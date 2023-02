Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

click to enlarge Take a twirl on the downtown ice rink. Downtown Denver Partnership

click to enlarge A true urban terrain park, for free! Ruby Hill Rail Yard

Enjoy the heart of the city this week, with a series of free events that focus on Western art, Black History, Chinese New Year and more. And admission to the Denver Art Museum is free on Tuesday!For more sweet deals, keep reading.The Downtown Denver Rink closes this week, so get out and enjoy the finale: Love at First Ice. Skating is always free, but if you need to rent, it's usually $11 for adults and $9 for children — but $1 off on Monday and Tuesday. There will also be photo opportunities, hot chocolate, surprises from Southwest Airlines, Bulow Jewelers, Hard Rock Cafe and Modern Market, plus much more! Get details on these last two days here Join Shanna Shelby, curator of exhibitions for Denver Arts & Venues, for a tour and discussion of, an exhibit of works by Theodore Waddell on view at the Buell through February 25. She'll discuss the pieces on display as well as more of Waddell's life. The virtual event is free; register here The Denver Art Museum is sending a love letter to the citizens of Denver by calling a free day on Valentine’s Day, but it’s also tucking in a Black History Tomorrow Poetry Slam to top it off in the evening. Poet, educator and revolutionary Kerrie Joy will join Slam Nuba for an open mic and poetry slam from 6 to 9 p.m.; since there’s no charge to visit the museum all day, go early for free art-viewing and a special Hearts for Art activity involving tagging favorite DAM works of art with a heart before chilling with poetry. RSVP here In 2020, the people of Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the state by the end of 2023, and the state is now collecting public opinions on how it plans to institute Proposition 114. Dig some poetry at Mutiny and let your voice be heard on the wolf situation at Howl Yes!, an open mic, informational discussion and letter-writing program to express full support for the rollout. The event is free, but bring a phone or writing materials; RSVP at Eventbrite Local author Stephen Graham Jones is reinventing the horror novel.is the followup to the award-winning, the first novel in his Indian Lake trilogy. He'll be talking with local author Erika Wurth at his Tattered Cover appearance; find details here . At the Boulder Book Store, he'll talk with BBS's Arsen Kashkashian and KGNU's Maeve Conran; learn more here Denver Parks & Recreation and Winter Park Resort have again teamed up to offer free skiing and snowboarding at the urban terrain park at Ruby Hill, complete with rails, snow features and boxes of varying configurations and skill levels. Admission is always free, but on Thursdays (4 to 9 p.m.) and Saturdays (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), equipment is free, too. Find out more here History Colorado continues its efforts to gather personal stories and firsthand memories from Denver’s Black communities with an engagement session on Saturday afternoon at the Ford-Warren Branch Library in Whittier. If you want to see better representation of local BIPOC life and history in museum exhibits, History Colorado is counting on neighbors to bring neighbors, and this is a good place to start. It’s free to participate; RSVP here Help the NAACP Boulder County celebrate the Freedom Fund at a free NAAWS concert of classical music and compositions with African-American folklore themes. More than fifty classically trained musicians of color make up the symphony, which is built from the bottom up through a youth music-education program. The all-ages concert is free, but a reservation is required in advance at Eventbrite February 19, 1942, was an ironic date of infamy for tens of thousands of Japanese-Americans, whose lives changed drastically after President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered whole families to report to internment camps across the nation; 8,000 of them ended up at Camp Amache in southeastern Colorado. Join the Mile High Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League in commemorating Japanese-American hardships at History Colorado during a talk by activist and journalist David Monkawa about discrimination in health care and the recent closing of the Keiro senior care facility in Los Angeles. Learn more and RSVP for the free program here To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Denver's Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships has released the #IAmDenver documentary “Reclaiming Denver’s Chinatown,” produced by the Denver Office of Storytelling. The documentary premiered to a sold-out audience at the Denver Film Festival in November, and plans are in the works for community screenings and talkback events. In the meantime, watch it online