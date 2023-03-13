A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

This is another busy week in Denver, with a series of lectures and discussions leading into a big weekend with more St. Patrick's Day festivities and the return of Frozen Dead Guy Days.
Keep reading for a dozen things to do for free in Denver this week, as well as four ongoing bonus events:
The Sargent Shriver Effect: Spirit, Politics and Peace-Building
Monday, March 13, 6 p.m., online
The Vail Symposium is hosting this free seminar with Jamie Price, founder of the Sargent Shriver Peace Institute and author of The Call: The Spiritual Realism of Sargent Shriver, who'll talk about Shriver's approach to serving people, starting with founding the Peace Corps under John F. Kennedy, and his continued work designing public policy and transforming conflict situations to imagine a constructive way forward. Sign up here.
A History of Lowry Air Force Base
Tuesday, March 14 through Friday, March 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aurora History Museum, 15051 East Alameda Parkway, Aurora
Over 85 years ago, the Army Air Corps established an airfield at the old Agnes C. Phipps Memorial Sanitorium on the border of Aurora and Denver, which later became home to many of the Air Force's most important training programs. A show devoted to Lowry Air Force Base opens March 14 at the Aurora History Museum, where it will run through July 9. Admission to the museum is always free, and there's a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, complete with short presentations from museum staff, city officials and Lowry veterans. Find out more here.
Pi Day Celebration and Open House
Tuesday, March 14, 3 to 7 p.m.
Junkyard Social Club, 2525 Frontier Avenue, Boulder
Junkyard Social Club is Boulder’s rebel museum and adventure playground. Get into the Pi Day spirit at this open house with family-friendly activities, nerdy math quests, scavenger hunts, peach pie beer specials and pizza pie or baked pie slices in the cafe. Admission is free; after this event, the Junkyard will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with admission starting at $12 for kids and $5 for adults; memberships are available. Find out more here.
Tré Seals Designer Talk
Tuesday, March 14, 5:30 p.m.
Mary Harris Auditorium, Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, 1600 Pierce Street
Tré Seals,the founder of Vocal Type who was named an Ascender by the Type Directors Club, a Young Gun by the One Club for Creativity, a Black Design Visionary by Instagram and the Brooklyn Museum, and one of the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30, will offer a free talk. Admission is free, and there will be refreshments; the event will also be livestreamed. Find out more here.
District 6 Academy: Empowering Residents to Take Action
Wednesday, March 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m., online
Denver City Council rep Paul Kashmann’s free District 6 Academy series aims to help residents engage in public discourse and provide education on different ways to think about issues facing the city. It is open to all residents, not just those who live in District 6. The March 15 session, A Public Health Approach to Neighborhood Safety, will cover how public health tools can strengthen communities by diverting people from criminal behavior and help with re-entry after people leave the criminal justice system. Presenters include Robert Davis, who runs the Reimagining Policing Task Force; Christian Thurstone from Denver Health; Jeff Holliday, from Denver's Department of Safety; and Evan Thompkins, from Denver's Department of Public Health and the Environment. Find out more here.
The Denver Dialogue: A Conversation Between Denver Blacks and Jews
Wednesday, March 15, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
George Washington High School Library
White supremacy is on the rise. Can the Jewish and Black communities unite to fight this common threat? The Denver Dialogue is the beginning of a grassroots movement not controlled by any church, synagogue, school district or advocacy group; it's communities coming together with no agenda other than understanding, reconciliation and combining to fight the white nationalists who want to destroy us both. Theo Wilson and Evan Weissman are the moderators for the event; find out more here.
"They Are Still Teaching Us": Community Bioarchaeology & the Sisters of Loretto Project
Wednesday, March 15, 7 p.m.
Paleontology Hall, University of Colorado Boulder and online
In the summer of 2022, construction necessitated the relocation of a small century cemetery of nuns from southwest Denver. Before their reinternment, a team of local researchers and students worked with the Loretto Community to undertake a bioarchaeological analysis of the remains of the Sisters of Loretto. Dr. Lauren Hosek will present how this ongoing project highlights community collaboration, education, and historical memory in the spirit of these women and their service to the Denver community. Admission is free; register here.
Frozen Dead Guy Days
Friday, March 17, 4 to 7 p.m.
Bond Park, Estes Park
Late last year, the Nederland organizers of Frozen Dead Guy Days said they were ending the event after more than twenty years. But while it was quickly revived by Estes Park and the owner of the Stanley Hotel, this Frozen Dead Guys Days will be different. It will again be full of live music and entertainment, but most events are ticketed. There's one notable exception: the Icebreaker Kickoff at Bond Park, with live music by Chain Reaction and A Mac + The Height, along with food trucks and drinks. Find out more here.
Month of Photography Portfolio Walk
Friday, March 17, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Studio Loft, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Formal portfolio reviews have a central role in Month of Photography Denver, but the event, which pairs artists and experts for critical evaluations, isn’t open to the public. The Month of Photography Portfolio Walk, on the other hand, is all about the public. For those who are interested in chatting up MoP artists and perhaps purchasing work, it’s the place to be. Seventy or more photographers participating in the reviews will have work on display in the Ellie’s Studio Loft for one evening of networking and art-schmoozing. Admission is free; learn more and RSVP at Eventbrite.
Queer Lit and Performance Fest
Friday, March 17, 7 p.m.
Flatirons Room, Center for Community, 2010 Willard Loop Drive, CU Boulder
Saturday, March 18, 7 p.m.
Counterpath, 7935 East 14th Avenue
A quintet of local and nationally renowned queer writers, activists and performers will share from new work at two venues this weekend: the University of Colorado Boulder on Friday and the Denver event space Counterpath on Saturday. Headliner Ronaldo V. Wilson, a poet, mixed media artist, dancer and performer, will be well-backed by author Selah Saterstrom and Natalie Earnhart, poet Aerik Francis and Black transfemme writer, scholar and educator Nathan Alexander Moore, as well as student readers at the Boulder event. Admission is free.
Pat Pascoe on A Dream of Justice: The Story of Keyes v. Denver Public Schools, Part Two
Saturday, March 18, 11 a.m. to noon
Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 Montview Boulevard
Denver author Pat Pascoe’s latest book, A Dream of Justice: The Story of Keyes v. Denver Public Schools, tells the complicated story of activist, teacher and school board member Rachel Noel’s battle to end de facto desegregation in Denver schools in the late ’60s. Those efforts led to a community-led court case that went all the way to U.S. Supreme Court, opening the door to mandatory busing at Denver Public Schools. Now Pascoe is unpacking the story in person during a three-part lecture series at the Park Hill Branch Library. The event is free; find details here.
Pop-Up Makers Market
Saturday, March 18, 4 to 7 p.m.
The Source Hotel and Market Hall, 3330 Brighton Boulevard
The Source Hotel and Market Hall acknowledges the slow arrival of spring with Makers Market, a free evening pop-up with nearly twenty vendors to browse in the Source’s Market Hall 2...with more to come in the coming months. Find delicious food items, including baked goods, chocolates, bitters and fresh small-batch Colorado honey, as well as artisan jewelry, candles, leatherwork and other handmades. RSVP at Eventbrite.
And four ongoing bonus events:
Ruby Hill Rail Yard
Daily 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. (lights on until 9 p.m.)
Ruby Hill Park, South Platte Drive at West Florida Avenue
Denver Parks & Recreation and Winter Park Resort have again teamed up to offer free skiing and snowboarding at the urban terrain park at Ruby Hill, complete with rails, snow features and boxes of varying configurations and skill levels. Admission is always free, but on Thursdays (4 to 9 p.m.) and Saturdays (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), equipment is free, too. Find out more here.
Night Lights Denver
Nightly through March 31 except Mondays) 6 p.m. to midnight
Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe Street
This month's illuminating program is dedicated to the Month of Photography. Colorado Photographic Arts Center's Samantha Johnston has curated this display of work by sixty photographers that now shows after dark all month. Alert: Times will change next Sunday with Daylight Savings Time; find out more here.
"Reclaiming Denver’s Chinatown"
Online 24/7
To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Denver's Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships has released the #IAmDenver documentary “Reclaiming Denver’s Chinatown,” produced by the Denver Office of Storytelling. The documentary premiered to a sold-out audience at the Denver Film Festival in November, and plans are in the works for community screenings and talkback events. In the meantime, watch it online.
Dr. King Jr. and the Radical Roots at the Heart of Justice
Online 24/7
Motus Theater is sharing the Martin Luther King Jr. performance from January 16, which featured nationally acclaimed and regionally loved singers The ReMINDers; Dr. Reiland Rabaka, director of the CU Boulder Center for African and African American Studies; and Motus monologist Colette Payne, director at the Women’s Justice Institute. You can watch the full event here for free here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]