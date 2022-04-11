Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The weather may be cooling off this week, but the cultural calendar is definitely heating up, with a look back at Lincoln Hills and a look forward at Colorado's future. And you can drink to a very good cause before celebrating religious holidays.
Keep reading for ten of the best free events in and around Denver this weekend:
Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts: Adult Combo
Monday, April 11, 7 p.m.
Muse, 200 East South Boulder Road, Lafayette
The Muse, one of the performance spaces popping up lately in metro Denver, and the Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts present an evening of jazz standards.The combo lineup includes Brad Goode, leader and trumpet; Howard Mendelson, guitar; George Figgs, bass; Karl Guiler, trombone; Brian Kauffman, drums; Jim Latsko, piano; Kat Ellis, vocals; Howard Branz, EWI; Keith Ley, tenor sax; and Stephen Topping, alto sax. Find out more here.
Wars of Reckoning and the Great Reconciliation
Tuesday, April 12, 7 p.m.
Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder
Beginning in March 2020, Covid-19 lockdowns upended daily life around the world. Then in May, outrage over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis drove millions of Americans to the streets demanding racial justice. How did these events shape the century ahead? Join the discussion as Claire Oberon Garcia and Karen Roybal look back at this history in the making; the panel will be moderated by History Colorado's Jason Hanson. Admission is free to this program, part of the Colorado Magazine's Hindsight 20/20 Project; find out more here.
Grasslands: Culture, Conservation, and Resiliency Webinar
Wednesday, April 13, noon, continuing weekly on Wednesdays through May 4
North America’s vast grasslands, where Indigenous cultures flourished and the buffalo roamed, have already suffered, but now climate change threatens to take them out completely, along with the diverse ecosystem they’ve supported for centuries. Find out what efforts are being made to save the grasslands through sustainable practices, hear from experts and learn why we should care during a four-part virtual webinar hosted weekly on Wednesdays by the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and a group of conservation organizations. It’s free to tune in; register here.
Market Update: An Economic Forum
Thursday, April 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cable Center, 2000 South Buchtel Boulevard
Cut through the confusion regarding Colorado's real estate market at this free forum hosted by Aslan Home Lending Corporation that includes a presentation by Marcia Waters, director of the Division of Real Estate. Other speakers: Carrie Gusmus, Aslan Home Lending Corporation; Elliot Eisenbergh, the Bowtie Economist; Mike Sadowski, Aslan Home Lending Corporation; Marcia Waters, Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies; Matt Graham, MBS Live; Scott Nordby, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices; Chris Tucker, True Realty; and Stacie Staub, West + Main. Register here.
Bucu West Cervezas for Causes
Thursday, April 14, 5 to 9 p.m.
Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte Street
The Denver Beer Company’s sister brewery, Cervecería Colorado, regularly hosts Cervezas for Causes happy-hour events to benefit nonprofits serving Denver’s Latino community. This week’s belly up is for Westwood’s BuCu West, which lends a hand to the people, small businesses and cultural organizations along the Morrison Road corridor. This round, BuCu West is raising funds for the neighborhood’s annual Westwood Chile Fest in September. We’ll drink to that! Admission is free, but a portion of every beer sale will benefit Bucu West’s cause. Learn more here.
Earthmade at Stanley
Friday, April 15, 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17, noon to 5 p.m.
Plant Swap After Party: Friday, April 15, 8 to 10 p.m.
The Hangar at Stanley, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Get in the mood for Earth Day when Earthmade, a sixty-vendor market with a theme of sustainability, will set up in the Hangar at Stanley Marketplace. Peruse fun houseplants, rocks and fossils, holistic health products, and vegan and vegetarian eats; listen to folks from eco-friendly organizations; and hang out after the booths close on Friday night for a plant swap party. General admission is free for all ages (or opt for a $25 VIP bundle that’s heavy with perks). Find info and RSVP here.
2022: The Year of Lincoln Hills
Friday, April 15, 6 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
Lincoln Hills, founded in 1922 by E.C. Regnier and Roger Ewalt to serve as a resort community for Black Americans, is less than forty miles west of Denver in Coal Creek Canyon. History Colorado is celebrating the hundredth anniversary of Lincoln Hills by showing this 28-minute documentary, followed by a Q & A with producer, director, actor and filmmaker donnie l. betts. Tickets are free; get them here.
Retro Bash
Saturday, April 16, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Winter Park Resort, Exit 232 from I-70 onto Highway 40
The end is near for Winter Park’s four-week, season-ending Spring Splash & Bash season, and now it’s Retro Bash time, sloshing in on a theme that’s ripe for a costume contest, as well as a long afternoon of free music from Nothing but Nineties, Boogie Machine and the Goonies. Come dressed for your favorite decade, but if you need help with your hair, look no further than Phunkshun Wear’s pop-up Retro Barber Shop, where you can get an on-the-spot mullet or hair extensions out to here. Admission is free, and there will be giveaways; get the full lowdown here.
Judaism Your Way Virtual Passover Seders
Passover Community Seder: Rise Up and Renew: Saturday, April 16, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Passover Family Seder: Sunday, April 17, 4 to 5 p.m.
Judaism Your Way makes it easy to join in with a group for a traditional Passover seder without leaving your living room. It even gives you a choice between a more adult version of the annual reading of the Haggadah and an interactive, multigenerational family seder with songs and stories. The food? You’re not off the hook for supplying that! But the seders are free, and all you have to do to tune in is RSVP in advance here for access to Zoom instructions.
Easter Sunrise Service
Sunday, April 17, 5:30 a.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Easter Sunrise Service returns to Red Rocks for a 75th year. The Colorado Council of Churches, which represents thirteen Christian denominations and over 800 churches across Colorado, will again sponsor the event. Doors open at 4:30 a.m., music starts at 5:30 and the service begins at 6 a.m. Reverend John Yu, senior pastor of True Light Community Church in Denver, will deliver the sermon; additional worship leaders are Reverend Dr. Thomas Mayes of Living Water Christian Center Church and Bishop Kae Madden of the Ecumenical Catholic Communion. The musical worship leaders are Blood Brothers, Sheryl Renee and Father Michael J. Nicosia. Find out more at the Colorado Council of Churches website, where the service will also be available online.
and it's not free, but...
An Evening With David Sirota
Wednesday, April 13, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Lodge at Woods Boss Brewing, 675 22nd Street
Women in Sustainability and Sheets & Giggles are presenting this evening with David Sirota, founder of The Lever and Academy Award-nominated co-writer of Don't Look Up. Sirota will talk about the film; that will be followed by a panel discussion with Sirota, Jason Swann (founder and CEO of Rising Routes) and Natalia Vega-Berry (founder and chief impact officer of The Global Brain) on the underlying climate issues that are touched on in the film. This event is also a fundraiser for Women in Sustainability, a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Tickets are $35 general admission and $75 VIP; get them here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]