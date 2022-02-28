Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

This week boasts some out-of-this world programs, as the Colorado Springs-based Space Foundation kicks off Symposium 365; there's also a very down-to-earth discussion of the situation in Ukraine. But this is also a big week for art, with events both online and in person.
And if you want to get out and enjoy the great weather, don't miss the Mardi Gras celebrations around town, which wrap around 303 Day, an unofficial holiday honoring our first area code. Keep reading for more information on the best free events around town.
War and Crisis in Ukraine
Monday, February 28, 7 p.m. online
Four University of Colorado Boulder experts on Russia/Eastern Europe and economics — David Bearce, political science; Erin Hutchinson, history; John O'Loughlin, geology; and Sarah Sokhey, political science — will offer insights into the Russia-Ukraine conflict during a moderated discussion led by Tom Zeiler, and followed by a virtual Q&A. Register here.
Space Foundation: Symposium 365
Tuesday, March 1, 11 a.m., online
The Colorado Springs-based Space Foundation is offering more grown-up programming and speakers during its annual Symposium 365. First up: "Start Here for Space: International Collaboration at NASA," an online discussion of the foundation's mission. Register here.
Tomorrow Is a New Day: Virtual Discussion with Lauren Iida
Tuesday, March 1, noon, online
Join Shanna Shelby, Denver Arts & Venues, and Open Studio Cambodia founder Lauren Iida for a virtual discussion of Open Studio Cambodia and the artwork featured in Tomorrow Is a New Day: The Artwork of Lauren Iida and Morn Chear, now on display at the McNichols Building. Iida will talk about her work, including social practice art, mentoring emerging Cambodian artists and her public art career; there will also be a short video by Morn Chear. Register here. And while the event is online, you can see the show for free daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McNichols Building, on the edge of Civic Center Park.
Performance Art Week X
Gregg Deal Spoken Word Performance: Tuesday, March 1, 4 p.m.
Emmanuel Gallery, 1205 10th Street Plaza, Auraria Campus
PAW Xtra Large: Tuesday, March 1; reception at 5:30 p.m., Night Lights projections from 6 p.m. to midnight
Daniels & Fisher Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe Street
Live Performance Day: Wednesday, March 2, noon to 5 p.m.
Emmanuel Gallery, 1205 10th Street Plaza, Auraria Campus
At the University of Colorado Denver’s Emmanuel Gallery, students and exhibition artists are encouraged to reach beyond their traditional limits to create braver and more original work without boundaries. Now it's celebrating the tenth anniversary of its annual Performance Art Week. In February, students were treated to a workshop with New Orleans performance artist Jeff Becker; during PAW X, it’s their turn to show off their own work, as well as performances by alumni and local artists. It starts with a spoken-word performance by current gallery artist Gregg Deal on Tuesday, March 1, then moves to the 16th Street Mall that evening for performance art video projections by Night Lights Denver. A day of live performances wraps it up back at the gallery on Wednesday, March 2. Find out more here.
Scott Artist Series: Rowland Ricketts
Iris and Michael Smith Alumni Center Event Hall, 701 West Pitkin Street, CSU Campus, Fort Collins
Tuesday, March 1, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Indiana farmer/artists Rowland and Chinami Ricketts have a practice you won’t see often. As makers and artists working with indigo dyes, they raise and process their own indigo, and dye their own fabrics to create both large-scale installations and beautifully dyed functional clothing and household items. Rowland Ricketts, who’s been at CSU in Fort Collins to lead a student workshop, will discuss that rare practice and perhaps persuade a few folks to adopt his back-to-the-land artisan’s perspective. Learn more here.
Fat Tuesday Town Crawl
Tuesday, March 1, 6 to 8 p.m.
Olde Town Arvada, Ralston Road to Grandview Avenue, between Yukon Street and Wadsworth Boulevard
Olde Town Arvada is big on bringing people together in the streets of the district, filled with independent shops and eateries, and Mardi Gras is an ideal opportunity to do just that, as a big brass band leads folks on a celebratory parade. At 6 p.m. on Fat Tuesday, local brass band Guerrilla Fanfare’s NOLA-style second-line march will tip off from the Bluegrass Lounge, 7415 Grandview Avenue, and then circle Olde Town, where pop-up performances and Mardi Gras food and drink specials will be spaced throughout the
area. Learn more here.
Natural Grocers 303 Day
41 Colorado locations
Homegrown Natural Grocers — which got its start as Vitamin Cottage — will mark March 3 by handing customers free, limited-edition and reusable Colorado bags and stickers. Each location will also give a $100 Natural Grocers gift card to one lucky shopper. And through March 26, the chain is offering a sale on a variety of Colorado products. There are 41 locations in Colorado; find one near you here.
Colfax Art Crawl: Mardi Gras
Friday, March 4, 6 to 9 p.m.
40 West Arts District, West Colfax Avenue corridor, between Pierce Street and Wadsworth Boulevard
In Lakewood’s 40 West Art District, Mardi Gras gets tangled up with 2022's first Colfax Art Crawl First Friday, making for a bang-up night on the town. The Denver Brass will be blasting its horns through every corner of this creative district off Colfax, where art spaces will welcome the party as it passes through, offering make-and-take crafts, Mardi Gras beads, face painting and more. Find a district gallery map with links to each space here.
Displaced Aurarians Memory Project
Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m. to noon
Saint Cajetan’s Church, 101 Lawrence Way, Auraria Campus
The Auraria that existed before 1976, when the multi-institution Auraria campus first opened, is just a faraway memory now, caught in the shadows of a few rescued buildings where a lot of early Denver history and, later, a lost Hispanic community once flourished. It won’t bring them back, but History Colorado and Historic Denver want to preserve the memories of families displaced by urban renewal with an oral-history archive. People who lived in the old Westside community (and their offspring, who might have heard stories) are invited to share memories on Saturday morning at Saint Cajetan’s, a building once central to the Auraria neighborhood. Breakfast burritos and free parking are offered for participants; RSVP in advance here (or contact Marissa Volpe at 443-844-2633, [email protected]).
Virtual Meditation With Luvin Arms
Saturday, March 5, 1 to 2 p.m., online
Luvin Arms is hosting this virtual yoga session with Alex Wright, who will lead a session working through light yoga, guided meditation and breathwork. This event is virtual only, but will feature the animal residents of Luvin Arms. Register here.
Plan ahead:
Preserving Women's Voices: The Life and Legacy of Bell Hooks
Monday, March 7, 4 to 5 p.m., online
Denver Public Library will celebrate Women's History Month by highlighting namesakes of Denver Public Library branches Dr. Justina Ford, Pauline Robinson, Sarah Platt Decker. First up: Professor Qrescent Mason discussing the impact of the life of bell hooks and the legacy of her archival collection. Find out more here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]