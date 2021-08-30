Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Keep reading for ten of the best free events in and around Denver this week (and watch for upcoming lists on First Friday and Labor Day weekend activities):
Civic Center Eats
Wednesday, September 1, and Thursday, September 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Civic Center Park
It was good to be back in Civic Center Park this year, but all good things must come to an end, and Civic Center Eats wraps up its 2021 season this week. But through Thursday, you can still come out to this park in the heart of Denver, order up lunch from a food truck and enjoy the city. Yes, Westword is a sponsor, but we know a good thing when we see it! Find out more here.
Supernova Digital Animation Festival: Regeneration
Wednesday, September 1, through September 30, online programming by Vimeo
Night Lights Denver: Tuesdays through Sundays in September, dusk to midnight
Silent Screen Walking Tour: Saturday, September 18, noon to 8 p.m., self-guided, Denver Theatre District
Even Supernova founder Ivar Zeile admits that moving most of the Supernova digital animation fest online is a good idea — and not just for safety’s sake. He recommends using the largest screen you can find to better view the virtual roster of colorful, wacky and mind-blowing video programming that comes in waves throughout September. But you can also see the digital animal in person: on the Denver Night Lights projections on the Clocktower Building downtown, or on a one-day self-guided walking tour viewing work on downtown’s jumbo screens. See the full schedule here and sign up for a free membership here.
Tilt West Journal, Vol. 3: Art and Labor, Release Party
Wednesday, September 1, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
Tilt West, a group promoting critical dialogue in the arts through roundtable discussions and the biannual Tilt West Journal, is ready to launch the periodical’s next release, filled with material delving into the theme of “Art and Labor.” Help celebrate at a swanky RedLine release party with DJ Selecta SunRa; poets and performers Ashley Cornelius, Bobby LeFebre, Brice Maiurro and Kayla Marque; catering by Arepas Caribbean (the first 75 attendees will receive a coupon for $10 toward their food purchase); and free beverages. And don’t forget to pre-order your copy of the Tilt West Journal here.
Sisters in Law: A Webinar Series Honoring Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Thursday, September 2, 6:30 p.m., online
Theatre Or and the Tattered Cover are honoring Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a free webinar series designed as community outreach in association with the Colorado premiere of Sisters In Law, by Jonathan Shapiro, which will open at the John Hand Theater on September 25. But first, there are five webinars that run September 2 through October 20. The first is "The Art of the Play," with hosts Alan Frosh, chief community officer of Tattered Cover, and Diane Gilboa, producing artistic director at Theatre Or. This segment, which features Shapiro, an attorney formerly with the Justice Department, will cover how the play came to be, how the playwright adapts a play from a biography, and how the director works with the playwright to update the script. It will also contain a sneak preview from the two actresses playing the iconic justices: Sally Knudsen and A. Lee Massaro. Find out more here.
Colfax Canvas Mural Festival
Friday, September 3, 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 5 to 8 p.m.
The People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Labor Day weekend brings a couple of mural festivals to the metro area, including the Colfax Canvas in downtown Aurora. While the artists will be getting a head start on their murals starting August 30, the public fun really begins over weekend, when the fest rolls out its big three-day block party at the People’s Building, where you’ll find a beer garden, vendors, live music, food trucks and fun. Audio tours guiding art lovers to mural sites in the Aurora Cultural Arts District will be available online here beginning September 3. Learn more about this year’s participating artists on Instagram.
Costume Sale Extravaganza
Friday, September 3, 6 to 9 p.m.
Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street
Long weekends bring out a captive audience of yard-sale addicts. If you fall into that category, don't miss Buntport Theater’s Costume Sale Extravaganza. Alongside the theatrical costumes (Halloween is coming), the Buntport crew will have baked goods and other cheap items for sale, as well as free entertainment courtesy of the Oh Heck Yeah! life-sized interactive video game and a program of video projects by members of the experimental film series Collective Misnomer. And, the Buntporters note, First Friday will be just a few blocks away by foot. Find all the details here.
First Friday Bike Tour of Westwood's Via Verde
Friday, September 3, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Re-Vision, 3800 Morrison Road
The Westwood neighborhood’s Via Verde is a hidden treasure for bicyclists and explorers of all kinds. The three-mile project-in-progress connects a patchwork of bike paths, parks, streets painted with murals, greenways and pedestrian-friendly walkways. Never heard of it? That could change: The Trust for Public Land and Bicycle Colorado will host a free, all-ages community bike ride along the route, beginning at Re:Vision on Morrison Road; the only requirement is the capability of riding three miles safely and with confidence. Bikes and helmets will be available for folks without their own; sign up at the link here.
Cherry Creek Arts Festival
Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Monday, September 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Creekside, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 East First Avenue
The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is back after a cancellation in 2020 and a postponement to September in 2021, but festival-goers can expect the same kind of juried, high-quality art vendors as always, along with the kind of programming that makes CCAF shine — with a few changes. First, the fest is moving across First Avenue to Creekside, behind the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, for a new look and feel, and for the first time, it's using a timed-entry system requiring pre-registration online. Otherwise, it's business as usual: The Creation Station will be offering hands-on art experiences, and the food court and live music will be back. Admission is still free; RSVP and find info at Eventbrite.
KGNU’s 2nd Annual Yard Bazaar
Saturday, September 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Courtyard at Buell Public Media Center, 2101 Arapahoe Street
Though KGNU’s record sale has a long history, this is only its second year in the Ballpark District at the Buell Public Media Center, where everything will be spread out for shoppers outdoors in the courtyard, with KGNU radio DJs spinning tunes in the background all day. Devoted vinyl flippers are sure to be more than pleased with the selection, but there’s a lot more used merch to peruse, including CDs, books, posters, gear and everything you need for a better home-listening experience. KGNU is always accepting donations of all of the above; email dave@kgnu.org for information. Admission is free; learn more about the bazaar here.
Street Wise Mural Festival
Sunday, September 5, through September 12
Various Boulder locations
Official Street Wise Launch Party: Sunday, September 5, 1 to 4 p.m., Rayback Collective, 2775 Valmont Road, Boulder
Boulder’s Street Wise, now in its third year and shaping up to be one of the region’s best-run mural festivals, kicks off over Labor Day weekend, beginning with an informal Sunday afternoon meet-the-artists launch party at Rayback. The next day, up to thirty participating artists will start painting, following Street Wise’s general theme of “artivism"; the action continues through September 12. Along the way, Street Wise has plenty of programming, from panel discussions to art shows, to keep its audience busy as the murals near completion. Most events are free; RSVP here, and learn more here.
Plan ahead:
Judaism Your Way, Rosh Hashanah Services
Erev Rosh Hashanah: Monday, September 6, 6:30 p.m., online
Rosh Hashanah Service: Tuesday, September 7, 9 a.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
Rosh Hashanah Family Service: Tuesday, September 7, 4 p.m., online
Rosh Hashanah is upon us, colliding with Labor Day, and — we can only hope — some late summer weather to warm folks attending this year’s free live service hosted by Judaism Your Way. Since seating is getting tight for the outdoor service at the Denver Botanic Gardens, there’s also an online option, and several other livestreaming tie-ins are available over two days, including Jewish Yoga and Jewish Mindfulness Meditation sessions, as well as a family-oriented service. While registering online for Rosh Hashanah, check the schedule for the following week’s Yom Kippur events and sign up ASAP. Find information and register here.
And a few ongoing bonuses:
Woodrow "Woody’" Wilson Crumbo at Aurora History Museum
Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aurora History Museum, 15051 East Alameda Parkway, Aurora
Seventeen prints of dancers by indigenous artist Woodrow “Woody” Wilson Crumbo are now on display at the Aurora History Museum. Crumbo spent time as an independent prospector, and discovered one of the largest beryllium veins in the country. But he was also a well-known Native American artist whose work is on display at the Smithsonian Institution and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as a flutist and dancer of Potawatomi descent. Find out more at auroramuseum.org.
Recipe Shared
24/7, online
Recipe Shared was originally imagined by Meghan Frank and Buba Basishvili of Theatre Artibus as a followup to Recipes, a collaborative pre-COVID performance based on interviews conducted with citizens of the Five Points neighborhood as a way of creating bonds between artists and neighbors. But the pandemic interceded. So they recycled the material — a treasure trove of interviews and historical storytelling — into an online film project. Recipe Shared is now available virtually anytime for no charge. Learn more here.
Back to School
24/7, online
One Night Stand Theater has released its eighth online “mini-show”: an audio production called Back to School, with six short plays and stories showcasing education, students and school life. “While we’re waiting to return to live stage performances, we’re doing these online productions with our One Night Stand Theater writers and actors,” says James O’Leary, One Night Stand Theater’s artistic director. “Our new show features tales of life in kindergarten, grade school and high school, with scary teachers, lunchroom hijinks and prom pranks.” Listen to it for free here.
Know of a great free event around town? We'll be updating this roster through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com. And watch for our upcoming lists on First Friday and what to do on Labor Day in Denver.