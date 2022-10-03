Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

Welcome Monday, and a week full not just of work, but opportunities to expand your mind and your horizons. Learn about vampires and candidates in the November elections (there is a difference), celebrate all kinds of religions, and shop until you drop.
Keep reading for ten of the best free events in the days ahead, and watch for updates:
Candidate Forum: Democratic Statewide and Down-Ballot Nominees
Monday, October 3, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
In person and online
Join the Colorado Democrats for an in-person or online forum with 2022 statewide and down-ballot nominees, including Jena Griswold, Dave Young, Phil Weiser, Wanda James and more. Pre-registration is required to attend in person (the address will be released upon registration); find out more here.
Tilt West Journal Volume 4: Art and Science, Release and Zoom Panel Discussion
Monday, October 3, 6 to 8 p.m., online
Tilt West was initiated by artists for artists — and their supporters — to generate the kind of critical discourse they felt was missing in the local art world, through themed roundtables and an eponymous arts and culture journal. For the release of Tilt West’s fourth volume, on October 3, the nonprofit is hosting a free online panel discussion echoing the journal’s theme of Art and Science, with five key journal contributors in conversation with curator Alana Quinn. To listen in, register at Eventbrite for the Zoom link; find the online edition of Art and Science here.
Raising the Stakes Vampire Film Lectures
Monday, October 3, 6 to 9 p.m.
Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway
Vampires or zombies, what’s your favorite undead culture? If you’re leaning toward the former, prepare to take a bite out of vampire lore every Monday in October at the Raising the Stakes Vampire Film Lecture series, hosted by MSU Denver’s Center for Critical & Cultural Theory. Enjoy a short lecture, a film screening and a group discussion, and you can have a drink, too — it all happens in a bar. Tonight, hear from Roger Green before F.W. Murnau’s classic Nosferatu casts its expressionistic shadow on the screen; learn more and see a schedule here.
Judaism Your Way: Yom Kippur
Kol Nidre Service: Tuesday, October 4, 6:30 p.m.
Family Service: Wednesday, October 5, 9 a.m.
Adult Service, Yizkor and Closing: Wednesday, October 5, 10:30 a.m.
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, or online
Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, is a time to make amends for your wrongs to the sorrowful tune of the echoing ram’s horn. Judaism Your Way provides services for everyone this week, with separate services for young families (music, dancing and stories) and adults (prayers, remembrances and the blowing of the shofar). The free events, beginning Tuesday with the evening Kol Nidre service, will be shared both in person at the Denver Botanic Gardens or online, with optional Jewish yoga and meditation sessions available by livestream on Wednesday afternoon. Register here in advance.
Ski Area Bosses: Lessons Learned From Recent Seasons
Thursday, October 6, 6 p.m., online
Join Colorado Sun outdoors and business writer Jason Blevins as he speaks with industry leaders —
Rusty Gregory, former Alterra Chief; Mike Kaplan, CEO of Aspen Skiing Company; and Stephen Kircher, owner of Boyne Resorts — about rapid changes in the resort industry, lessons gleaned from the last few seasons, challenges surrounding climate, housing, labor and more. It's free to watch; find out more here.
Women Leading: Colorado Candidate Forum
Thursday, October 6, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Iliff School of Theology, 2323 East Iliff Avenue, and online
Join the Iliff Women’s Alliance and the Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture for this forum, where women candidates from around Colorado will discuss their goals, their values and what motivates them to public service. Panelists include Brittany Pettersen, Iman Jodeh, Brianna Titone, Ruby Dickson, Julie Gonzales and Jennifer Bacon; the moderator is Carolyn Love. You can also watch via livestream; get more details here.
Town Hall Collaborative Grand Opening
Friday, October 7, 5 p.m. to midnight
Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive
It’s been a long road for Denise Day and Lauren Beno, whose joint dream was to open a flexible, woman-owned community gathering place and event center with a low-key vibe. The space, created with women and underrepresented groups in mind, combines a bar and cafe, workshop areas, art studios, a stage and room for food trucks — and beyond those elements, the possibilities are endless. After crowdfunding and building out the space, they are finally ready to open the doors with a free grand-opening bash that includes live music, art and vendors. To check it out, RSVP at Eventbrite.
Indigenous Peoples Day Weekend Art Market and Festival
Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
In 2016, Boulder adopted Indigenous People's Day, with events from October 8 through October 12 this year. Indigenous Peoples Day will get the grand treatment over the weekend at the Dairy, where artisans from Native communities across the nation will display their handmade wares while traditional musicians and dancers perform, and the Little Sizzle food truck will be dishing out fry bread sandwiches and street tacos. A Sand Creek memorial will be observed on Sunday afternoon as things wind down. Find a schedule and learn more about related ticketed events here.
Platte Street Fall Bazaar
Saturday, October 8, noon to 6 p.m.
Platte Street Plaza, 16th and Platte streets
Denver Bazaar brings its Shop & Sip market model to Platte Street on what we can only hope will be a glorious fall day, because it really is the best season for shopping al fresco. There will be sixty or so vendors, lots of snacking options, DJ tunes, free admission and, for those who enjoy shopping while tipsy, a couple of optional paid drinking deals: bottomless mimosas for $20 from noon to 2 p.m. only, or $35 for five drink tokens good for brews, wine or cocktails at one of the event’s pop-up bars. Both come with a free tote and commemorative cup. Find info and buy drink deals at Eventbrite.
Samhain Market
Saturday, October 8, noon to 5 p.m.
RitualCravt, 7700 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Samhain has Celtic pagan roots with notably similar features to Día de los Muertos, when the living and the dead get together as winter approaches to commune and have a party. At RitualCravt, which serves the wiccan community in Wheat Ridge, selling potions, tarot cards, jewelry, botanicals and crystals, it’s a big deal that’s now gotten a little bigger. This is the first year the shop has hosted a market specifically for Samhain, with seven hand-picked vendors and holiday aura photos by Aura Weaver ($75, appointments recommended). Otherwise, it's free to visit; learn more here.
and three almost-anytime bonuses:
Doors Open Denver
Through Sunday, October 16
All over Denver and online
Doors Open Denver returns, with eight new virtual tours as well as virtual tours archived from DOD 2020 and 2021 that you can watch for free on the Denver Architecture Foundation website. The new virtual tours include looks at Eugene Groves’s Nordlund House, J. Roger Musick’s Bitman-Hower House, Watkins Stained Glass, the United States Air Force Academy, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, Historic Elitch Theatre and the Howard Berkeley Park Chapel. In addition to these free online tours, you can ante up for dozens of in-person tours and other programs. Get all the details here.
Echoes From the History Colorado Collection, Season Two
Anytime on SoundCloud
Got fifteen minutes to learn something new about Colorado in the ’30s? At 3 p.m. every Monday for ten weeks, History Colorado has been offering another episode of Echoes From the Collection, hosted by Arlo White of Hypnotic Turtle. The second season, which launched in August, is a series of dramatic readings culled from interviews conducted in Colorado in the early years of the Great Depression by the Civil Works Administration. And on Thursday, there will be special releases where objects in the museum collection come to life and tell their stories. Tune in here anytime for a free listen.
Edge Effect: La inclusión de mi raza (The inclusion of my race)
Through November 13, Wednesday through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tail Tracks Plaza, 1550 Wewatta Street
The Biennial of the Americas and Black Cube Nomadic Art Museum partnered on the latest Edge Effect project: La inclusión de mi raza (The inclusion of my race), a temporary public-art installation by Guadalajara-based artist Gabriel Rico at Tail Tracks Plaza. Rico’s outdoor installation includes totemic sculptures composed of an array of objects donated by the Denver community and an interactive AR experience. It's open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through November 13 (but on view 24/7).
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]