts to decorate the plot.
Ofrendas 2022 workshops
Various dates and locations, through November
Demand for the Latino Cultural Arts Center’s ofrendas make-and-take workshops for Día de los Muertos has been so high that it keeps adding crafty, intergenerational sessions where folks of all ages can decorate sugar skulls and saint candles, or create Catrina worry dolls, alebrijes, faux tin frames and more at participating schools, libraries, rec centers and other community locations. The free workshops will continue into November; find a schedule of remaining sessions here.