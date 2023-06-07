Ten Tips to Make the Most of the Denver Fringe Festival

With more than 150 performances of 55 different productions, the Denver Fringe Festival is back from Thursday, June 8, through Sunday, June 11, in twelve venues across RiNo and Five Points. The goal of the Denver Fringe, like the hundreds of other fringe festivals around the world, is to support independent artists by promoting them and giving them a performance venue.
A variety of genres, including cabaret, comedy, dance, improv, immersive productions and original theater, are supported by the open-application festival. This year's Fringe includes twelve world premieres, nine immersive experiences, many street performances, a free two-day KidsFringe for families, and a slew of other cutting-edge options from a diverse group of artistic voices.
"The variety of shows this year is tremendous," says Ann Sabbah, executive director of the Denver Fringe Festival. "So many genres are represented. We highlight BIPOC artists, LGBTQ+ creators, people with disabilities, immigrants, new playwrights, seasoned writers, experienced performers and burgeoning actors — it’s really a beautiful mélange of everything that's great about the arts."
We sat down with Sabbah ahead of the Denver Fringe to get her tips on how to make the most of your experience.
Whether you're a Fringe newbie or not, the best place to start your adventure is the Denver Fringe website, where you'll find a detailed festival program with information about each show.
"Although there are dozens of festivals across the country and 300 worldwide, we understand that there are still a lot of people who haven’t experienced a fringe festival before," Sabbah says. "If particular shows stick out to you, follow your instincts and go to them. Another way to do it is to just pick a venue that you like and camp out there all day to see all the performances in one location. You can also find shows by using the filter to sort by genre. Perhaps you want a show with an LGBTQ+ focus or a musical; it is possible to search for those on the home page."
With unique offerings such as Day of the Dead Daddy, a dark comedy written and performed by Nelsie Spencer about traveling to Mexico with her siblings to bury their estranged father; Pricks! The Vaccine Musical, a top-tapping tale about vaccination science; and The Year of Sluttery, a solo performance by Scarlett Jones about her breakup and the men she discovered afterwards, Denver Fringe has something for everyone.
Figure out whether to purchase individual tickets or a festival pass
In order to keep the festival accessible, all tickets are $15 per show. For attendees who know which shows they want to see in advance, purchasing individual tickets to specific shows ahead of time is a solid option.
"All seating is general admission, but most venues will have a queue system, so you might want to get there early to get in line," Sabbah says. "Have your ticket confirmation on your phone and be ready to show that. Logistically speaking, there is a section called 'Know Before You Go' on our website where people can read more information about parking and accessibility information for each venue."
For Fringe superfans who want to attend as many shows as possible, the Festival Pass is an affordable option that provides access to the entire lineup for $75. Pass holders are not able to reserve their spot for shows in advance, but will be granted admission to performances on a first-come, first-seated basis at all our venues. Passes can be picked up at the Fringe Hub, located at Ratio Beerworks at 2920 Larimer Street, on June 8 and 9 from 2 to 8 p.m., and on June 10 from noon to 8 p.m. Alternately, people can just present the purchase confirmation of their pass on their phone.
Swing by the Fringe Hub
Even if you don't need to pick up a festival pass, Sabbah recommends you make time to stop by the Fringe Hub. This where you can pick up a program, buy a Denver Fringe button for exclusive Fringe With Benefits specials at local businesses during the festival, purchase tickets or a full festival pass and get a 2023 T-shirt. Fringe Hub hours are 2 to 8 p.m. on June 8 and 9, noon to 8 p.m. on June 10, and noon to 6 p.m on June 11.
"On Thursday and Friday, stop by the Fringe Hub, and you'll get the chance to spin the Wheel of Fringe," Sabbah adds. "You get a free pair of tickets for whatever category the wheel lands on. It's also just a great place to ask for recommendations and see free street performances."
Circus Foundry is going to be performing its dazzling circus production Polychrome, created for the Denver Fringe, near the beer garden on Friday, June 9, at 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 10, at 4:30 p.m.
One of the most exciting elements of the Denver Fringe is its spotlight on original work. The 2023 festival includes twelve world premiere performances: AI Spy With My ChatGPT Eye; American Addict: A Devised Piece; Don't In-FRINGE Upon My...; Farting in Church; Feels Like Yesterday; FoMo; Grappling With Truth; Mississippi Boys; Silicon Soul; Spontaneous Dance Party; Superhero III: Young Superhero and Un/classica(eria)l.
"Our world premieres feature shows that we think will appeal to a variety of people, not just hard-core theater-goers," Sabbah says. "American Addict is this innovative piece that tells the true stories of addicts now in recovery; FoMo is Frankie Lee's witty one-man show about discovering his queer identity in the Mormon church; and then Don't In-FRINGE Upon My... is a cabaret performance that responds to BIPOC and LGBTQ+ people's rights being taken away. These shows are just some of the exciting original work the festival is featuring this year."
By booking a ticket to one of these shows, you can rest assured that you are in the room for the debut of original work by artists from around the country.
Take your children to KidsFringe
For families who don't want to miss out on the action, KidsFringe runs June 10 and 11 at the Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street. "We have also chosen shows that will appeal to young people as part of our free two-day mini-fest for kids," Sabbah says. "When children get exposed to the arts at a young age, they carry it with them through the rest of their lives."
The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. both days with a Family Fun Concert With BenAnna Band, a children's band whose music focuses on inclusion. Then, at 11 a.m., Audacious Theatre Company presents Father Featherbottom’s Forgotten Fairytales, an interactive children's show with two actors, colorful puppets and modern lessons for contemporary kids. At noon, join Phoenix Tears Productions for two fifteen-minute audio experiences, The Olive Tree: A Stardust Kingdom Adventure and A Witch in Stardust Kingdom, that will take youngsters on a magical outdoor journey.
Check out an immersive experience
Another unique part of the Denver Fringe is its focus on immersive productions. "The immersive performers are truly pushing the boundaries," Sabbah says. "There is high demand for these shows, and some of them have quite small audiences. If you are hoping to attend one, get tickets in advance."
The nine immersive works at the festival are AI Spy With My ChatGPT Eye; Camping With Dad; Consultation With the Corpse; Exhausted Paint: The Death of Van Gogh; Feels Like Yesterday; Infected: An Immersive Horror Audio Drama; In Loving Memory; Sandy; and Taste the Rainbow - A Surrealist Ice Cream Shoppe. Each production uses interactive elements such as audience participation, 360-degree soundscapes and other sensory effects to transport the audience to new worlds.
For groups looking for a low-cost art adventure, Sabbah advises that people take advantage of the fest's Fringe With Friends special. "Don’t feel like you have to go in alone," she says. "We make it really easy to bring a big group with our Fringe With Friends deal, where if you buy four or more tickets, it’s 10 percent off at checkout. The Fringe With Friends is a great bargain that gives large parties more bang for their buck."
Whether you're looking for double-date ideas, a night out with friends or something to take your theater troupe to, the Fringe With Friends offer makes it simple to bring a group to the festival.
Make a day out of Fringe
Sabbah suggests that attendees try to see at least three to four performances to get a sense of the festival and what it has to offer. And don't just attend the shows: Denver Fringe is the perfect excuse to explore the art galleries, breweries and restaurants throughout RiNo.
"I'd recommend gathering a group of friends and making an evening out of it," Sabbah says. "Grab a bite in the area before checking out some shows. We will also be publicizing where we are having the after-parties on our website and social media. After the shows, folks can go out to the after-parties, chat with the artists about their work, discuss performances with other audience members, and then do it again the next day!"
Read and write reviews on the website
After they attend a show at the Denver Fringe, Sabbah hopes audience members will head back to the website to share their experience by writing a review.
"We also have reviews on every show page that will hopefully start to multiply as time goes on," Sabbah says. "If even you just drop a few lines, that can be really helpful for other people in deciding whether or not to attend that show. It also becomes a place for community conversation about the shows and a good way to keep track of what you've seen, especially if you attend multiple productions throughout the festival."
Shows that had their premieres at other locations, like ALL(most) AMERICAN MOM, a one-woman show by Tiana Song, already have reviews up on the website, but the real fun will begin once Denver audiences return to share their reactions.
Remember to have fun!
Even though it's easy to get overwhelmed by all the options, as long as you're having fun, there is truly no wrong way to experience the Denver Fringe.
"When I first experienced the Fringe in Edinburgh I didn't have a plan at all," Sabbah says. "Some people love to study and plot out their routes, but I just listened to what people would say and went to what sounded interesting. There is something that people will respond to, so just trust your gut. You know what looks good to you, so don't stress about it. Above all, remember to have fun and lean into the Fringe fever."
Denver Fringe Festival, Thursday, June 8, through Sunday, June 11. Find tickets, times and more information at denverfringe.org.