Ten Things to Do For Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

The inaugural Cities Summit of the Americas comes to Denver this week, bringing with it a number of free events that start today. But there are plenty of locally focused things to do, too, leading up to a big weekend to usher out April.
Keep reading for ten of the best free events in Denver this week, and watch for updates:
Monday, April 24, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
The first-ever Cities Summit of the Americas is in town, and while attendance at many events is limited to the public officials who are gathering in Denver, some related programs are free. This one, for example, which examines the legacy of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo and its lasting impacts on southern Colorado; it will start with a reception (light refreshments and a cash bar), followed by a panel with Dr. Nicki Gonzales, Dr. Nick Saenz and Aaron Abyeta, moderated by Eric Carpio. Register here.
Your Best Friend's Brain: Emerging Research on Cognitive Health in Cats and Dogs
Monday, April 24, 6 p.m., online
The Denver-based Morris Animal Foundation, in collaboration with TEDxMileHigh, is hosting this virtual event on cognitive health in dogs and cats. The foundation’s Dr. Kelly Diehl, a board-certified small animal internal medicine specialist, will moderate a webinar with Dr. Starr Cameron and Dr. Michael Khan, two veterinarians currently researching canine and feline cognition; there will be a Q&A at the end of the presentation. Admission is free; register here.
Canadian Night and Pipelines Opening Reception
Tuesday, April 25, 4 to 7 p.m.
Plaza of the Americas, 1550 Wewatta
Join Julia Jamrozik and Coryn Kempster, the artists who created Pipelines, at the official renaming of the Plaza of the Americas off the 16th Street Mall by Union Station. The work resulted from a partnership with the Black Cube Nomadic Art Museum and the Biennial of the Americas, in honor of the inaugural Cities Summit of the Americas. Admission is free, and there will be Canadian music and food; find out more here.
Fábrica de Arte Américas
Wednesday, April 26, Thursday, April 27, and Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, April 28, 10 a.m. to noon; Sunday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Slate Denver Warehouses, 1250 Welton Street
Grand Opening: Wednesday, April 26, 5 p.m.
While politician from across the Americas meet at the Colorado Convention Center for the Cities Summit of the Americas, regular folks can enjoy a spectrum of free cultural events and pan-American festivities at the Fábrica de Arte Américas warehouse. Inside, explore art exhibits, including Cities and Their Faces, a photo exhibition by artists from twenty nations, as well as an interactive video-mapping show from Mexico. Or shop for designer fashion items from Caravana Americana, and find live music and pop-up bars in the courtyard on Friday and Saturday. Ticketed events will happen after 4 p.m. daily; RSVP or find details and tickets here.
"Unraveling Tension"
Thursday, April 27, 7 to 9 p.m.
East Window & Gallery, 4550 Broadway, Suite C-3B2, Boulder
East Window is hosting "Unraveling Tension," the culminating class project for undergraduate students in Ginger Knowlton's "Writing In the Visual Arts" class at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Admission is free; find out more here.
Warm Cookies of the Revolution: Ask Me Three Questions
Friday, April 28, 7 to 9 p.m.
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Avenue West
Beyond what you’ve seen in TV series like Pose, how much do you really know about voguing and queer ballroom culture and how it emerged as a more inclusive, less discriminatory and safer avenue for the entire queer spectrum of drag performers? Warm Cookies of the Revolution’s Ask Me Three Questions will host a panel of activists and artists who will offer a primer on the subjects of ballroom, fighting homophobia in black communities, and safety for sex workers before Saturday's House of Lauren’s Miracle Ball. Denver vogue-master Davry Glamm Lauren hosts, and it’s free (donations happily accepted); RSVP here.
United States Marine Corps Memorial Tour and Ceremony
Saturday, April 29, 10 to 11 a.m.
16889 West Colfax Avenue Golden
Did youn know there was a USMC Memorial in Golden? Former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Admiral Harry B. Harris is in town to deliver a keynote address that will be preceded by a free tour of the memorial. Over 1000 Marines, sailors, soldiers, guardsmen and airmen were interviewed to come up with the design.The Rocky Mountain Renegades will conduct a flyover at 10:15 a.m., and USMC Memorial Foundation Vice President Sam Hickey will share memorial remodeling plans. Find out more here.
Firefly Handmade Spring Market
Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
1000 block of Old South Gaylord Street
Spring gift-giving occasions are on the horizon, and Boulder’s Firefly Handmade is rolling back onto Old South Gaylord Street in time for Mother’s Day and proud graduates receiving their diplomas. More than eighty curated vendors will allow shoppers lots of choices, and live music and a pop-up bar on the street will keep it lively; when your dogs get tired (we mean your feet, though this is a dog-friendly market), slip into one of the local restaurants lining the street. Learn more here.
Chapungu Bird Walk
Saturday, April 29, 9 to 11 a.m.
Chapungu Sculpture Park, Centerra Sky Pond Drive, Loveland
Birds and outdoor art make for a nice hike at Loveland’s Chapungu Sculpture Park...if the weather holds. Studded with 82 monumental stone sculptures by Zimbabwean artisans, the landscape is also home to many bird species. Meet at the park’s Entrance #6, where birding enthusiast Sheila Webber will lead a free, two-mile bird walk in the foothills park; bring tour binoculars and a field guide, or if you’re really into it, print out area bird checklists here and bring them along to document what you see. Three more Chapungu bird hikes are scheduled this year, on July 16, September 17 and November 19. RSVP at Eventbrite.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science SCFD Free Day
Sunday, April 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
2001 Colorado Boulevard
End April on a high note by spending some time at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, where admission is free on April 30, thanks to the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District. This is also Día del Niño/the Day of the Child, and you can enjoy special live performances, music and activities thanks to a partnership with the Mexican Cultural Center. Registration encouraged here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list throughout the week; send information to [email protected]