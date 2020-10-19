Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week, October 19 through October 24

The temperature's dropping, but the roster of activities both entertaining and educational around town is picking up. This week you can hear discussions of race and society, race and art, and art and age; you can celebrate art and also buy some...but that's the only time you'll have to open your wallet. And in all but one case, you won't even have to leave your home. (And for that one, keep an eye on public-health guidelines.)

Keep reading for the ten best free events in Denver this week.



Read & Rant

Monday, October 19, 6:30 p.m.

Read & Rant is the Athena Project's book club, which explores plays written primarily by women and meets virtually once a month. Learn what makes a good script, how reading a play is different from a book, a movie or spoken word, and converse with guests. Visit athenaprojectarts.org to register.

Where Do We Go From Here? Artists Michael Gadlin and Jonathan Kelley in Conversation

Tuesday, October 20, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Big issues that have blown since the social lockdown — Black Lives Matter and the lack of opportunities for artists trying to survive in an unfriendly and overpriced world — will collide in Where Do We Go From Here?, a conversation with photographer/filmmaker Jonathan Kelley and multi-disciplinary artist (and host of Arts District on Rocky Mountain PBS, so you know he’s a gabber) Michael Gadlin about concerns specific to artists of color. PlatteForum hosts the free virtual exchange and Q&A via YouTube; find extra info on Facebook.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Colorado Election Experts – Two Weeks Out

Wednesday, October 21, 3 p.m.

The Crossley Center for Public Opinion Research at the University of Denver presents a Zoom conversation with Joey Bunch of Colorado Politics, Democratic strategist Sheila MacDonald, former Colorado Republican Party chair Dick Wadhams, and moderator Floyd Ciruli, discussing the presidential, Senate and congressional races in Colorado, as well as the general state of our democracy as November 3 approaches. Sign up here.

Make Zines at Home

Wednesday, October 21, 5 p.m.

Learn how to make your own eight-page zine during this MCA Denver virtual workshop with the Denver Zine Library, a Denver treasure. The program also includes an overview of zines and zine culture, as well as a sampling of some of the DZL's zines; find out more here.

Changing the Legacy of Race and Ethnicity: Conversations for One America

Wednesday, October 21, 7 p.m.

Author Adrian Miller leads a panel exploring race and ethnicity in Colorado and the United States from the perspectives of history, economics, criminology, psychology and faith traditions. Panelists include Rachel Harding, a historian and poet who specializes in religions of the Afro-Atlantic diaspora; Denise Maes of the ACLU of Colorado; Wendell Pryor, director of the Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation; and Anthony Young, president of the Denver-Rocky Mountain Association of Black Psychologists. This is the first in a series sponsored by Colorado Humanities; find out more here.

Now Is the Time

Indigenous Film Series: Places of Memory

Wednesday, October 21, 7 p.m.

The Indigenous Film Festival continues with screenings of two short films followed by a virtual discussion. In "He Hekenga Tuhura," 86-year old Sir Hector Busby (Te Rarawa) sat down with his nephew, Allan George, to share stories about his legacy of celestial navigation and waka carving. Robert Davidson was only 22 when he helped create the first totem pole in Old Massett on Haida Gwaii in nearly a century; in "Now Is the Time," filmmaker Christopher Auchter tells the story from a Haida perspective on the fiftieth anniversary of the pole raising. The program is presented in partnership with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission; register here.

Artists on Their Later Work

Thursday, October 22, 6 p.m.

The Clyfford Still Museum — dedicated to an artist who enjoyed a long career — presents three seasoned local artists who reflect on their work: dancer/choreographer Cleo Parker Robinson, visual artist/designer Clark Richert, and musician Pamela Z. The discussion will be moderated by Dean Sobel, who curated The Late Works: Clyfford Still in Maryland exhibit now up at the museum. Sign up here.

Luminocity Gala Virtual Edition

Thursday, October 21, 7 p.m.

You can show up to MCA Denver’s 2020 Luminocity Gala in your pajamas, and no one will bat an eye. That’s because you’ll be at home with your feet up, enjoying an evening with music by Nathaniel Rateliff and Flobots, comedy with Janae Burris and a performance by Yvie Oddly, the Denver-based winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, season eleven. On the other hand, you might want to dress up over a champagne toast with yourself; whatever the case, sign up in advance (and see MCA’s handy YouTube video suggestions regarding proper attire) at Eventbrite, and feel free to leave a donation.

99 Pieces of Art

Friday, October 23, 5 p.m.

The annual fundraiser for Access Gallery, an inclusive nonprofit organization that offers creative, educational and economic opportunities for people with disabilities, is a "first come, first served" virtual experience this year. The gallery of 99 one-of-a-kind pieces of art goes live at 5 p.m. October 23; once a work is gone, it's gone for good. Preview the show at accessgallery.org; then return to bid and buy.

Let’s Go Picnic at the Cemetery!

Saturday, October 24, 3 to 5 p.m.

Riverside Cemetery, 5201 Brighton Boulevard

As always with events hosted by Warm Cookies of the Revolution (Denver’s only civic-health club), Let’s Go Picnic at the Cemetery! has an underlying community-based agenda, but it's also so fun that you'll forget it’s a learning experience. People in this country once picnicked in droves on the lush green lawns of manicured graveyards; now you have the same opportunity, with one big exception: This picnic will be at Riverside, 5201 Brighton Boulevard, a once-grand burial ground where historic Denver figures and Civil War heroes languish, under a thatch of brown grass dried up for lack of water rather than a lush lawn. It’s up to you to get creative about how to save Riverside before it’s lost. The event is free, but it’s BYO picnic and blanket. RSVP online.



Know of a great free event in Denver? Send information to editorial@westword.com; we'll be updating this list later this week.