Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

After days of rain, the week is off to a sunnier start, with another round of the Nuggets playoffs. Weather willing, you can also bike around Barr Lake, enjoy a food truck carnival in Northglenn, shop at a night market in Sun Valley and visit the Spring Farm Fest in Lakewood.
Keep reading for ten of the best free events in metro Denver this week, and watch for updates: more here.
Riverfront Open Space Grand Opening
Thursday, May 18, 4 to 7 p.m.
4817 National Western Drive
Come join CSU Spur and the National Western Center for a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a family-friendly campus celebration with free music, food, drinks, activities and games. Registration is encouraged here.
[margins.] meets
Thursday, May 18, 5:30 p.m.
Green Spaces, 2590 Walnut Street
The Word, A Storytelling Sanctuary, a Denver-based organization providing support for writers from underserved communities, hosts monthly [margins.] meets for authors seeking camaraderie and connections. May’s meeting includes a selection of 2023 Colorado Book Awards finalists who mirror the diversity of [margins.] writers. Admission is free, and the event includes snacks and beverages; email [email protected] for information.
Love Old Buildings Expo
Thursday, May 18, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Emerson School Building, 1420 Ogden Street
In honor of Preservation Month, Historic Denver is hosting the Love Old Buildings Expo, with practical tips and resources for maintaining historic homes from experts in masonry, architecture, renovation and restoration. Historic Denver will also offer maintenance tours of the Emerson School Building — a historic school now used as offices — allowing guests to see common maintenance needs and solutions firsthand. Admission is free, but registration is requested here.
Food Truck Carnival
Friday, May 19, 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, May 20, noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday, May 21, noon to 5 p.m.
E.B. Rains Park and E.B. Rains Park and Civic Center Campus, 11800 Community Center Drive, Northglenn
The City of Northglenn’s three-day Food Truck Carnival returns with a mixture of live music and street performers, carnival rides and games, and a rotation of food trucks. Entry to the area hosting food trucks and music is free (purchase food and drinks directly from vendors), but carnival passes are $30 to $35, and $3 to $6 per ride; sign up for a $5 pass discount here. Free parking is available at Wagon Road RTD Parking Lot, 600 West 120th Avenue, Westminster. Get more details here.
Coloradans and Our Shared Environment in Times of Challenge and Change
Friday, May 19, 2 to 4 p.m.
Colorado Capitol Rotunda
Friday, May 19, 6 to 8 p.m.
Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta Street
Artist and scientist teams will discuss how their collaborations with communities around Colorado tell the story of climate change through multiple perspectives and modalities. CU Boulder’s Office for Outreach and Engagement’s Colorado Art Science Environment Fellows program will hold an opening event and reception on Friday, May 19; the exhibit will be on display at the Capitol through October 15 in collaboration with the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research (INSTAAR) and the Boulder County Arts Alliance (BCAA), then move around the state. After that, it will move to other locations across the state. Find out more here.
DAVA 30th Anniversary Celebration
Friday, May 19, 5 to 8 p.m.
1405 Florence Street, Aurora
Downtown Aurora Visual Arts is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary with an evening of art, music and dance, including a performance by the Academia de Ballet Folklorico Nezahualcoyotl, a dance group that shares several talented students with DAVA. Alumna Katlin Hutzell will also offer a musical theater performance. During breaks, you can visit the DAVA Gallery to see artwork by students and alumni, and check out demonstrations in the Ceramics Studio and Computer Art Lab. Global bites from local restaurants will be available, too. Find out more here.
Twilight Time Bike Ride
Friday, May 19, 6 p.m.
Barr Lake State Park, 14301 Picadilly Road, Brighton
When the sun sets over Barr Lake, it’s a lovely time to commune with nature and catch sight of wildlife emerging from hiding places at dusk. On a couple of special evenings this season, you can enjoy the blue hour while biking the park’s nine-mile trail for free…if you're lucky and manage to snag a space. Find info and register here; if you’re too late, there’s another session on June 2. A $10 daily or annual parks pass is required to enter the park.
Pre-Pride Block Party
Saturday, May 20, noon to 6 p.m.
Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake Street
Get primed for Pride at the Bierstadt Lagerhaus, where an outdoor Pre-Pride Block Party will offer a taste of what’s to come in June, when the parties rev up and the scene comes fully alive. In the meantime, take advantage of the sneak peek to pick up some Pride paraphernalia at vendor booths and watch a drag show— this is Colorado, after all, where drag is alive and well — and let your queer flag fly. Admission is free, but be prepared to pay for beer and food; RSVP at Eventbrite.
Sun Valley Viaduct Night Market
Saturday, May 20, 4 to 10 p.m.
Empower Field parking lot B, under the Colfax Viaduct
The Sun Valley Viaduct Night Market returns to its space under the viaduct by Mile High with another selection of ethnic food, vendor goods and cultural performances to celebrate Sun Valley’s remarkable diversity. Expect dishes from Vietnam, Somalia, Jordan and Mexico from a variety of vendors and food trucks, as well as art, clothing, food items, trinkets and gifts from other Sun Valley businesses. Admission is free, and parking is available in lots A, B and C at the stadium. Learn more at Eventbrite.
Spring Farm Fest
Sunday, May 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Yetman Family Farm, 2995 South Estes Street, Lakewood
It’s called Yetman Family Farm for a reason: It's run by one small family for all families, as a place to embrace the beauty of life on a farm. The Spring Farm Fest is a free introduction to all its wonders, with live music and tours; opportunities to meet and feed the farm’s horses, goats, chickens and cats; and a barn sale with free seeds and mulch as well as garden seedlings. To visit this rural oasis in the growing metropolis, RSVP here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list throughout the week; send information to [email protected]