The Golden Triangle Has Changed...but Gallery 1261 Is True to Its Mission After 20 Years There

It all began over lunch at the Denver Art Museum in 2004. David Uhl, a visionary artist with a background in illustration, and Quang Ho, an acclaimed painter known for his trailblazing work, were discussing the ideal art gallery — a space where artists could create without the constraints of commercial pressures.
Uhl had converted an old auto body shop, Apex Auto Body, into his own private design studio and bachelor pad, complete with high-arched wooden ceilings, steel trusses and skylights. But he had moved his studio to the foothills, so the building he owned in Denver's Golden Triangle was no longer in use, and he had a lofty idea. He remembers asking Ho, "If you could run a gallery, what would you do?"
Uhl had approached Ho a year earlier about the same thing, but Ho had been hesitant and dismissed the idea outright because he wasn't familiar with gallery operations. But when Uhl inquired again during their lunch together, Ho's creative wheels started turning.
With that, the seed for Gallery 1261 was planted. This year the art space is celebrating its twentieth anniversary, a milestone that reflects the dedication and passion of its founders: Uhl, Ho and gallery manager Christine Mileham. To mark the occasion, Gallery 1261 is hosting a special exhibition that captures the essence of its goals from two decades ago.
Running from Friday, August 30, to September 17, the 20th Anniversary Show will feature works by the original group of gallery artists, new contributors and some surprise guests. The diverse range of artists includes Daud Akhriev, Mia Bergeron, Daniel Keys and Tony Curanaj, to name a few. Notably, Burton Silverman, one of the gallery's first artists and now 96 years old, will contribute two new paintings, demonstrating his enduring talent and connection to the gallery.
"This show is about celebrating the legacy we've built while also looking forward," Mileham says. "It’s a chance for us to reconnect with artists who have been with us from the beginning and introduce new voices that will carry the gallery into its next chapter."
"There were many years and months when Gallery 1261 was not doing well financially," Uhl admits. "It's not a big money-making thing; it's more about elevating the quality of the art scene. If you’re just trying to make a quick buck and get the dopamine hit of having a massive sale where you make millions of dollars, this is not that place."
Mileham’s experience managing her family-run Abend Gallery, which is now part of Gallery 1261, was instrumental in guiding the gallery through economic downturns, such as the financial crisis of 2008 and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the gallery's commitment to its mission built a strong reputation in the art world, attracting both artists who sought a creative haven and collectors who appreciated true artistic expression.
"None of these tall buildings were here in the 1990s," Uhl says of the high-rise apartments surrounding or being constructed near the gallery. "This neighborhood is totally different than when we first moved in. It felt safe all the time. We'd leave that whole front door open all the time — we could have breakfast out there. It was a great place to live and run a gallery. Now it's absurd to even think that. If you leave the front door open and unattended...you will have to call the cops soon."
In 2017, Gallery 1261 relocated to 1412 Wazee Street, motivated by a desire to reach a larger audience and pursue new opportunities in Denver's evolving art scene. But in October 2020, the founders decided to return to their home in the Golden Triangle. "We moved and then returned because, despite the new challenges in the area, this is the best location for Gallery 1261," Uhl says.
Daniel Sprick, a longtime artist featured in the gallery, relates how easy it is to work with the team.
“It has been a smooth and easygoing relationship, very productive for me — and it only gets better throughout the years," Sprick says. "Oftentimes, art galleries will steer artists toward some specific niche or something commercially viable. But at Gallery 1261, I’ve only seen the encouragement of authentic self-expression.”
Both Uhl and Ho will showcase their work in the anniversary exhibition. For Uhl, it is a particularly special moment, as it marks his first time contributing to a gallery show since the space changed from the David Uhl Gallery to Gallery 1261. “I’m going to present a watercolor piece for the anniversary show,” Uhl shares. “I've held back and held off till it's congruent with the nature of this gallery. My work's a little more commercial, so it didn't fit. If Quang says what I make is okay, I'll put one in."
Education will play a key role in furthering the gallery's mission, with plans to introduce more interactive elements to exhibitions, such as QR codes that link to videos of artists discussing their work. “We want to deepen the connection between artists and audiences,” Ho says. “It’s not just about the art itself, but about understanding the creative process and the ideas behind it.”
Uhl echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of authenticity in an increasingly digital world. “People are revolting against all this AI," Uhl says. "No one knows what's real anymore, but this is real. AI can already steal some of your techniques, and it's only going to get better, so I think it’s really important that you bring people in who want to listen and want to understand why it's important to have an original piece. People are looking for something truthful and real; I would love to be part of that through education."
As Gallery 1261 embarks on its next chapter, the excitement and passion that fueled its inception remain as strong as ever. The gallery's founders and core all share a deep commitment to the values that have defined Gallery 1261 from the start.
"I’m just thankful that we're still open and we can sit and talk about it," Uhl concludes. "So many galleries have opened and closed in Denver, so I'm honored and humbled that we've been able to keep Gallery 1261 going for twenty years."
20th Anniversary Show, August 30-September 17, Gallery 1261, 1261 Delaware Street; opening reception 5 p.m. Friday, August 30. Learn more at gallery1261.com.