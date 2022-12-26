Fourteen Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

In the days before 2023 begins, celebrate your own holiday. Catch the last of the light shows, buy yourself a present, hear some of Denver's most interesting musical artists. And Kwanzaa is starting, too.
No matter what you do on New Year's Eve, remember that thanks to Zero Fares, all RTD bus and rail routes are free from 7 p.m. December 31 through 7 a.m. January 1. And save some energy for a First Day Hike at a Colorado State Park; they're all free (although you'll need a parks pass for admission).
Now keep reading for ten of the best things to do in and around Denver this week, as well as four holiday holdovers.
47th Annual Holiday Art Market
Monday, December 26, through Thursday, December 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden
Christmas is over: Now it's time to buy yourself a gift or two. The Holiday Art Market, which features high-quality artisan crafts ranging from pottery to jewelry, glass, fiber, leather, metal, wood, food items, ornaments and greeting cards, has reopened for a few days. Get more details here.
Merry & Bright Lights Show
Monday, December 26, 5 to 10 p.m.
Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Denver's Union Station has been all lit up for the season, with the Merry & Bright Lights show featuring over 7,000 bulbs and holiday music that accompanies interactive visual imagery created by local Denver artists. Find out more here.
Kwanzaa Opening Celebration
Monday, December 26, 6:30 p.m.
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theater, 911 Park Avenue West
Kwanzaa, the seven-day holiday observed in Black communities across the country, has no ancient religious precedent, though it was inspired by African harvest festivals when activist Maulana Karenga first introduced the tradition in 1966, and it’s based on seven core principles derived from collective village life. In Denver, festivities begin annually on December 26 with a celebration at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, where Black college and university students are invited to wear their school apparel. Additional events are planned in the Five Points neighborhood daily through December 31 (learn more here) and online through the Denver Public Library (find Zoom links here).
Winter Solstice Artist Talk: Dreams Life and Times Immersive Album Experience
Tuesday, December 27, 7 to 9 p.m.
Understudy Denver, 890 C 14th Street
Molina Speaks will host an artist talk about Dreams Life and Times Immersive Album Experience, his exhibit at Understudy Denver, complete with an embodied movement performance by Monalicious. Molina will close the evening with a talk about dreams, time and space, double consciousness, and the quantum mechanics embedded in his art. Learn more about Molina Speaks here, and get details on the free event here. The installation ends December 31.
Denver Trivia League
Tuesday, December 27, 7 p.m. (doors at 6:30)
The Bug, 3654 Navajo Street
The Denver Trivia League meets at the Bug on the last Tuesday of the month for free games and the chance to win prizes. Find out more here.
An Hour-ish of Stories & Poems
Wednesday, December 28, 7 to 9 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway
Ken Arkind, once an active mentor and participant in Denver’s slam poetry community, now performs similar duties far away in New Zealand. But Arkind is back in town for a visit, and hopes to meet up with old and perhaps new friends by hosting a Wednesday reading at Mutiny Information Cafe. Denver poets and authors Charly Fasano, Hilary Leftwich and Elijah Lynch will join the returning hero for turns at the mic, and they are all hoping for a full house. Admission is free, but donations are welcome; learn more here.
Enmanuel Alexander Quartet
Wednesday, December 28, 9 p.m. (doors at 8)
Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway
Enmanuel Alexander is passionate about amplifying and platforming Black musicianship in Colorado. With his weekly residency at Meadowlark Bar, he offers the community Off the Cuff, an interactive improv amplifying Black and Brown musicians and artists from the metro area and across the nation inspired by mentors such as Ron Miles and Wes Watkins. At this free show presented by Jazz Odyssey, he'll be playing guitar with Hunter Roberts on bass, Solomon Chapman on keys and Khalill Brown on drums. Register here.
Leslie Herod in Conversation With R. Alan Brooks
Thursday, December 29, 6 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway
Join local author/artist/professor R. Alan Brooks as he sits down with state Representative Leslie Herod, the first queer and black member of the Colorado Legislature, to talk about her mayoral campaign. "Let's ask her what we really feel," says Brooks in the Facebook invite to the event, "and see if we can actually get the kind of Mayor we want." Show up not only to meet Herod, but also to ask your own questions. Hear the answers to the issues that matter to you, especially on issues Herod is on record as wanting to address: housing solutions, public safety, people-oriented public transit and homeless and mental health solutions. It's not just about community coming together; it's about the people being heard. Find out more here.
First Day Hike
Sunday, January 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Barr Lake State Park Nature Center, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton
Get some fresh air and a new start to 2023 at a First Day Hike, several of which are scheduled around Colorado at various state parks. Barr Lake, a great site for winter birding (including ald eagle sightings) and observing all sorts of winter wildlife. Spotting scopes will be set up to get a closer look, and hot drinks, kids’ craft projects and giveaways will add to the fun. The event is free, but a park pass is required for entry. Find info and a registration link here; spots are limited and can fill up fast.
First Day Forest Bathing Hike
Sunday, January 1, noon to 2:30 p.m.
Outlook Ridge trailhead, Mueller State Park
For the fourth year, Above the Clouds is hosting this First Day Forest Bathing Walk at Mueller State Park near Diide. Join Forest Therapy Guide and Naturalist Jane on a one-mile walk with activities to de-stress, quiet the mind, open the senses and get closer to the forest, yourself and others. This experience closes with a tea brewed from local plants. You must pre-register by calling the Mueller State Park visitors center at 719-687-2366 ext. 0; find out more here.
ongoing:
Mile High Tree
Daily through December 31, 5 to 10 p.m.
Civic Center Park
The Mile High Tree has moved to Civic Center Park, where America's tallest digital tree puts on a dazzling show every fifteen minutes, with songs timed to the tree's light display. Admission is free from 5 to 10 p.m. daily; gind out more here.
Light the Lights
Daily through January 22, 5 to 10:45 p.m.
Denver City and County Building
City Hall is now lit every night through the Stock Show. There are special eight-minute shows at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m., with static shows in between. Find out more here.
Snow Much Fun Virtual (AR) Experiences
Daily through January 31
Pearl Street Mall, Boulder
Boulder has a new holiday attraction: Snow Much Fun Virtual (AR) Experiences, a self-guided tour along the Pearl Street Mall that has you encountering Boulder’s own mascot, Freezie the Snowman, as well as other characters along the way. It's free; find out more here.
Downtown Denver Rink
Daily through February 14
Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street
The Downtown Denver Rink is one of the best winter attractions in the city, a space right off the mall to engage in fun and games and celebrate the city. Admission to the rink is always free; bring your own skates to add to the savings, or rent skates on-site ($11 for adults and $9 for children twelve and under). This week, the rink is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 11 p.m. on Saturday. On New Year's Day, the hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; get all the details here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]