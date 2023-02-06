A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The week ahead is full of ways to experience the city, from a free day at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science to an at-large Denver City Council candidate debate to outdoor fun at Ruby Hill Rail Yard, the urban terrain park that opened this past weekend. And valentine markets abound...sweet!
Keep reading for twelve of the best free events in Denver this week, as well as three ongoing bonus activities, and watch for updates:
Denver Museum of Nature & Science Free Day
Monday, February 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
Satisfy your science curiosity during another SCFD Free Day at the DMNS. See fossils of enormous dinosaurs that roamed the Earth millions of years ago, or learn about the human body’s capabilities in Expedition Health. The Anschutz Neuroscience Outreach Group will be facilitating presentations and activities to connect neuroscientists with the public and illustrate how brains process themselves and the world; vsit them in the Southeast Atrium until 4 p.m. The entire museum is open for free, except for the temporary exhibitions, planetarium and new Infinity Theater, which require an additional charge. Find out more and reserve tickets here.
Denver City Council At-Large Candidates Debate
Monday, February 6, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Mountain View Room, Claver Hall, Regis University
Meet the candidates who will be on the Denver ballot this spring! Regis University and nine community partners are hosting a Denver City Council At-Large Debate; all candidates who accept resources from the city’s Fair Election Fund and are certified for the ballot are required to attend, and Regis alumnus and former PBS12 station manager Dominic Dezzutti will moderate the debate. Find out more here.
Allen Ginsburg Visiting Fellowship: Roberto Tejada
Monday, February 6, 7 to 9 p.m.
Naropa University, 2130 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
The Allen Ginsberg Visiting Fellowship at Naropa is an intensive that includes instruction, work with students and a public reading, as well as a lecture relating to the development of poetry/prose in the 20th and 21st centuries. Fellow Roberto Tejada, an award-winning Mexican poet, will read tonight; find out more here.
Honoring Our Ancestors: Curated Story Time
Wednesday, February 8, 6 to 8 p.m.
Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue
Confidence Omenai, the artist whose exhibit Did You Die Though? is now on display at Leon Gallery, explores ritual death and evolutionary rebirth from a Black woman’s point of view. She'll host a series of rituals on three consecutive Wednesdays, starting with a shared storytime invoking personal ancestors, followed by a healing circle and an ekphrastic writing workshop and artist reading. A sign-up sheet will be posted online at noon February 8, and only fifteen spots are available. Get details here.
Love Local
Wednesday, February 8, 6 to 8 p.m.
Esther’s, XO Gifts and All Seasons Holiday Market, Gold’s Marketplace, 10151 West 26th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
One way that nonprofit Localworks partners with Wheat Ridge is by bringing local small businesses and the community together. To that end, the organization hosts fun Live Local monthly events showcasing different Wheat Ridge businesses. But for February, it’s “Love” Local, an event at XO Gifts and the All Seasons Holiday Market in Gold’s Marketplace that targets Valentine’s Day gift shoppers, with an emphasis on items for gift baskets. The eatery Esters will join in, and there will also be a valentine station for kids. Admission is free; learn more and register in advance here.
Black History Live: Josephine Baker
Friday, February 10, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Windsor Gardens, 595 South Clinton Street
Saturday, February 11, 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Museum of Boulder, 2025 Broadway, Boulder
Actor and scholar Becky Stone will portray Josephine Baker in a series of shows during Black History Month. This living-history portrayal transports audiences to the early 1900s, a time when all women, and particularly women of color, worked to find their place in a more modern America. Despite these hardships, Josephine Baker emerged as a comedian, a dancer and, eventually, the first black woman to star in a major motion picture, in 1927. Still, she struggled to be truly accepted as equal in the United States, an experience that pushed her to dedicate the later part of her life to combating racism in America. The show includes a Q&A with the character, Josephine Baker, and then with Becky Stone, the scholar/actor. Get full details here.
Valentine's BAZAAR
Friday, February 10, 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, February 11, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Belmar Plaza and Indoor Marketplace, 439 South Upham Street, Lakewood
Valentine’s Day is only a few days away, so it’s now or never if you’re planning to gift a loved one or even yourself with something special. Markets are popping up everywhere over the weekend to save the day, beginning with the Valentine's BAZAAR at Belmar, one of the biggest with more than sixty vetted vendors, DIY workshops, live music and optional beverages. General admission is free, or choose from various optional paid drink packages and workshops; RSVP and learn more at Eventbrite.
Firsthand Market Heart-n-Craft Market
Friday, February 10, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, February 11, noon to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, February 12, noon to 4 p.m.
Aspen Grove Center, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Suite 710, Littleton
Firsthand Market at Aspen Grove is partnering with the Maxfund nonprofit no-kill animal shelter for a juried Heart-n-Craft Market of fifty vendors, a Friday night Sweetheart Registry and a Puppy Kissing Booth and adoptions on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. For extra cheer, beer and wine will be available, and sales benefit Maxfund. Find information here.
Mercadito de Amor
Saturday, February 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, February 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rise Westwood, 3738 Morrison Road
Another market dedicated to the celebration of love, Westwood’s Mercadito de Amor returns to the Rise Westwood campus with a range of artisan vendors you might not have seen anywhere else. Along with the shopping opportunities, there will be an Amor al Arte gallery show, a Galentine’s Day brunch menu, children’s activities, and chocolates and confections from Cultura Chocolate.
Hijos del Sol Open Hours
Saturday, February 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hijos del Sol, 2715 West Eighth Avenue
Catch more Latinx love vibes at the Latino Cultural Arts Center’s beautiful Sun Valley gift shop, Hijos del Sol. Normally open by appointment only, the boutique opens seasonally for holiday shopping days, including February 11, with a restocked selection of handmade artisan goods from Mexico and Latin America, as well as items made right here in Denver and Colorado. Scope merchandise currently in-store online at the website before you go; the next open day at Hijos del Sol is March 11.
Galentines Market at Nurture
Saturday, February 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nurture Wellcare Marketplace, 2949 Federal Boulevard
Admission is free, or $22 with optional gift bag
Give yourself a happy, self-care valentine at Nurture, an all-purpose center offering wellness services, retail shopping, fitness classes and a healthy cafe that’s hosting a women-only Galentines Day event and makers market. Cruise vintage boutiques Freaky Finds Vintage and Denver Ginger, which are sharing a grand-opening celebration, and have a brunch bite or Valentine’s Day specials in the cafe. Find details at Eventbrite.
Milagros del Corazon
Saturday, February 11, 5 to 9 p.m.
CHAC Gallery, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood
Milagros del Corazon, one of CHAC Gallery’s most iconic and beautiful fundraisers, is a great way to take home an affordable piece of original art, for yourself or for a gift. CHAC artist members and others in the community contribute hand-decorated hearts for the annual exhibition and silent auction, each filled with love and as distinctively different as a snowflake. It’s free to attend; learn more and RSVP here.
Ruby Hill Rail Yard
Daily 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. (lights on until 9 p.m.)
Free equipment Thursday, February 9, 4 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ruby Hill Park, South Platte Drive at West Florida Avenue
Denver Parks & Recreation and Winter Park Resort have again teamed up to offer free skiing and snowboarding at an urban terrain park at Ruby Hill complete with rails, snow features and boxes of varying configurations and skill levels. Find out more here.
Downtown Denver Rink
Daily through February 14
Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street
Get out and skate in the center of the city! It's free if you bring your own skates, or you can rent at $11 for adults and $9 for children twelve and under. It's open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Get details here.
"Reclaiming Denver’s Chinatown"
Online 24/7
To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Denver's Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships has released the #IAmDenver documentary “Reclaiming Denver’s Chinatown,” produced by the Denver Office of Storytelling. The documentary premiered to a sold-out audience at the Denver Film Festival in November, and plans are in the works for community screenings and talkback events. In the meantime, watch it online.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]