Ten Things to Do in Denver for Free This Week

click to enlarge Yes, Denver's a cowtown...at least once a year. Evan Semón

click to enlarge "New World," by Stevon Lucero. CHAC

click to enlarge Plan ahead for the next free day. Denver Zoo

This was supposed to be the day that the mask mandate for indoor venues was lifted, but it's been extended in Denver and surrounding counties for another month. Still, the show — and we're talking about the National Western Stock Show — must go on, with a parade through downtown Denver and a new fair on Thursday.That's just the start of the free fun as 2022 gets underway. Keep reading for the ten best free events in Denver this week:The holidays are over, but kids in some regional school districts have an extra day off before they’re officially back in the classroom. For once, that makes a Monday the perfect day for an SCFD free day at the DMNS, with all the dioramas and displays along with the non-ticketed temporary showsand Register online here in advance for a free timed-entry slot ; add-ons, including IMAX and Gates Planetarium shows, are not free.Regis University’s Mile-High MFA program, which boasts a diverse and pro-local faculty, is turning out polished and professional writers with nuts-and-bolts know-how. Find out just how great they are when the department jump-starts 2022 with a week of free virtual readings by current students, faculty and alumni. The series ends with a celebration of new books by faculty member Jenny Shank and alums Shannon Blair & Meca'Ayo Cole. Find out more about the final reading here , and the earlier lineups here The new McGregor Square, conveniently located near the start of the National Western Stock Show Parade, is hosting the first-ever Stock Show Fair, with activities including photo ops with a Brahma bull from Kodiak Ranch, McNicholas Miniatures therapy horses, Colorado fiddlers, Western royalty, a food market and more. Yee-haw! Admission is free; find out more here The National Western Stock Show returns for a sixteen-day celebration starting January 8, but first the traditional parade will roll through downtown Denver, led by an assemblage of Colorado's first responders as honorary grand marshals. They'll be followed by the traditional drive of longhorn cattle, horses and Western wagons. Find out more about the parade and all of the National Western events here On the one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, there will be over 200 candlelight vigils around the country pushing free and fair elections, and demanding that elected leaders pass legislation including the Freedom to Vote Act, the Protecting Our Democracy Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and DC Statehood. Find out more here New year, new shows: On the first First Friday of 2022, you might find yourself strolling around the Art District on Santa Fe, taking in the art with fresh eyes. You might also end up in the midst of a wonderful vintage market if you can find it: The collective space shared by Hell & Rats and the Rummage Rats is hidden away up in the rafters at ReCreative Denver, where the members trade off responsibilities monthly to bring in rotating groups of vendors. New wardrobe, new you! Learn more here The Chicano Humanities and Arts Council and the Northglenn Arts and Humanities Foundation are honoring master artist and CHAC co-founder Stevon Lucero with an exhibition of his work that runs through March. Lucero, who passed at the end of the year, was a beloved and iconic Denver visual artist who helped change the landscape of the region. Find out more here Make like Peter Pan and learn to fly at a hands-on open house at the Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance studio in Boulder. You’ll truly be shown the ropes at the event, with free apparatus trials offered every half-hour, as well as faculty demonstrations. Anyone five and up is welcome to take the challenge (under eighteen must be accompanied by an adult); if you’d like to learn more, discounts will be offered on upcoming classes starting next week. How high can you fly? See details here The Tesoro Cultural Center is partnering with the Tattered Cover for a series of lectures celebrating the history of the Southwest. It starts with Charles Nicholas Saenz, associate professor of history at Adams State University and former president of the Sangre de Cristo National Heritage Center discussing the “History of the San Luis Valley.” Find out more here The first of the Denver Zoo's seven free days in 2022 will be on Friday, January 7, but walk-ups are no longer accepted. Admission is by lottery, and the five-day lottery period for the January 7 date closed on December 30. The next free day is January 22; the lottery period runs from January 10 through 14. Find out more here