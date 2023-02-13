Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Enjoy the heart of the city this week, with a series of free events that focus on Western art, Black History, Chinese New Year and more. And admission to the Denver Art Museum is free on Tuesday!
For more sweet deals, keep reading.
Love at First Ice: Downtown Denver Rink
Monday, February 13, noon to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, February 14, noon to 8 p.m.
Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street
The Downtown Denver Rink closes this week, so get out and enjoy the finale: Love at First Ice. Skating is always free, but if you need to rent, it's usually $11 for adults and $9 for children — but $1 off on Monday and Tuesday. There will also be photo opportunities, hot chocolate, surprises from Southwest Airlines, Bulow Jewelers, Hard Rock Cafe and Modern Market, plus much more! Get details on these last two days here.
Big Blue Sky Virtual Tour
Tuesday, February 14, noon, online
Join Shanna Shelby, curator of exhibitions for Denver Arts & Venues, for a tour and discussion of Big Blue Sky, an exhibit of works by Theodore Waddell on view at the Buell through February 25. She'll discuss the pieces on display as well as more of Waddell's life. The virtual event is free; register here.
Black History Tomorrow Poetry Slam
Tuesday, February 14, 6 to 9 p.m.
Sturm Pavilion, Martin Building, Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
The Denver Art Museum is sending a love letter to the citizens of Denver by calling a free day on Valentine’s Day, but it’s also tucking in a Black History Tomorrow Poetry Slam to top it off in the evening. Poet, educator and revolutionary Kerrie Joy will join Slam Nuba for an open mic and poetry slam from 6 to 9 p.m.; since there’s no charge to visit the museum all day, go early for free art-viewing and a special Hearts for Art activity involving tagging favorite DAM works of art with a heart before chilling with poetry. RSVP here.
Howl Yes! Poetry
Wednesday, February 15, 6 to 9 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway
In 2020, the people of Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the state by the end of 2023, and the state is now collecting public opinions on how it plans to institute Proposition 114. Dig some poetry at Mutiny and let your voice be heard on the wolf situation at Howl Yes!, an open mic, informational discussion and letter-writing program to express full support for the rollout. The event is free, but bring a phone or writing materials; RSVP at Eventbrite.
Stephen Graham Jones: Don't Fear the Reaper
Wednesday, February 15, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover 2526 East Colfax Avenue
Thursday, February 16, 6:30 p.m.
Boulder Book Store 1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
Local author Stephen Graham Jones is reinventing the horror novel. Don't Fear the Reaper is the followup to the award-winning My Heart Is a Chainsaw, the first novel in his Indian Lake trilogy. He'll be talking with local author Erika Wurth at his Tattered Cover appearance; find details here. At the Boulder Book Store, he'll talk with BBS's Arsen Kashkashian and KGNU's Maeve Conran; learn more here.
Ruby Hill Rail Yard
Daily 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. (lights on until 9 p.m.)
Ruby Hill Park, South Platte Drive at West Florida Avenue
Denver Parks & Recreation and Winter Park Resort have again teamed up to offer free skiing and snowboarding at the urban terrain park at Ruby Hill, complete with rails, snow features and boxes of varying configurations and skill levels. Admission is always free, but on Thursdays (4 to 9 p.m.) and Saturdays (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), equipment is free, too. Find out more here.
Black Community Engagement
Saturday, February 18, 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High Street
History Colorado continues its efforts to gather personal stories and firsthand memories from Denver’s Black communities with an engagement session on Saturday afternoon at the Ford-Warren Branch Library in Whittier. If you want to see better representation of local BIPOC life and history in museum exhibits, History Colorado is counting on neighbors to bring neighbors, and this is a good place to start. It’s free to participate; RSVP here.
NAACP Annual Freedom Fund Celebration: Nashville African American Wind Symphony
Sunday, February 19, 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, CU Boulder campus, 1595 Pleasant Street, Boulder
Help the NAACP Boulder County celebrate the Freedom Fund at a free NAAWS concert of classical music and compositions with African-American folklore themes. More than fifty classically trained musicians of color make up the symphony, which is built from the bottom up through a youth music-education program. The all-ages concert is free, but a reservation is required in advance at Eventbrite.
Japanese American Citizens League Day of Remembrance
Sunday, February 19, 1 to 4 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
February 19, 1942, was an ironic date of infamy for tens of thousands of Japanese-Americans, whose lives changed drastically after President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered whole families to report to internment camps across the nation; 8,000 of them ended up at Camp Amache in southeastern Colorado. Join the Mile High Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League in commemorating Japanese-American hardships at History Colorado during a talk by activist and journalist David Monkawa about discrimination in health care and the recent closing of the Keiro senior care facility in Los Angeles. Learn more and RSVP for the free program here.
and ongoing:
"Reclaiming Denver’s Chinatown"
Online 24/7
To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Denver's Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships has released the #IAmDenver documentary “Reclaiming Denver’s Chinatown,” produced by the Denver Office of Storytelling. The documentary premiered to a sold-out audience at the Denver Film Festival in November, and plans are in the works for community screenings and talkback events. In the meantime, watch it online.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? Send information to [email protected]