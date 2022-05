Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

click to enlarge "Sullivan," by Romero, Sterling Correctional Facility. Chained Voices

The holiday's over, but the fun isn't. The first week of June is packed with free entertainment, with options ranging from brand-new events to resurrected traditions.Watch for our First Friday roundup and a list of ticketed activities worth the price of admission later this week. For now, keep reading for fifteen free events to put on your calendar:Russia and Ukraine have been at odds since the end of the Soviet Union. Putin’s fateful decision in February to invade Ukraine raises fundamental issues concerning limits to escalation, the meaning of victory, consequences and success of sanctions, and prospects for transformation of global politics, economics, and norms. Bring your own questions for a discussion with professor Adam Stulberg, chair of the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs at Georgia Tech. Admission is free; find out more here The McNichols Building Galleries slide into summer with pair of very different art exhibitions expressing views from marginalized communities. On the second floor,, a show facilitated by the DU Prison Arts Initiative, includes works by 150 incarcerated artists across the state. On the first floor, a show devoted to drag-queen costumery serves as a prelude to a Pride fashion show on June 11, with emcee DeMarcio Slaughter and RuPaul Drag Race All Stars contestants Yara Sofia and Mayhem Miller. That event is ticketed, but the art shows are free. Learn more here The second Environmental Film Festival offers not just films, but numerous activities related to nature and art, including "Art and Recycling Workshop for Children," from 3 to 5 p.m. on June 2 with artist Ulises Villa Jr., and a conference in English on "Engaging the Community for our Ecological Future Together" at 6 p.m. on June 2. On June 3, the “The Giant Frog of Lake Titicaca and its Conservation,” a program in Spanish, will be at the Mexican Cultural Center, followed by theart exhibit. On June 2, take-home planting kits will also be available. Find out more here Centennial Center Park was the first new park in the ten-new city. Now it's celebrating its tenth birthday with a summer kick-off that includes a visit from the Arapahoe Libraries Summer Reading Program, face painting and crafts, a splash pad, and a DJ. Admission is free; find out more here A century ago, developers founded Lincoln Hills as a resort for Black Coloradans and other travelers who weren't allowed in many other resorts. Judge Gary Jackson's great-grandfather built a cottage there that is still in the family; he and his sister, Dr. Kimberle Jackson-Butler, will share personal history of the place during this History Colorado program. “Lincoln Hills was founded in the early 1920s by E.C. Regnier and Roger Ewalt, who envisioned a Colorado mountain resort that would serve as an oasis for African-Americans suffering from racism,” explains Dexter Nelson II, History Colorado’s associate curator for Black History and Cultural Heritage. Admission is free, and you can visit the permanent exhibit devoted to Lincoln Hills while you're at the History Colorado Center; find out more here . And don't miss " The Last Resort ," our recent story on Lincoln Hills.Get in the mood for the Five Points Jazz Fest on June 4 with a little neighborhood history lesson at a reading of, a play-in-progress fictionalizing the jazz heyday of the Rossonian Hotel by Denver playwright Jeff Campbell. After the reading, Campbell will sit for an audience Q&A, and a live set by Danette Hollowell and the Queen City Quintet will finish off the night. The evening is free; find info and RSVP for a seat at Eventbrite If you’re headed to the Art District on Santa Fe on First Friday, you’ll be able to do some thrift, vintage and artisan shopping, too. The Second Floor Collective, a group organized by artrepreneur Jarred De Palo, is gaining steam with a new monthly market. And if recycled fashion is your thing, don’t forget the First Friday Market with Hell & Rats and Town Hall Collaborative, at 525 Santa Fe Drive, from 5 to 10 p.m. Learn more about the Second Floor Collective here The Denver Public Library’s newest branch in ArtPark RiNo is already a sweet victory for Five Points, but having the public vote to name it after a neighborhood legend — the late artist Bob Ragland, who often hung out on the porch of his Whittier home, shooting the breeze and counseling others on how to be a “Non-Starving Artist” — made it sweeter. Ragland will be in the spotlight during Saturday’s public grand opening party for the library, where you can also sample Qi Gong exercises, play with paint with artist Selah V., and be the family that does yoga together. It’s free; get details here Yard Art is kind of like a yard sale of something that's not second-hand stuff. It’s real art by notable Denver artists, who’ve banded together to take advantage of warm weather to sell their work free of a middleman. Produced by artists Annie DeCamp and Michael Dowling, the series has plumped up for 2022, with a schedule of six weekends through September at different art yards around town. The kickoff gets started in the Denver Country Club neighborhood; find the whole schedule here Western Skybar & Tap will become a little library for literate grown-ups at the Boozy Book Swap, an invitation to clear your bookshelves and find something new for your summer read. It’s a take-one, leave-one honor system, just like those boxes in front of homes all over town, but you can have a drink while you peruse. Learn more at Eventbrite Stroll down Welton Street and hear local bands on eleven stages along the way. The Tivoli Club Brass Band leads off the jazzathon at noon, marching from 29th street to the Denver Arts & Venues Stage at 25th; each stage has a full slate on a staggered timeline, and just about everyone who is anyone in the local jazz community will be there at some point. Learn how to get your jazz on here Latino Cultural Day at the Museum of Boulder will include a lineup of local Latino authors ready to chat you up and sell you their books, and Reading Partners will be distributing free children’s books. The event also includes a craft table, vendors, dance performances and storytelling, homemade tortillas to sample, and a couple of Mexican food trucks in the parking lot. Find more info here This free event a summer kickoff for Lakewood, celebrates women of the past and present. The party begins with an hour of covers and originals by 16-year-old Julia Kirkwood and Bri Weesner. That's followed by a performance by Colorado favorite Hazel Miller will, in a tribute to Aretha Franklin. At 9 p.m., there will be a screening of Hairspray. Get all the details here Erika Righter’s Hope Tank, formerly a small-business- and local artisan-friendly gift boutique on South Broadway, has moved to Whittier and adopted a transitional business model as a fulfillment center for curated gift boxes and baskets ordered online and either shipped or prepared for pick-up. But beginning this week, you can now stop by Righter’s space every Sunday and say hello, order gifts in person and check out the wares and services of a small group of up to five Denver micro-businesses. Shop with a social conscience! Learn more here Enjoy an afternoon on the Plains in the shadow of the World's Wonder Viewer Tower, a legendary tourist attraction for decades. The Tower is currently closed for repairs; Friends of the Genoa Tower is hosting this Pie Social as a fundraiser for ongoing renovations. Admission is free, but you'll get a chance to buy slices of pie ($4, or $5 with ice cream), tour the Tower (suggested donation $5, or $10 for families), and bid on fabulous ceramic plates created by artists from both Denver and Lincoln counties, and beyond. Find more information on friendsofthegenoatower.com . (Conflict alert:editor Patricia Calhoun is on the board of the nonprofit, and once you see the place, you'll know why: The Tower is a true Colorado landmark.)