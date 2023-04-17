Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

There's a big week full of free fun ahead, with 4/20 events all over town on Thursday and Earth Day celebrations starting on Friday. But don't wait until then to get out and about.
Keep reading for ten of the best free things to do this week, and watch for updates:
Performance Art Week XI
Performance Art Week Guest Artist Presentation: Jennifer-Marie Wallace: Performance Monday, April 17, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and workshop, drop-in sessions: 2 to 4 p.m.; Arts Building, Room 167, Auraria Campus
Student and Community Performances: Tuesday, April 18, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Wednesday, April 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Emmanuel Gallery, 1205 10th Street Plaza, University of Colorado Denver, Auraria Campus; see full schedule here.
PAW Xtra Large: Night Lights Denver, Tuesday, April 18, 7:45 to 8:45 p.m.; Daniels & Fisher Tower, 1601 Arapahoe Street
Curated Multimedia Exhibition As Per-Formed, Closing Reception: Wednesday, April 19, 4:30 to 7 p.m.; CU Denver Experience Gallery, Denver Performing Arts Complex.
CU Denver’s College of Arts & Media has been working to beef up its Performance Art Week, a decade-old collaborative effort between CAM departments and galleries. This could be the best PAW showcase ever, with a well-organized lineup. Guest artist Jennifer-Marie Wallace kicks off the packed schedule today with a site-specific performative work and drop-in workshop, followed Tuesday by a full day of student and community performances and Night Lights Denver projections in downtown Denver after dark. After more student work on Wednesday, a closing reception for the multimedia show As Per-formed tops off the super-condensed week. Details here.
The Story of NFTs
Monday, April 17, 7 p.m.
MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue
Join Amy Whitaker, blockchain and NFT researcher in the arts and associate professor at New York University, and MCA Denver director Nora Burnett Abrams as they discuss their new book, The Story of NFTs: Artists, Technology, and Democracy. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, made big news last year after digital artist Beeple sold his NFT at Christie’s auction house for $69 million, yet there's much more to the story. This book explains NFTs in the art world — and the ways they might not only democratize the arts but also enliven our larger democracy. Admission is free and books will be available for sale; get tickets here.
2023 National Civics Bee
Wednesday, April 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., online
The Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2023 Denver Civics Bee, one of many pilot National Civics Bee competitions promoted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Twenty middle schoolers from eight school districts will have the chance to participate in a second-round live competition at the University of Denver, testing their civics knowledge; The top three will advance to the Colorado State Civics Bee competition on May 19. In the meantime, you can watch the action and cheer here for free.
Earth Day Virtual Panel and Video Series: "Where Are The Boundaries?”
Video Series: Short films Wednesday, April 19, through Friday, April 21, on Instagram
Virtual Zoom Panel Discussion: Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; RSVP here
RedLine leans in to Earth Day with "Where Are the Boundaries?” a free online learning block and conversation on building and using creative consciousness to overcome obstacles and facilitate transformative directives through the arts. Participants will view three short-film programs over three days on RedLine’s blog or Instagram pages; on the fourth, they will join a Zoom panel discussion led by artist, writer and researcher Denise Zubizarreto. Film subjects include Indigenous Plant Medicines and Natural Healing, Modern Pharma’s Impact on the Mind/Body Connection, and Mental Health and Creative Blocks. Sign up for the Zoom session here.
Bicycle Day Bike Parade
Wednesday, April 19, 4:19 p.m. sharp
16th Street Mall and Broadway
Bicycle Day, observed on April 19, is its own celebration unrelated to World Bicycle Day, which happens in June). April 19 commemorates the date when Swiss biochemist Albert Hofmann made history by swallowing synthesized lysergic acid diethylamide (aka LSD), took a bicycle ride and became a believer. Now people really do ride bikes on Bicycle Day, and Denver’s first official community ride and bicycle parade starts downtown at 4:19 p.m. on April 19. All are invited to bring a bike, a helmet and a smile to ride a meticulously planned 4.19-mile route, and it’s as free as you want it to be. RSVP at Eventbrite.
Cervezas for Causes Benefit for Museo de la Americas
Thursday, April 20, 5 to 9 p.m.
Cerveceria Colorado, 1635 Platte Street
Commemorate Museo's 32nd birthday at Cerveceria Colorado, where it will be the featured nonprofit during a celebratory happy hour. Each donor will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a $50 gift card to be redeemed at Museo's gift shop — and anyone who donates $50 or more will get a special gift. Admission is free (but beer isn't); find out more here.
Earth Day Celebration at the Big Blue Bear
Friday, April 21, 10 a.m. to noon
Outside the Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street
Celebrate Earth Day by the Big Blue Bear, where there will be giveaways, snacks and live music by Big Moon Dancing. Booths from Ace Hardware, Canned Goods, Country Fair Garden, Pets Supplies Plus and Ridwell Denver will be on hand, and We Don't Waste will be performing a cooking demo, using an ends-and-stems recipe to make a cleaning solution. There will also be a used jean drive. Admission is free; find out more here.
Warm Cookies of the Revolution: Future Town: Leadville
People’s Future Forum: Where are We Headed? Friday, April 21, 6:30 p.m.; Freight, 320 East 9th Street, Leadville
Leadville Creative Day of Service with C4: Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to noon, Lake County Library, 1115 Harrison Avenue, Leadville
Future Town Traveling Circus: A Bilingual Variety Show: Saturday, April 22, 6:30 p.m.; Freight
Remember when Denver civic-health club Warm Cookies of the Revolution toured neighborhoods in the Mile High City to bring people together? This year the nonprofit is sharing its message encouraging collective action and people-friendly political bargaining to the rest of Colorado — starting in Leadville, at 10,000 feet or so. Curious? Head for the hills this weekend and experience two days of learning what Leadville is all about by talking, doing volunteer work, and experiencing live music and performance art, all enhanced by communal food gatherings and awe-inspired acts of nature. It's free to participate but donations are highly encouraged, and the rewards are great; Learn more here.
LEAF2023 Performances
Rue Bainbridge: Friday, April 21, 7 p.m.; Founder’s Hall, Colorado Music Festival & Center for Musical Arts, 200 East Baseline Road, Lafayette
Saturday, April 22: Ryan Wurst and Aaron Alexander, 7 p.m.; and Carbon Diablo Ensemble:, 8 p.m.; Grime’s Hall, Colorado Music Festival & Center for Musical Arts
The Lafayette Electronic Arts Festival isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but folks with adventurous ears and a penchant for experimental music and multimedia have been waiting for it all year. The fest includes many free components, including three concerts in Lafayette this weekend. Performers include Rue Bainbridge, the multimedia duo of Gryphon Rue and Benton C Bainbridge, who “write” with light to a soundscape; the Carbon Diablo Ensemble, a local musique concrète combo working in sound collage; and Ryan Wurst and Aaron Alexander, who also blend multimedia visuals and improvised music. Learn more here.
Denver Croquet Club: Opening Day of 2023 Season
Sunday, April 23, 5 to 7 p.m.
Washington Park
The Denver Croquet Club, which has hosted serious — and seriously fun — play for nearly four decades, is hosting an opening-day bash on the croquet lawn in Washington Park, about fifty yards west of South Franklin Street and East Mississippi Avenue. The club will provide the Golf Croquet euipment; it's BYO snacks and drinks. You can wear the traditional "whites," but it is not required; just remember that you must wear flat-soled shoes on the lawn. This opening event is free, and no registration is required: Just come ready to play and have fun. Find out more here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected] And get ready: The Cities Summit of the Americas is coming to Denver April 26-28!