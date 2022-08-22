Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Whoa! This is the last full week of August, and the calendar is packed with free events, both serious and silly. Get curious, get moving...but above all, get out and enjoy this city.
Keep reading for ten of the best free things to do in and around Denver this week, and watch for updates:
Echoes From the History Colorado Collection, Season Two
Every Monday on SoundCloud
Got fifteen minutes to learn something new about Colorado in the ’30s? Every Monday for ten weeks, History Colorado is offering another episode of Echoes From the Collection, hosted by Arlo White of Hypnotic Turtle. The second season, which launched last week, is a series of dramatic readings culled from interviews conducted in Colorado in the early years of the Great Depression by the Civil Works Administration. The first episode of season two was a back-to-school-themed remembrance; tune in here anytime today for a free listen.
Museum of Outdoor Arts SCFD Free Day
Monday, August 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Marjorie Park, 6331 South Fiddler's Green Circle, Greenwood Village
Thanks to the SCFD, this is a free day at the Museum of Outdoor Arts, which is transitioning from its indoor space in Greenwood Village to a full buildout at Marjorie Park. In the meantime, you can catch the current exhibit, Design and Build 2022: Curiosities. Register for admission here.
NASSP Principal Recovery Network: School Shootings
Monday, August 22, 10 to 11:15 a.m.
Columbine Memorial, Robert F. Clement Park, 7306 W. Bowles Avenue, Littleton
The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Principal Recovery Network, a national network of current and former school leaders who have experienced gun violence tragedies in their schools, will hold a panel discussion tied to the release of their Guide to Recovery, a collection of best practices to assist school leaders in the aftermath of these tragedies. Speakers include Frank DeAngelis, former principal of Columbine High School, and Michelle Kefford, principal of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Watch online or RSVP to attend in person here.
From Wisconsin With Love Tour
Wednesday, August 24, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee Street
Get into the uncomplicated culture of Wisconsin-style dining, laid on thick with the cheese curds and fresh frozen custard for which Culver's, a roadside restaurant chain, is known. The cuisine is all about that Wisconsin cheese and dairy, and the Culver's crew will set up camp at McGregor Square for a day, offering free tastes of Wisconsin. Details here.
ReelAbilities Film Opening Night
Wednesday, August 24, 6 p.m.
JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street
The JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center is hosting the second Colorado-based ReelAbilities Film Festival Denver from August 24 to 28 in person, and virtually from August 24 to 31. The festival promotes awareness and appreciation of the lives, stories and artistic expressions of people with disabilities. Opening night includes a free reception and community resource fair before a screening of The Specials. Find out more here.
Last Call Before Fall
Thursday, August 25, 5 to 8 p.m.
City Skate, 16th and Arapahoe streets
Bummed that the summer is almost over? Swing by City Skate for Last Call Before Fall, an evening dedicated to celebrating summer. Daytona Sound will be playing while you show off your style on the downtown roller rink or play putt-putt. Admission is free, and Southwest Airlines will be handing out prizes; skate rental will be $1 off. Find out more here.
126th Old-Fashioned Loveland Corn Roast Festival
Friday, August 26, 5 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, August 27, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Old Fairgrounds Park, 700 South Railroad Avenue, Loveland
What do you do at the Loveland Corn Roast Festival? Eat corn, of course, that’s been freshly picked from the fields around Loveland and roasted to a perfect, caramelized, crunchy cob of sweet kernels. But while you take a dental-floss break, you can also enjoy live music, test your corn-shucking skills and cheer on the duck race and corn-themed parade that begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Attendance is free; find a schedule and parade map online. Do bring extra toothpicks.
Cars and Rockies at Coors Field
Saturday, August 27, 8 to 11 a.m.
Coors Field, Parking Lot A, 2001 Blake Street
There's no game at Coors Field on Saturday, but Cars and Rockies will give fans and non-fans alike a reason to come down to Parking Lot A for a shiny car display. Even if they are at the bottom of their division, you won't want to miss the Rockies memorabilia giveaway, including autographed bats and baseballs, and kids will be fired up to take photos with Rox mascot Dinger and Otto the Autowash mascot. Hungry? Ritchie’s on the Run will be dealing breakfast burritos, and the Sundog coffee truck will pitch in with java for a breakfast on the run. The party’s free; learn more here.
Firefly Handmade Summer Market
Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Old South Gaylord, 1000 South Gaylord Street
Boulder’s Firefly invades Denver in the best possible way for its summer market, bringing eighty-plus quality vendors to join the small businesses and restaurants that line the block year-round. Live music, a street bar courtesy of the South Gaylord Merchants Association and free admission bolster that nice air of neighborly commerce that is the benchmark of Firefly Handmade. Find info and an artisan list here.
Big Dork Dance
Sunday, August 28, 9:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Commons Park, 2101 15th Street
Have you heard of dork dancing? On August 28, Denver will be the site of the country's first Big Dork Dance, which is all about crazy energy, heightened awareness and mental health. Admission is free; find out more here.
Do you know of a great free event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]