Free on the Fourth, and More Things to Do This Week

Happy Fourth of July! Although the weekend has already been full of fun, there's plenty to do on this Monday holiday.
Keep reading for five free events in Denver (and beyond) today, as well as more activities throughout the week.
Highland 4th of July Bike Parade and After-Party
Monday, July 4, 8 a.m. to noon
West 32nd Avenue and Clay Street, to Hirshhorn Park, 3000 Tejon
Highland United Neighborhood is celebrating its fifteenth 4th of July Bike Parade, which will be followed by an after-party at Little Man, which is celebrating its fourteenth birthday. The festivities start with a bike-decorating bash at 8 p.m., followed by the parade that begins at 9:30 a.m. and goes from 32nd and Clay to Hirshorn Park, where the fire truck #7 splashdown is at 10 a.m. at Hirshorn Park. From there, the party moves across the street, where Little Man Ice Cream will host a performance with Ballet Folklorico Mexico el la Piel from 11 a.m. to noon. Find out more here.
Snowmass Art Festival
Monday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Base Village, Snowmass Village
What do Coloradans do on a long weekend? A lot of them head to the hills for a few days of pristine nature and much-needed respite. And, for anyone landing in the vicinity of Aspen/Snowmass, that could also include an outdoor art show in the sweet mountain air. Plan a stroll through the juried Snowmass Art Festival by Colorado Events at the Snowmass Village Base, and get some culture as part of the holiday mountain revelry. Learn more here.
BreckCreate July 4th Celebration
Monday, July 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Breckenridge Arts District, Downtown Breckenridge
Breckenridge Creative Arts will be keeping people busy all day in Breck’s downtown art district, perhaps to better serve the crowds who didn’t get tickets in time for the National Repertory Orchestra’s patriotic concert later in the evening. The daytime fun begins with the town Main Street Parade at 10 a.m., and then BreckCreate takes over with DJ spins, beach games, a chalk-art contest, sand-art crafts and a selfie booth, while a doggie fashion show, a Beach Rock Lip Sync Battle and bingo take over the afternoon. Go, Granny, go! Learn more here.
4th of July Weekend on the Rooftop
Monday, July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Avanti Food & Beverage, 3200 Pecos Street
The rooftop at Avanti is prime property for fireworks viewing and just catching all the action downtown. But there are other reasons to park yourself at Avanti today, including plenty of food choices, the Big Chill Bar (which will be pushing a Frozen Bomb Pop cocktail special) and a few food deals around the hall. Get all the info you need here.
Park Hill July 4 Parade
Monday, July 4, 1:30 p.m.
East 23rd Avenue, between Dexter and Krameria Streets
Who needs fireworks? In the Park Hill community, folks really know how to celebrate Independence Day, starting with the brigade of neighborhood kids who do up their bikes with ribbons and crepe paper to ride in the annual Park Hill July 4 Parade on tree-lined 23rd Avenue. But that’s only the beginning of a lively procession with antique fire engines and old cars, dance squads, a marching band, a regiment of Buffalo Soldiers and the prancing Westernaires, who’ve been perfecting pageantry on horseback since 1949. Arrive early and stake out a spot on the parade route before the 1:30 p.m. start; find info here.
Loveland July Fourth Festival
Monday, July 4, 3 to 10 p.m.
North Lake Park, Loveland
Head to Loveland for the in-person return of an old-time festival. In addition to a parade (with prizes for kids' costumes), the Kids Zone Play Area will keep children occupied with giant building blocks from Everblock, a face painter, balloon artists, a climbing wall, the Buckhorn Train operated by the Lions Club, food trucks and dozens of vendors. For adults, there will be live music at the Hammond Amphitheater with Wood Belly, Creole Stomp and the Loveland Concert Band as the final performance; a beer garden overlooks the stage. A 32-team Cornhole Tournament will begin at 4 p.m., adjacent to the beer garden. And finally, fireworks will start after 9 p.m. Admission is free; find out more here.
New Collection presents Omar Barquet
Wednesday, July 6, 7 to 9 p.m.
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
New Collection is both a private art collection and an artist project manager providing monetary support and freedom to follow through on experimental ideas. Omar Barquet, a Mexico City-based artist in its sphere, is visiting Denver and will be giving an artist talk at RedLine, inviting his audience into a deeper understanding of his mixed-media collage and painting practice, a synesthesia-like technique for interpreting thoughts, physics and music in a visual way. The talk is free; RSVP and learn more in advance at Eventbrite.
Colorado Black Arts Festival
Friday, July 8, noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 9, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, July 10, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
City Park West, near 21st Avenue and York Street
The 36th annual Colorado Black Arts Festival returns to City Park this summer, fully packed, from five stages of live music, drumming and dance to the Watu-Sakoni People’s Marketplace and the Visual Artists Row. Kids and seniors will still both have their own special pavilions, and a food court will be slinging soul food, African dishes, Caribbean tastes and standard fest fare. A jam-packed Saturday starts off with the traditional Boogaloo Celebration Parade, followed by a Mardi Gras Indians show and evening headliners Lakeside, still funky after all these years. Find a complete schedule and all the details here.
Flux Studio Pottery Pop-Up and Throwdown
Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Eron Johnson Antiques and Flux Studio & Gallery, 377 South Lipan Street
Get ready for two days of mud-flinging and trial by fire, and no, it’s not the Tough Mudder we’re talking about. It’s Flux Studio’s clay-tacular Pottery Pop-Up and Throwdown, a full day of shopping directly from local ceramic-art artists, watching artists work the pottery wheel and fire raku pottery, studio tours, live music, food and even antiquing, courtesy of building-mate Eron Johnson Antiques. The fun is free, but aren’t the holidays only six months from now? Start shopping now. Details here.
Outdoor Summer Film: The Greatest Showman
Friday, July 8, 7 to 11 p.m. (film at dusk)
Historic Elitch Theatre, 4547 West 37th Avenue
The volunteers and board members behind the Historic Elitch Theatre restoration project are so happy to have families back for the Outdoor Summer Film series that they’ve decided to forego tickets this year, in spite of the event’s past role as a fundraiser. Beginning this Friday and continuing every other Friday through August 19, just show up early with the fam and a blanket or chairs; entertainment, food and concessions will keep you going until dusk, when the movie rolls. First up is The Greatest Showman, with Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum; Sing 2, In the Heights and Encanto follow at future screenings. Learn more here.
Do you know of great free events in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]