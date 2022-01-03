Ten Things to Do in Denver for Free This Week

That's just the start of the free fun as 2022 gets underway. Keep reading for the ten best free events in Denver this week:
Denver Museum of Nature & Science SCFD Free Day
Monday, January 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
The holidays are over, but kids in some regional school districts have an extra day off before they’re officially back in the classroom. For once, that makes a Monday the perfect day for an SCFD free day at the DMNS, with all the dioramas and displays along with the non-ticketed temporary shows Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked the World and Survival of the Slowest. Register online here in advance for a free timed-entry slot; add-ons, including IMAX and Gates Planetarium shows, are not free.
Mile-High MFA Winter Residency Readings
Monday, January 3; Tuesday, January 4; and Thursday, January 6, 5 to 6 p.m., online
Mile-High MFA Book Celebration Reading
Friday, January 7, 5 to 6 p.m., online
Regis University’s Mile-High MFA program, which boasts a diverse and pro-local faculty, is turning out polished and professional writers with nuts-and-bolts know-how. Find out just how great they are when the department jump-starts 2022 with a week of free virtual readings by current students, faculty and alumni. The series ends with a celebration of new books by faculty member Jenny Shank and alums Shannon Blair & Meca'Ayo Cole. Find out more about the final reading here, and the earlier lineups here.
Stock Show Fair
Thursday, January 6, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee Street
The new McGregor Square, conveniently located near the start of the National Western Stock Show Parade, is hosting the first-ever Stock Show Fair, with activities including photo ops with a Brahma bull from Kodiak Ranch, McNicholas Miniatures therapy horses, Colorado fiddlers, Western royalty, a food market and more. Yee-haw! Admission is free; find out more here.
Stock Show Kick-Off Parade
Thursday, January 6, noon
17th Street, Union Station to Glenarm Place
The National Western Stock Show returns for a sixteen-day celebration starting January 8, but first the traditional parade will roll through downtown Denver, led by an assemblage of Colorado's first responders as honorary grand marshals. They'll be followed by the traditional drive of longhorn cattle, horses and Western wagons. Find out more about the parade and all of the National Western events here.
We the People: January 6 Day of Remembrance and Action
Thursday, January 6, 4 p.m.
Colorado State Capitol, 200 East Colfax Avenue
On the one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, there will be over 200 candlelight vigils around the country pushing free and fair elections, and demanding that elected leaders pass legislation including the Freedom to Vote Act, the Protecting Our Democracy Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and DC Statehood. Find out more here.
January First Friday Art Walk Vintage Market
Friday, January 7, 5 to 11 p.m.
Hell & Rats, ReCreative Denver, second floor, 765 Santa Fe Drive
New year, new shows: On the first First Friday of 2022, you might find yourself strolling around the Art District on Santa Fe, taking in the art with fresh eyes. You might also end up in the midst of a wonderful vintage market if you can find it: The collective space shared by Hell & Rats and the Rummage Rats is hidden away up in the rafters at ReCreative Denver, where the members trade off responsibilities monthly to bring in rotating groups of vendors. New wardrobe, new you! Learn more here.
Honoring Stevon Lucero Celebration and Opening
Friday, January 7, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Parsons Theatre, 1 East Memorial Parkway, Northglenn
The Chicano Humanities and Arts Council and the Northglenn Arts and Humanities Foundation are honoring master artist and CHAC co-founder Stevon Lucero with an exhibition of his work that runs through March. Lucero, who passed at the end of the year, was a beloved and iconic Denver visual artist who helped change the landscape of the region. Find out more here.
Frequent Flyers Aerial Open House
Sunday, January 9, 1 to 4 p.m.
Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance, 3022 East Sterling Circle #150, Boulder
Make like Peter Pan and learn to fly at a hands-on open house at the Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance studio in Boulder. You’ll truly be shown the ropes at the event, with free apparatus trials offered every half-hour, as well as faculty demonstrations. Anyone five and up is welcome to take the challenge (under eighteen must be accompanied by an adult); if you’d like to learn more, discounts will be offered on upcoming classes starting next week. How high can you fly? See details here.
"History of the San Luis Valley"
Sunday, January 9, 2 p.m.
Tattered Cover McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee Street
The Tesoro Cultural Center is partnering with the Tattered Cover for a series of lectures celebrating the history of the Southwest. It starts with Charles Nicholas Saenz, associate professor of history at Adams State University and former president of the Sangre de Cristo National Heritage Center discussing the “History of the San Luis Valley.” Find out more here.
And plan ahead:
Denver Zoo Free Day
Saturday, January 22
2300 Steele Street
The first of the Denver Zoo's seven free days in 2022 will be on Friday, January 7, but walk-ups are no longer accepted. Admission is by lottery, and the five-day lottery period for the January 7 date closed on December 30. The next free day is January 22; the lottery period runs from January 10 through 14. Find out more here.
Do you know of more free events in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]