A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The weather is warming up, and so is the entertainment calendar this week. The Conference of World Affairs will be back in Boulder for a 75th-anniversary celebration focusing on the environment while Boulder Arts Week continues through April 15 (get details here). But there's plenty of action in Denver, too, where admission is free to the Denver Art Museum on Tuesday and the RiNo Art District hosts an entertaining annual meeting on Thursday.
Keep reading for a dozen of the best free things to do in metro Denver this week, and watch for updates:
Reclaiming Denver's Chinatown
Monday, April 10, 6 p.m.
El Pomar Atrium, Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Catch the city-produced documentary Reclaiming Denver's Chinatown, followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers from the City of Denver's Office of Storytelling as well as members of Colorado Asian Pacific United. Admission is free; find out more here.
Denver Art Museum Free Day
Tuesday, April 11, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Visit the Denver Art Museum when admission is free and hours are extended! This is your last chance to see the 2023 Citywide Middle School Exhibition, an annual event featuring art by Denver Public Schools students in sixth through eighth grade. A drop-in drawing class at 1 p.m. is also free, but the 6 p.m. "Insight: Near East to Far West: The Making of an Exhibition" lecture requires a ticket. Find out more here.
Tim Z. Hernandez: Some of the Light
Tuesday, April 11, 6:30 p.m.
Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
Poet Tim Hernandez will read from Some of the Light, his new collection that gathers 25 years of writing, taking the reader from his early exploration of machismo to new work on life as a single father, immigrant detention and spiritual inquiry. Tickets are $5, but you get a coupon good for a $5 discount on a book purchase that night. Find out more here.
Invisible City Series: Fire of Love
Tuesday, April 11, 7 p.m.
Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th Street
This special screening of the Academy Award-nominated documentary Fire of Love will be followed by a Q&A with executive poducer Greg Boustead. The film follows Katia and Maurice Krafft, a couple who loved two things — each other and volcanoes — and roamed the planet for two decades, documenting their discoveries...until they died in a 1991 volcanic explosion. Admission is free, but donations are welcome (and food and drink will be sold). Find out more here.
Conference on World Affairs
Wednesday, April 12, through Friday, April 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
University Memorial Center, 1669 Euclid Avenue, CU Boulder
The Conference on World Affairs celebrates 75 years with a three-day lineup of in-person and livestreamed events focused on the global climate crisis. Building on the momentum of the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Summit co-hosted by CU Boulder and United Nations Human Rights in December, CWA will offer panels on issues ranging from the Colorado River crisis to designing more sustainable cities to the keynight “Right Here, Right Now Boulder Impact Forum” at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 14. Among the presenters are Rose Marcario, former CEO of Patagonia; James Balog, global environmental photographer and mountaineer; U.S. Representative Joe Neguse; and Benjamin Schachter, Human Rights officer at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. All event are free; get the full schedule here.
Denver Yoga Social With Skysia
Wednesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m.
Catbird Hotel, 3770 Walnut Street
Denver Yoga Social will host an hour-young yoga class to music curated by Colorado band Skysia, followed by a preview of Skysia’s LP, Here, which will be released April 28, along with a feature-length film. Admission is free; donations will be accepted. Find out more here.
Film & Words
Wednesday, April 12, 7 p.m.
Evans School Building, Room 111, 1115 Acoma Street (11th Avenue entrance)
Evans School studio artist Joshua Ware hosts a free evening of poetry readings and experimental film. See work by East High School student, poet and translator Patrick Pethybridge; poet Matthew Klane of Albany, New York, an MFA grad from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop; and filmmaker Kalpana Subramanian, who is working on a project at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Film Studies Program on a Fulbright and other grants. Refreshments will be served, but you can bring your own. For more information or to join Ware’s mailing list, email [email protected].
Visions From Colorado Landscapes & Archives
Thursday, April 13, 6 p.m.
Counterpath, 7935 East 14th Avenue
The Counterpath event space will host Visions from Colorado Landscapes & Archives, a free mini-symposium and screening delving into the history of pioneer and mentor Stan Brakhage and the experimental film legacy he inspired in Colorado. Short films by Brakhage, Barbara Hammer, Jeanne Liotta, Mary Beth Reed, Jennifer Reeves and Phil Solomon will feed an in-depth discussion. Fortify yourself when the taco truck arrives at 5:30 p.m. Learn more here.
RiNo Art District Annual Meeting
Thursday, April 13, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th Street
How did RiNo come to be? Where is the community going? Find out at the 2023 annual meeting, which includes food from Comal, drinks, music from DJ Markie, and special performances throughout the event, including pop-ups from Bboy Factory and Somebody's Friend Music & Movement Festival. And yes, there will be a short program that constitutes the annual meeting. Admission is free; register here.
UndocuAmerica: Performance and Reception
Thursday, April 13, 6 to 8 p.m.
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder
This free UndocuAmerica event is part of the Motus Theater and Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art’s first collaborative exhibition, with visual art by Cindy Loya (a show by Victor Escobedo will open in May), performances by UndocuAmerica monologists Cristian Solano-Córdova and Kiara Chavez, and a musical response by Spirit of Grace, of Flobots fame. The event will also commemorate the vandalism of original UndocuAmerica murals that were installed outdoors; postcards with the stories will be available. Get the details here.
CSI: Regis University, Inside the Trial of "Toybox Killer” David Parker Ray
Friday, April 14, 6 to 9 p.m.
Mountain View Room, St. Peter Claver, S.J. Hall, Regis University
Now in its 21st year, the Regis University Crime Scene Investigation Conference will present Jim Yontz, former Deputy District Attorney for New Mexico’s Sierra County, discussing his role prosecuting serial rapist and suspected serial killer David Parker Ray. He and his girlfriend, Cindy Hendy, were arrested in March 1999; Ray was sentenced to 223 years in prison in 2001 for kidnapping and sexually abusing two women, but his records and personal confessions indicate that he may have abducted and tortured more than forty women over multiple decades at his home in Elephant Butte, New Mexico. Admission is free (and for adults only); find out more here.
The Dry: Black Women’s Legacy in a Farming Community
Friday, April 14, 6 to 8 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
The story of Deerfield, a long-lost African-American settlement on the eastern plains of Weld County, has become a better-known part of Colorado’s history in recent years. Now, it’s time for Deerfield’s southeastern Colorado counterpart, The Dry, to be remembered. African-American settlers arrived in the Rocky Ford area around 1916 or 1917, certain they would find rich farming land there. But the name says it all: The Dry was just that. History Colorado’s new exhibit, opening with a reception on April 14, tells the story of the town’s rise and fall; admission to the opening is free, but an RSVP is required here.
Earthmade at Stanley
Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, 16, noon to 5 p.m.
Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Stanley Marketplace has a knack for building community around holidays and other observances like Earth Day, which will be handled for a second year by Bonfire Events. Earth-conscious families will find plenty of activities, along with vendors of products inspired by the natural world and plant growers, including a Pop-Up Plant Sale by the Ecuadorean propagators at Ecuagenera Araceae, known for growing rainforest exotics. Details here.
